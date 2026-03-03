Here's the live share price of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation has declined 13.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -63.63%.
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation’s current P/E of -263.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suvidha Infraestate Corporation
|4.91
|10.06
|-3.03
|-50.30
|-63.63
|-14.30
|-13.00
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, Suvidha Infraestate Corporation has declined 63.63% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Suvidha Infraestate Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.17
|8.43
|10
|8.18
|8.49
|20
|8.94
|9.61
|50
|15.94
|12.77
|100
|14.66
|14.24
|200
|14.65
|14.53
In the latest quarter, Suvidha Infraestate Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 29, 2026, 9:41 PM IST
|Suvidha Infraestate - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
|Jan 29, 2026, 9:26 PM IST
|Suvidha Infraestate - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The
|Jan 21, 2026, 6:54 PM IST
|Suvidha Infraestate - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St
|Jan 09, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
|Suvidha Infraestate - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 11, 2025, 12:29 AM IST
|Suvidha Infraestate - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102GJ1992PLC016978 and registration number is 016978. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suvidha Infraestate Corporation is ₹8.97 as on Feb 12, 2026.
The Suvidha Infraestate Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation is ₹7.98 Cr as on Feb 12, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation are ₹8.97 and ₹8.97.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suvidha Infraestate Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation is ₹27.20 and 52-week low of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation is ₹7.40 as on Feb 12, 2026.
The Suvidha Infraestate Corporation has shown returns of 4.91% over the past day, 10.06% for the past month, -3.03% over 3 months, -63.63% over 1 year, -14.3% across 3 years, and -13.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation are -263.82 and -4.09 on Feb 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.