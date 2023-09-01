Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.49
|18.73
|10.80
|16.97
|-42.27
|180.33
|530.75
|8.49
|20.51
|32.14
|30.21
|26.30
|600.55
|457.97
|8.11
|22.57
|23.22
|27.05
|7.44
|511.90
|485.22
|4.59
|8.37
|19.07
|26.00
|19.74
|140.13
|79.78
|0.49
|13.77
|29.25
|85.35
|51.34
|240.93
|210.40
|11.85
|30.46
|25.37
|49.55
|40.07
|701.15
|231.94
|3.60
|4.36
|14.57
|45.95
|7.79
|895.11
|633.92
|10.24
|3.88
|12.11
|11.26
|-8.90
|144.55
|27.75
|5.42
|-3.41
|10.06
|27.29
|-9.49
|29.60
|-13.02
|4.18
|9.55
|2.09
|15.90
|-28.91
|311.27
|425.34
|-0.94
|-3.27
|-15.99
|-9.13
|-45.57
|79.46
|50.21
|0.08
|-0.75
|-16.64
|-50.44
|-17.33
|791.53
|1,170.53
|7.99
|7.30
|50.20
|56.67
|34.94
|346.30
|110.30
|4.40
|19.42
|11.35
|31.83
|-11.60
|562.64
|236.40
|18.58
|13.07
|18.89
|22.90
|-6.98
|389.39
|111.96
|-4.23
|-1.45
|-8.13
|-11.83
|-15.92
|114.83
|-34.73
|5.83
|0.07
|28.58
|23.10
|-25.13
|123.01
|31.63
|8.08
|0.87
|27.72
|35.20
|-2.11
|70.97
|-49.77
|-0.46
|5.90
|1.65
|12.39
|-23.58
|244.80
|157.31
|-1.81
|-4.05
|10.17
|1.81
|-35.21
|1,301.11
|154.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14220TG1978PLC002390 and registration number is 002390. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹12.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. is -1.91 and PB ratio of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. is -1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹25.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹52.70 and 52-week low of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹19.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.