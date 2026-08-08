Here's the live share price of Suumaya Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suumaya Industries
|0
|-1.26
|-13.74
|-39.38
|-60.85
|-65.11
|-53.07
|Page Industries
|-1.18
|-4.50
|6.84
|14.47
|-12.81
|0.47
|4.21
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.34
|25.04
|55.58
|37.17
|89.34
|94.96
|64.85
|Arvind Fashions
|1.96
|-1.64
|0.26
|-5.80
|-12.26
|10.79
|16.52
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.16
|-4.76
|10.68
|-4.20
|11.48
|16.63
|29.20
|Lux Industries
|1.75
|0.50
|-15.87
|22.53
|-3.47
|-6.71
|-21.30
|Kitex Garments
|-0.66
|-7.41
|-15.48
|-32.96
|-19.62
|31.35
|22.36
|S P Apparels
|4.49
|-9.98
|26.29
|31.86
|40.52
|31.85
|25.25
|SBC Exports
|-2.02
|-2.28
|21.09
|34.51
|131.37
|66.82
|85.10
|IRIS Clothings
|2.95
|21.10
|46.72
|48.64
|70.22
|7.92
|27.15
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.46
|-8.24
|-15.16
|-16.68
|-10.05
|-17.79
|6.73
|Swaraj Suiting
|-2.36
|9.08
|23.28
|28.58
|101.07
|53.74
|68.01
|Karnika Industries
|-0.68
|15.21
|-11.76
|-1.02
|-15.46
|92.04
|47.92
|Thomas Scott (India)
|5.60
|-3.42
|1.71
|-8.13
|4.68
|62.46
|75.93
|Gretex Industries
|1.37
|-0.22
|5.26
|34.11
|27.37
|81.17
|96.96
|Encompass Design India
|-1.79
|-2.47
|-5.99
|1.48
|24.64
|7.62
|4.50
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|1.87
|-7.74
|-9.62
|-23.00
|-42.66
|-16.90
|-10.52
|CPS Shapers
|1.66
|-0.95
|8.90
|-19.07
|54.30
|30.08
|17.09
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|1.87
|-4.17
|-16.27
|-29.41
|-40.02
|-35.83
|-23.37
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|1.62
|0.86
|-4.47
|-12.10
|-21.89
|-13.81
|-9.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suumaya Industries has declined 60.85% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.81%), Pearl Global Industries (89.34%), Arvind Fashions (-12.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Suumaya Industries has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.21%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.85%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.57
|1.58
|10
|1.65
|1.66
|20
|1.81
|1.85
|50
|2.51
|2.25
|100
|2.54
|2.63
|200
|3.32
|3.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suumaya Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.78%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 79.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Suumaya Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Suumaya Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46411MH2011PLC220879 and registration number is 220879. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1187.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suumaya Industries is ₹1.57 as on Dec 29, 2025.
The Suumaya Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Suumaya Industries is ₹10.57 Cr as on Dec 29, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suumaya Industries are ₹1.57 and ₹1.43.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suumaya Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suumaya Industries is ₹4.10 and 52-week low of Suumaya Industries is ₹1.43 as on Dec 29, 2025.
The Suumaya Industries has shown returns of 4.67% over the past day, -1.26% for the past month, -13.74% over 3 months, -60.85% over 1 year, -65.11% across 3 years, and -53.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suumaya Industries are -0.01 and -0.04 on Dec 29, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global