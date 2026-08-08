What is the share price of Suumaya Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suumaya Industries is ₹1.57 as on .

What kind of stock is Suumaya Industries? The Suumaya Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suumaya Industries? The market cap of Suumaya Industries is ₹10.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suumaya Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suumaya Industries are ₹1.57 and ₹1.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suumaya Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suumaya Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suumaya Industries is ₹4.10 and 52-week low of Suumaya Industries is ₹1.43 as on .

How has the Suumaya Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Suumaya Industries has shown returns of 4.67% over the past day, -1.26% for the past month, -13.74% over 3 months, -60.85% over 1 year, -65.11% across 3 years, and -53.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suumaya Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suumaya Industries are -0.01 and -0.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global