Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.73
|-3.12
|-31.72
|-64.12
|-82.14
|-51.26
|-50.00
|1.35
|2.90
|1.76
|4.27
|-21.31
|107.77
|17.05
|1.56
|39.53
|22.48
|18.20
|48.10
|134.64
|92.16
|5.61
|8.84
|24.14
|42.20
|16.45
|7.88
|7.88
|27.39
|46.94
|70.00
|92.81
|110.24
|1,343.54
|816.04
|0.84
|-8.96
|-2.54
|10.09
|-19.29
|11.35
|-14.36
|6.10
|-0.83
|13.57
|16.81
|16.92
|134.45
|-29.83
|22.52
|30.15
|63.05
|104.81
|40.50
|477.51
|416.34
|0.57
|6.65
|-4.93
|7.09
|-32.50
|237.08
|591.27
|-1.39
|-14.41
|-3.89
|29.78
|-8.84
|332.42
|68.66
|5.39
|28.88
|42.78
|81.70
|32.75
|507.55
|83.90
|4.53
|3.12
|26.61
|35.33
|-12.33
|85.59
|50.65
|5.00
|-16.15
|4.58
|20.32
|89.49
|957.69
|1,369.02
|-2.24
|7.92
|4.31
|35.83
|204.90
|411.44
|411.44
|6.67
|5.71
|3.17
|13.05
|65.61
|424.44
|-16.09
|3.23
|-3.60
|19.11
|25.75
|23.52
|6.63
|-25.13
|7.41
|-7.94
|-13.43
|-18.31
|-19.40
|574.58
|793.82
|4.28
|-6.08
|1.29
|10.92
|-13.14
|50.89
|-58.85
|6.77
|12.76
|23.58
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|1.50
|1.20
|31.56
|24.76
|-17.28
|130.37
|6.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Suumaya Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100MH2011PLC220879 and registration number is 220879. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6754.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suumaya Industries Ltd. is ₹48.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suumaya Industries Ltd. is -0.27 and PB ratio of Suumaya Industries Ltd. is 0.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suumaya Industries Ltd. is ₹7.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suumaya Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suumaya Industries Ltd. is ₹49.20 and 52-week low of Suumaya Industries Ltd. is ₹7.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.