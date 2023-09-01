What is the Market Cap of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? The market cap of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹13,50.27 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 31.73 and PB ratio of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.52 as on .

What is the share price of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹514.50 as on .