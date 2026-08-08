Here's the live share price of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suryavanshi Spinning Mills
|0
|4.67
|15.13
|-19.22
|-28.55
|-4.68
|3.27
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills has declined 28.55% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.53
|16.61
|10
|16.23
|16.62
|20
|17.1
|17.49
|50
|20.99
|19.92
|100
|22.75
|21.74
|200
|23.86
|23.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:16 AM IST IST
|Suryavanshi Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Suryavanshi Spinning - Disclosure Under Reg 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) 2011
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Suryavanshi Spinning - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (PIT) 2015
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Suryavanshi Spinning - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) 2011
|May 28, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|Suryavanshi Spinning - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14220TG1978PLC002390 and registration number is 002390. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryavanshi Spinning Mills is ₹17.27 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Suryavanshi Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills is ₹8.48 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills are ₹17.27 and ₹16.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryavanshi Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills is ₹25.40 and 52-week low of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills is ₹14.25 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Suryavanshi Spinning Mills has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.67% for the past month, 15.13% over 3 months, -28.55% over 1 year, -4.68% across 3 years, and 3.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills are 6.41 and -0.98 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global