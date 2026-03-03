Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUSTAINABLE ENERGY INFRA TRUST

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹125.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹125.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.00₹125.00
₹125.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹125.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust has gained 3.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 15.74%.

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust’s current P/E of 14.50x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sustainable Energy Infra Trust		05.0413.6415.7415.745.323.16
National Highways Infra Trust		-0.330.992.179.3216.3510.638.61
Cube Highways Trust		-0.7101.786.0616.6711.876.96
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		1.160.83-0.800.7118.838.725.78
Interise Trust		000-2.75-2.75-1.551.68
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		1.96-1.07-2.920.5114.94-8.53-2.35
IRB InvIT Fund		-0.28-0.980.38-2.6713.66-4.052.20
Indus Infra Trust		2.163.916.6413.3713.747.134.22
Vertis Infrastructure Trust		-2.73-0.93-1.833.883.881.280.76
NDR InvIT Trust		0.783.848.7916.0722.077.724.56
Shrem InvIT		0.05-1.83-2.79-6.46-13.03-4.55-0.17
Nxt-Infra Trust		0000-9.05-0.51-0.31
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		0.420.853.04-0.4112.794.993.29
TVS Infrastructure Trust		0.442.225.0211.1110.583.412.03
Anantam Highways Trust		-0.34-0.14-1.38-2.62-2.62-0.88-0.53
Capital Infra Trust		-1.58-5.72-8.33-10.63-34.07-11.06-6.79

Over the last one year, Sustainable Energy Infra Trust has gained 15.74% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (16.35%), Cube Highways Trust (16.67%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (18.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Sustainable Energy Infra Trust has outperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.61%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5116.2118.08
10112.92114.29
2093.480
5037.390
10018.70
2009.350

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sustainable Energy Infra Trust fact sheet for more information

About Sustainable Energy Infra Trust

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 11/08/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/23-24/0027. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Management

  • Mr. Bruce Ross Crane
    Director
  • Mr. Debapratim Hajara
    Director
  • Mr. Puneet Renjhen
    Director
  • Ms. Priya Subbaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sadashiv S Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Dayal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sustainable Energy Infra Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is ₹125.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sustainable Energy Infra Trust?

The Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust?

The market cap of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is ₹4,050.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sustainable Energy Infra Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is ₹125.00 and 52-week low of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is ₹108.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sustainable Energy Infra Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sustainable Energy Infra Trust has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.04% for the past month, 13.64% over 3 months, 15.74% over 1 year, 5.32% across 3 years, and 3.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust are 14.50 and 1.24 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust News

More Sustainable Energy Infra Trust News
icon
Market Pulse