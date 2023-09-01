Follow Us

Suumaya Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹7.75 Closed
2.650.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suumaya Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.55₹7.85
₹7.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.20₹49.20
₹7.75
Open Price
₹7.70
Prev. Close
₹7.55
Volume
1,82,187

Suumaya Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.92
  • R28.03
  • R38.22
  • Pivot
    7.73
  • S17.62
  • S27.43
  • S37.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.477.52
  • 1042.347.57
  • 2043.487.77
  • 5043.998.76
  • 10053.7411.97
  • 20083.8723.04

Suumaya Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.73-3.12-31.72-64.12-82.14-51.26-50.00
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24

Suumaya Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Suumaya Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
17 May, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Suumaya Industries Ltd.

Suumaya Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100MH2011PLC220879 and registration number is 220879. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6754.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ushik Gala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sejal Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kantilal Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ishtiaq Ali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Khimawat
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Archana Chirawawala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Sujata Singhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Suumaya Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suumaya Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Suumaya Industries Ltd. is ₹48.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suumaya Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suumaya Industries Ltd. is -0.27 and PB ratio of Suumaya Industries Ltd. is 0.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suumaya Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suumaya Industries Ltd. is ₹7.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suumaya Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suumaya Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suumaya Industries Ltd. is ₹49.20 and 52-week low of Suumaya Industries Ltd. is ₹7.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

