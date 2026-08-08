Here's the live share price of Suryo Foods & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suryo Foods & Industries
|-4.66
|0.56
|-12.66
|-21.44
|-0.35
|45.87
|21.04
|Dredging Corporation Of India
|-6.11
|1.87
|11.04
|2.67
|62.84
|42.23
|23.50
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|7.86
|13.95
|4.50
|53.06
|48.30
|30.40
|15.34
|International Conveyors
|0.57
|-6.10
|-9.14
|-6.40
|-12.49
|0.01
|2.66
|Transchem
|3.11
|-7.46
|75.09
|96.02
|665.81
|137.06
|64.55
|Logica Infoway
|2.67
|-4.50
|-16.76
|-25.26
|-18.04
|38.87
|26.66
|Photon Capital Advisors
|0
|55.09
|152.34
|178.14
|204.18
|77.53
|70.61
|Krishna Ventures
|-7.73
|-12.61
|52.27
|38.44
|139.25
|-24.72
|29.36
|Supra Trends
|-0.14
|1.65
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-66.64
|-22.76
|10.96
|Trans India House Impex
|4.40
|-5.47
|-20.00
|-38.01
|-69.21
|-40.69
|4.40
|MPIL Corporation
|-10.00
|-32.99
|-23.62
|-8.57
|-29.06
|0.84
|8.03
|Natura Hue Chem
|11.16
|4.15
|77.36
|195.17
|245.85
|99.60
|100.91
|FGP
|4.10
|4.27
|11.52
|31.89
|51.93
|29.64
|43.57
|CRP Risk Management
|0
|3.00
|-35.49
|-42.35
|-69.39
|-43.07
|-24.29
|Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)
|0
|0
|-5.29
|-19.54
|-1.59
|26.26
|22.88
|Delta Industrial Resources
|-0.74
|-2.46
|-22.05
|-30.18
|-28.55
|-9.23
|12.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suryo Foods & Industries has declined 0.35% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Suryo Foods & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.81
|18.85
|10
|18.8
|18.77
|20
|18.55
|18.7
|50
|19.08
|18.88
|100
|18.95
|19.31
|200
|20.66
|19.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suryo Foods & Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Suryo Foods & Ind. - Update on board meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Suryo Foods & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quar
|May 14, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|Suryo Foods & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|May 04, 2026, 08:02 PM IST IST
|Suryo Foods & Ind. - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026.
|May 04, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Suryo Foods & Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 04Th May, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05004OR1989PLC002264 and registration number is 002264. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryo Foods & Industries is ₹18.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suryo Foods & Industries is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suryo Foods & Industries is ₹12.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryo Foods & Industries are ₹18.00 and ₹18.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryo Foods & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryo Foods & Industries is ₹27.90 and 52-week low of Suryo Foods & Industries is ₹14.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suryo Foods & Industries has shown returns of -4.66% over the past day, 0.56% for the past month, -12.66% over 3 months, -0.35% over 1 year, 45.87% across 3 years, and 21.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryo Foods & Industries are -35.93 and 4.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global