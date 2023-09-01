Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|57,97,840
|1.11
|286.88
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|24,57,518
|2.14
|121.6
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|22,34,926
|1.03
|110.58
|DSP Healthcare Fund
|18,10,500
|5.88
|89.58
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|17,50,000
|1.15
|86.59
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|15,40,983
|1.07
|76.25
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|14,72,149
|2.96
|72.84
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|13,40,200
|0.84
|66.31
|Sundaram Multi Cap Fund
|8,78,213
|2.1
|43.45
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|8,32,883
|1.39
|41.21
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299TG2018PLC128171 and registration number is 128171. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1320.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹13,50.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 31.73 and PB ratio of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹514.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹534.55 and 52-week low of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹390.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.