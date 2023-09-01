Follow Us

Suumaya Corporation Ltd. Share Price

SUUMAYA CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.84 Closed
4.950.37
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Suumaya Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.70₹7.84
₹7.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.97₹31.95
₹7.84
Open Price
₹7.84
Prev. Close
₹7.47
Volume
33,750

Suumaya Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.89
  • R27.93
  • R38.03
  • Pivot
    7.79
  • S17.75
  • S27.65
  • S37.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.417
  • 1025.86.83
  • 2026.246.98
  • 5025.367.88
  • 10027.879.55
  • 20056.5417.11

Suumaya Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.36-5.08-15.06-26.11-66.35-89.33-89.33
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Suumaya Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Suumaya Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Preferential issue
02 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
17 May, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Suumaya Corporation Ltd.

Suumaya Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB2009PLC137310 and registration number is 137310. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3362.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ushik Gala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Ishita Gala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sejal Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Khimawat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suumaya Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suumaya Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Suumaya Corporation Ltd. is ₹19.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suumaya Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suumaya Corporation Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Suumaya Corporation Ltd. is 0.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suumaya Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suumaya Corporation Ltd. is ₹7.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suumaya Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suumaya Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suumaya Corporation Ltd. is ₹31.95 and 52-week low of Suumaya Corporation Ltd. is ₹5.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

