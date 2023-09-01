Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05004OR1989PLC002264 and registration number is 002264. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aquaculture - Semi Integrated/Processing/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is ₹3.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is 3.27 and PB ratio of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is -0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is ₹8.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is ₹20.15 and 52-week low of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is ₹6.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.