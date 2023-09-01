What is the Market Cap of Suumaya Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Suumaya Industries Ltd. is ₹48.84 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suumaya Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Suumaya Industries Ltd. is -0.27 and PB ratio of Suumaya Industries Ltd. is 0.07 as on .

What is the share price of Suumaya Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suumaya Industries Ltd. is ₹7.75 as on .