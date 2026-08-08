What is the share price of Suumaya Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suumaya Corporation is ₹1.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Suumaya Corporation? The Suumaya Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suumaya Corporation? The market cap of Suumaya Corporation is ₹0.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suumaya Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suumaya Corporation are ₹1.01 and ₹0.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suumaya Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suumaya Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suumaya Corporation is ₹3.59 and 52-week low of Suumaya Corporation is ₹0.91 as on .

How has the Suumaya Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Suumaya Corporation has shown returns of 4.12% over the past day, 1.0% for the past month, -29.37% over 3 months, -60.85% over 1 year, -56.11% across 3 years, and -58.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suumaya Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suumaya Corporation are 0.00 and 0.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global