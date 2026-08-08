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Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Share Price

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BSE

SURYAVANSHI SPINNING MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.27 Closed
4.98₹ 0.82
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.45₹17.27
₹17.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.25₹25.40
₹17.27
Open Price
₹16.45
Prev. Close
₹16.45
Volume
810

Source: Dion Global

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills		04.6715.13-19.22-28.55-4.683.27
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills has declined 28.55% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.5316.61
1016.2316.62
2017.117.49
5020.9919.92
10022.7521.74
20023.8623.15

Source: Dion Global

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 02:16 AM IST ISTSuryavanshi Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jun 30, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTSuryavanshi Spinning - Disclosure Under Reg 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) 2011
Jun 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTSuryavanshi Spinning - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (PIT) 2015
Jun 30, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTSuryavanshi Spinning - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) 2011
May 28, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTSuryavanshi Spinning - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Suryavanshi Spinning Mills

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14220TG1978PLC002390 and registration number is 002390. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajender Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Uttam Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Adarsh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rajani Elaprolu Kumari
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryavanshi Spinning Mills is ₹17.27 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suryavanshi Spinning Mills?

The Suryavanshi Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills?

The market cap of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills is ₹8.48 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills are ₹17.27 and ₹16.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryavanshi Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills is ₹25.40 and 52-week low of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills is ₹14.25 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Suryavanshi Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suryavanshi Spinning Mills has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.67% for the past month, 15.13% over 3 months, -28.55% over 1 year, -4.68% across 3 years, and 3.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills are 6.41 and -0.98 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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