Here's the live share price of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
|2.2
|9.27
|0.52
|-3.45
|-8.82
|1.73
|-1.87
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-3.27
|12.17
|9.26
|8.72
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-3
|4.46
|19.76
|54.07
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|0.16
|-5.3
|-11.25
|-9.13
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|3.83
|39.36
|38.52
|82.85
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.93
|19.64
|63.41
|71.94
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-0.79
|24.1
|1.6
|8.22
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-3.23
|2.16
|22.14
|7
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|11.72
|17.1
|36.63
|36.18
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|4.01
|-2.1
|-4.31
|-7.44
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.4
|-3.46
|-11.42
|-5.4
|-21.64
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-4.09
|-10.95
|-54.4
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.24
|2.6
|11.46
|-16.86
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|20.68
|6.95
|1.11
|-23.9
|11.65
|-0.6
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|35.14
|39.02
|77.8
|36.02
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-39.43
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-0.76
|-5.76
|-1.65
|-30.69
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|4.76
|18.87
|-6.29
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-1.75
|-10.42
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.1
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|14.7
|2.32
|-0.66
|-6.88
|5.1
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills has declined 8.82% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.11
|59.72
|10
|58.1
|59.28
|20
|58.57
|59.08
|50
|59.02
|58.88
|100
|57.2
|58.65
|200
|58.56
|59.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.81%, FII holding unchanged at 0.21%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Suryalakshmi Cot - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Suryalakshmi Cot - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 04, 2026, 05:40 AM IST IST
|Suryalakshmi Cot - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Suryalakshmi Cot - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Update On Redemption Of Preference Shares
|May 25, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Suryalakshmi Cot - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR)- Re-Appointment Of Cost Auditors
Source: Dion Global
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120TG1962PLC000923 and registration number is 000923. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 794.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills is ₹61.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills is ₹115.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are ₹66.60 and ₹52.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills is ₹73.00 and 52-week low of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills is ₹43.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills has shown returns of 1.04% over the past day, 9.27% for the past month, -1.41% over 3 months, -10.26% over 1 year, 1.73% across 3 years, and -1.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are 37.03 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global