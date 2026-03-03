Facebook Pixel Code
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUVIDHA INFRAESTATE CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.97 Closed
4.91₹ 0.42
As on Feb 12, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.97₹8.97
₹8.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.40₹27.20
₹8.97
Open Price
₹8.97
Prev. Close
₹8.55
Volume
400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation has declined 13.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -63.63%.

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation’s current P/E of -263.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation		4.9110.06-3.03-50.30-63.63-14.30-13.00
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, Suvidha Infraestate Corporation has declined 63.63% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Suvidha Infraestate Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Financials

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.178.43
108.188.49
208.949.61
5015.9412.77
10014.6614.24
20014.6514.53

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suvidha Infraestate Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Jan 29, 2026, 9:41 PM ISTSuvidha Infraestate - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Jan 29, 2026, 9:26 PM ISTSuvidha Infraestate - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The
Jan 21, 2026, 6:54 PM ISTSuvidha Infraestate - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St
Jan 09, 2026, 11:04 PM ISTSuvidha Infraestate - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 11, 2025, 12:29 AM ISTSuvidha Infraestate - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates

About Suvidha Infraestate Corporation

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102GJ1992PLC016978 and registration number is 016978. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kishorekumar K Goswami
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anupkumar K Goswami
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dharmendra Champaneri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemang Yagnesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jaini Vyom Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suvidha Infraestate Corporation is ₹8.97 as on Feb 12, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suvidha Infraestate Corporation?

The Suvidha Infraestate Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation?

The market cap of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation is ₹7.98 Cr as on Feb 12, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation are ₹8.97 and ₹8.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suvidha Infraestate Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation is ₹27.20 and 52-week low of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation is ₹7.40 as on Feb 12, 2026.

How has the Suvidha Infraestate Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suvidha Infraestate Corporation has shown returns of 4.91% over the past day, 10.06% for the past month, -3.03% over 3 months, -63.63% over 1 year, -14.3% across 3 years, and -13.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation are -263.82 and -4.09 on Feb 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

