Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Price

SURYAVANSHI SPINNING MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.23 Closed
1.690.42
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.31₹26.40
₹25.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.75₹52.70
₹25.23
Open Price
₹26.40
Prev. Close
₹24.81
Volume
3,237

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.32
  • R227.4
  • R328.41
  • Pivot
    25.31
  • S124.23
  • S223.22
  • S322.14

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.4624.68
  • 1038.0323.96
  • 2037.8523.04
  • 5037.9422.49
  • 10029.8123.04
  • 20024.9724.14

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.4918.7310.8016.97-42.27180.33530.75
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd.

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14220TG1978PLC002390 and registration number is 002390. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajender Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manish Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sushma Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Uttam Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹12.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. is -1.91 and PB ratio of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. is -1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹25.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹52.70 and 52-week low of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹19.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

