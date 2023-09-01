Follow Us

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUVEN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹514.50 Closed
0.361.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹510.55₹518.45
₹514.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹390.50₹534.55
₹514.50
Open Price
₹515.30
Prev. Close
₹512.65
Volume
1,25,046

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1518.25
  • R2522.3
  • R3526.15
  • Pivot
    514.4
  • S1510.35
  • S2506.5
  • S3502.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5407.36512.18
  • 10407.2512.24
  • 20419.87508.32
  • 50447.91498.14
  • 100457.51489.9
  • 200501.37484.4

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.175.058.718.054.7652.39205.89
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund57,97,8401.11286.88
Tata Small Cap Fund24,57,5182.14121.6
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan22,34,9261.03110.58
DSP Healthcare Fund18,10,5005.8889.58
UTI Value Opportunities Fund17,50,0001.1586.59
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund15,40,9831.0776.25
Sundaram Small Cap Fund14,72,1492.9672.84
HSBC Midcap Fund13,40,2000.8466.31
Sundaram Multi Cap Fund8,78,2132.143.45
UTI Small Cap Fund8,32,8831.3941.21
View All Mutual Funds

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Financial Result Updates
    Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:14 PM

About Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299TG2018PLC128171 and registration number is 128171. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1320.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Venkateswarlu Jasti
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Deepanwita Chattopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Jerry Jeyasingh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. J V Ramudu
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. D G Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Dr. V Sambasiva Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹13,50.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 31.73 and PB ratio of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹514.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹534.55 and 52-week low of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹390.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

