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Suumaya Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUUMAYA CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Suumaya Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.01 Closed
4.12₹ 0.04
As on Apr 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Suumaya Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.99₹1.01
₹1.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.91₹3.59
₹1.01
Open Price
₹0.99
Prev. Close
₹0.97
Volume
1,11,600

Source: Dion Global

Suumaya Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suumaya Corporation		01.00-29.37-43.58-60.85-56.11-58.15
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suumaya Corporation has declined 60.85% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Suumaya Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Suumaya Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suumaya Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.02
101.11.09
201.241.24
501.61.58
1002.121.96
2002.472.53

Source: Dion Global

Suumaya Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suumaya Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 91.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Suumaya Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Dec 16, 2025, 12:56 AM IST ISTSuumaya Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Dec 16, 2025, 12:52 AM IST ISTSuumaya Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Dec 16, 2025, 12:48 AM IST ISTSuumaya Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Dec 11, 2025, 10:52 PM IST ISTSuumaya Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Dec 11, 2025, 10:46 PM IST ISTSuumaya Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Suumaya Corporation

Suumaya Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB2009PLC137310 and registration number is 137310. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ushik Gala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sejal Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Khimawat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Archana Chirawawala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhay Kumar Sethia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ishtiaq Ali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suumaya Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Suumaya Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suumaya Corporation is ₹1.01 as on Apr 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suumaya Corporation?

The Suumaya Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suumaya Corporation?

The market cap of Suumaya Corporation is ₹0.00 Cr as on Apr 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suumaya Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suumaya Corporation are ₹1.01 and ₹0.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suumaya Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suumaya Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suumaya Corporation is ₹3.59 and 52-week low of Suumaya Corporation is ₹0.91 as on Apr 13, 2026.

How has the Suumaya Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suumaya Corporation has shown returns of 4.12% over the past day, 1.0% for the past month, -29.37% over 3 months, -60.85% over 1 year, -56.11% across 3 years, and -58.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suumaya Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suumaya Corporation are 0.00 and 0.00 on Apr 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Suumaya Corporation News

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