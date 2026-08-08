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Suryo Foods & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SURYO FOODS & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Miscellaneous

Here's the live share price of Suryo Foods & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.00 Closed
-4.66₹ -0.88
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Suryo Foods & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.00₹18.00
₹18.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.74₹27.90
₹18.00
Open Price
₹18.00
Prev. Close
₹18.88
Volume
809

Source: Dion Global

Suryo Foods & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suryo Foods & Industries		-4.660.56-12.66-21.44-0.3545.8721.04
Dredging Corporation Of India		-6.111.8711.042.6762.8442.2323.50
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols		7.8613.954.5053.0648.3030.4015.34
International Conveyors		0.57-6.10-9.14-6.40-12.490.012.66
Transchem		3.11-7.4675.0996.02665.81137.0664.55
Logica Infoway		2.67-4.50-16.76-25.26-18.0438.8726.66
Photon Capital Advisors		055.09152.34178.14204.1877.5370.61
Krishna Ventures		-7.73-12.6152.2738.44139.25-24.7229.36
Supra Trends		-0.141.65-4.28-1.47-66.64-22.7610.96
Trans India House Impex		4.40-5.47-20.00-38.01-69.21-40.694.40
MPIL Corporation		-10.00-32.99-23.62-8.57-29.060.848.03
Natura Hue Chem		11.164.1577.36195.17245.8599.60100.91
FGP		4.104.2711.5231.8951.9329.6443.57
CRP Risk Management		03.00-35.49-42.35-69.39-43.07-24.29
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)		00-5.29-19.54-1.5926.2622.88
Delta Industrial Resources		-0.74-2.46-22.05-30.18-28.55-9.2312.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suryo Foods & Industries has declined 0.35% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Suryo Foods & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).

Suryo Foods & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suryo Foods & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.8118.85
1018.818.77
2018.5518.7
5019.0818.88
10018.9519.31
20020.6619.42

Source: Dion Global

Suryo Foods & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suryo Foods & Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Suryo Foods & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTSuryo Foods & Ind. - Update on board meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTSuryo Foods & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quar
May 14, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTSuryo Foods & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
May 04, 2026, 08:02 PM IST ISTSuryo Foods & Ind. - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026.
May 04, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTSuryo Foods & Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 04Th May, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Suryo Foods & Industries

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05004OR1989PLC002264 and registration number is 002264. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amarendra Dash
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aditya Dash
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Annapurna Dash
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Dash
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jay Prakash Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Hota
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Suryo Foods & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Suryo Foods & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryo Foods & Industries is ₹18.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suryo Foods & Industries?

The Suryo Foods & Industries is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suryo Foods & Industries?

The market cap of Suryo Foods & Industries is ₹12.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suryo Foods & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryo Foods & Industries are ₹18.00 and ₹18.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryo Foods & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryo Foods & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryo Foods & Industries is ₹27.90 and 52-week low of Suryo Foods & Industries is ₹14.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Suryo Foods & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suryo Foods & Industries has shown returns of -4.66% over the past day, 0.56% for the past month, -12.66% over 3 months, -0.35% over 1 year, 45.87% across 3 years, and 21.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suryo Foods & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryo Foods & Industries are -35.93 and 4.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Suryo Foods & Industries News

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