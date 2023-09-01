What is the Market Cap of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is ₹3.37 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is 3.27 and PB ratio of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is -0.87 as on .

What is the share price of Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. is ₹8.50 as on .