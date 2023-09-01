Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|21.36
|-5.08
|-15.06
|-26.11
|-66.35
|-89.33
|-89.33
|-1.76
|-1.21
|-1.66
|56.66
|-24.18
|769.30
|1,065.76
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.40
|-52.08
|13.28
|707.93
|1,552.19
|5,238.90
|12,410.68
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Preferential issue
|02 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Suumaya Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB2009PLC137310 and registration number is 137310. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3362.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suumaya Corporation Ltd. is ₹19.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suumaya Corporation Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Suumaya Corporation Ltd. is 0.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suumaya Corporation Ltd. is ₹7.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suumaya Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suumaya Corporation Ltd. is ₹31.95 and 52-week low of Suumaya Corporation Ltd. is ₹5.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.