Here's the live share price of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust has gained 3.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 15.74%.
Sustainable Energy Infra Trust’s current P/E of 14.50x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sustainable Energy Infra Trust
|0
|5.04
|13.64
|15.74
|15.74
|5.32
|3.16
|National Highways Infra Trust
|-0.33
|0.99
|2.17
|9.32
|16.35
|10.63
|8.61
|Cube Highways Trust
|-0.71
|0
|1.78
|6.06
|16.67
|11.87
|6.96
|IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
|1.16
|0.83
|-0.80
|0.71
|18.83
|8.72
|5.78
|Interise Trust
|0
|0
|0
|-2.75
|-2.75
|-1.55
|1.68
|PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
|1.96
|-1.07
|-2.92
|0.51
|14.94
|-8.53
|-2.35
|IRB InvIT Fund
|-0.28
|-0.98
|0.38
|-2.67
|13.66
|-4.05
|2.20
|Indus Infra Trust
|2.16
|3.91
|6.64
|13.37
|13.74
|7.13
|4.22
|Vertis Infrastructure Trust
|-2.73
|-0.93
|-1.83
|3.88
|3.88
|1.28
|0.76
|NDR InvIT Trust
|0.78
|3.84
|8.79
|16.07
|22.07
|7.72
|4.56
|Shrem InvIT
|0.05
|-1.83
|-2.79
|-6.46
|-13.03
|-4.55
|-0.17
|Nxt-Infra Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-9.05
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust
|0.42
|0.85
|3.04
|-0.41
|12.79
|4.99
|3.29
|TVS Infrastructure Trust
|0.44
|2.22
|5.02
|11.11
|10.58
|3.41
|2.03
|Anantam Highways Trust
|-0.34
|-0.14
|-1.38
|-2.62
|-2.62
|-0.88
|-0.53
|Capital Infra Trust
|-1.58
|-5.72
|-8.33
|-10.63
|-34.07
|-11.06
|-6.79
Over the last one year, Sustainable Energy Infra Trust has gained 15.74% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (16.35%), Cube Highways Trust (16.67%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (18.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Sustainable Energy Infra Trust has outperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.61%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|116.2
|118.08
|10
|112.92
|114.29
|20
|93.48
|0
|50
|37.39
|0
|100
|18.7
|0
|200
|9.35
|0
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sustainable Energy Infra Trust fact sheet for more information
Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 11/08/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/23-24/0027. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is ₹125.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is ₹4,050.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sustainable Energy Infra Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is ₹125.00 and 52-week low of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is ₹108.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sustainable Energy Infra Trust has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.04% for the past month, 13.64% over 3 months, 15.74% over 1 year, 5.32% across 3 years, and 3.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust are 14.50 and 1.24 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.