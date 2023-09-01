Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SURYO FOODS & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Aquaculture - Semi Integrated/Processing/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.50 Closed
-0.58-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.50₹8.50
₹8.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.35₹20.15
₹8.50
Open Price
₹8.50
Prev. Close
₹8.55
Volume
334

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.5
  • R28.5
  • R38.5
  • Pivot
    8.5
  • S18.5
  • S28.5
  • S38.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 578.53
  • 107.128.37
  • 207.618.09
  • 507.838.06
  • 1007.378.41
  • 2008.128.7

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd.

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05004OR1989PLC002264 and registration number is 002264. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aquaculture - Semi Integrated/Processing/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amarendra Dash
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Annapurna Dash
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Dash
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bata Krishna Tripathy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramakant Rath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Nath Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is ₹3.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is 3.27 and PB ratio of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is -0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is ₹8.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is ₹20.15 and 52-week low of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is ₹6.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data