Here's the live share price of Suumaya Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suumaya Corporation
|0
|1.00
|-29.37
|-43.58
|-60.85
|-56.11
|-58.15
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suumaya Corporation has declined 60.85% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Suumaya Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1
|1.02
|10
|1.1
|1.09
|20
|1.24
|1.24
|50
|1.6
|1.58
|100
|2.12
|1.96
|200
|2.47
|2.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suumaya Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 91.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Dec 16, 2025, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Suumaya Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Dec 16, 2025, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Suumaya Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Dec 16, 2025, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Suumaya Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Dec 11, 2025, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Suumaya Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Dec 11, 2025, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Suumaya Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Suumaya Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB2009PLC137310 and registration number is 137310. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suumaya Corporation is ₹1.01 as on Apr 13, 2026.
The Suumaya Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suumaya Corporation is ₹0.00 Cr as on Apr 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suumaya Corporation are ₹1.01 and ₹0.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suumaya Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suumaya Corporation is ₹3.59 and 52-week low of Suumaya Corporation is ₹0.91 as on Apr 13, 2026.
The Suumaya Corporation has shown returns of 4.12% over the past day, 1.0% for the past month, -29.37% over 3 months, -60.85% over 1 year, -56.11% across 3 years, and -58.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suumaya Corporation are 0.00 and 0.00 on Apr 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global