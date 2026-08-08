What is the share price of Suryo Foods & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryo Foods & Industries is ₹18.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Suryo Foods & Industries? The Suryo Foods & Industries is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suryo Foods & Industries? The market cap of Suryo Foods & Industries is ₹12.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suryo Foods & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryo Foods & Industries are ₹18.00 and ₹18.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryo Foods & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryo Foods & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryo Foods & Industries is ₹27.90 and 52-week low of Suryo Foods & Industries is ₹14.74 as on .

How has the Suryo Foods & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Suryo Foods & Industries has shown returns of -4.66% over the past day, 0.56% for the past month, -12.66% over 3 months, -0.35% over 1 year, 45.87% across 3 years, and 21.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suryo Foods & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryo Foods & Industries are -35.93 and 4.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global