Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Suumaya Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Suumaya Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.57 Closed
4.67₹ 0.07
As on Dec 29, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Suumaya Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.43₹1.57
₹1.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.43₹4.10
₹1.57
Open Price
₹1.43
Prev. Close
₹1.50
Volume
1,14,757

Source: Dion Global

Suumaya Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suumaya Industries		0-1.26-13.74-39.38-60.85-65.11-53.07
Page Industries		-1.18-4.506.8414.47-12.810.474.21
Pearl Global Industries		19.3425.0455.5837.1789.3494.9664.85
Arvind Fashions		1.96-1.640.26-5.80-12.2610.7916.52
Gokaldas Exports		-1.16-4.7610.68-4.2011.4816.6329.20
Lux Industries		1.750.50-15.8722.53-3.47-6.71-21.30
Kitex Garments		-0.66-7.41-15.48-32.96-19.6231.3522.36
S P Apparels		4.49-9.9826.2931.8640.5231.8525.25
SBC Exports		-2.02-2.2821.0934.51131.3766.8285.10
IRIS Clothings		2.9521.1046.7248.6470.227.9227.15
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.46-8.24-15.16-16.68-10.05-17.796.73
Swaraj Suiting		-2.369.0823.2828.58101.0753.7468.01
Karnika Industries		-0.6815.21-11.76-1.02-15.4692.0447.92
Thomas Scott (India)		5.60-3.421.71-8.134.6862.4675.93
Gretex Industries		1.37-0.225.2634.1127.3781.1796.96
Encompass Design India		-1.79-2.47-5.991.4824.647.624.50
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		1.87-7.74-9.62-23.00-42.66-16.90-10.52
CPS Shapers		1.66-0.958.90-19.0754.3030.0817.09
Saraswati Saree Depot		1.87-4.17-16.27-29.41-40.02-35.83-23.37
Zodiac Clothing Company		1.620.86-4.47-12.10-21.89-13.81-9.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suumaya Industries has declined 60.85% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.81%), Pearl Global Industries (89.34%), Arvind Fashions (-12.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Suumaya Industries has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.21%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.85%).

Suumaya Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suumaya Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.571.58
101.651.66
201.811.85
502.512.25
1002.542.63
2003.323.56

Source: Dion Global

Suumaya Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suumaya Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.78%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 79.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Suumaya Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Suumaya Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Suumaya Industries

Suumaya Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46411MH2011PLC220879 and registration number is 220879. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1187.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ushik Gala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sejal Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kantilal Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Jain
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mr. Ishtiaq Ali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Khimawat
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Archana Chirawawala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suumaya Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Suumaya Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suumaya Industries is ₹1.57 as on Dec 29, 2025.

What kind of stock is Suumaya Industries?

The Suumaya Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suumaya Industries?

The market cap of Suumaya Industries is ₹10.57 Cr as on Dec 29, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suumaya Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suumaya Industries are ₹1.57 and ₹1.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suumaya Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suumaya Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suumaya Industries is ₹4.10 and 52-week low of Suumaya Industries is ₹1.43 as on Dec 29, 2025.

How has the Suumaya Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suumaya Industries has shown returns of 4.67% over the past day, -1.26% for the past month, -13.74% over 3 months, -60.85% over 1 year, -65.11% across 3 years, and -53.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suumaya Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suumaya Industries are -0.01 and -0.04 on Dec 29, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Suumaya Industries News

More Suumaya Industries News
Market Pulse