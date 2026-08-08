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Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Share Price

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BSE

SURYALAKSHMI COTTON MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.32 Closed
1.04₹ 0.63
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.50₹66.60
₹61.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.20₹73.00
₹61.32
Open Price
₹60.69
Prev. Close
₹60.69
Volume
345

Source: Dion Global

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills		2.29.270.52-3.45-8.821.73-1.87
KPR Mill		2.11-3.2712.179.268.7218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-34.4619.7654.0721.5210.34
Trident		1.820.16-5.3-11.25-9.13-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.113.8339.3638.5282.8526.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.9319.6463.4171.9432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-0.7924.11.68.2215.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-5.03-3.232.1622.1474.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.2111.7217.136.6336.187.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.344.01-2.1-4.31-7.441.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.4-3.46-11.42-5.4-21.640.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-4.09-10.95-54.4-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.242.611.46-16.8615.685.57
Ashima		0.3320.686.951.11-23.911.65-0.6
Super Sales India		0.6135.1439.0277.836.02-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-39.43-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-0.76-5.76-1.65-30.696.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.844.7618.87-6.293.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-1.75-10.42-21.47-8.73-18.131.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9414.72.32-0.66-6.885.1-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills has declined 8.82% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.1159.72
1058.159.28
2058.5759.08
5059.0258.88
10057.258.65
20058.5659.97

Source: Dion Global

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.81%, FII holding unchanged at 0.21%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTSuryalakshmi Cot - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 27, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTSuryalakshmi Cot - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 04, 2026, 05:40 AM IST ISTSuryalakshmi Cot - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTSuryalakshmi Cot - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Update On Redemption Of Preference Shares
May 25, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTSuryalakshmi Cot - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR)- Re-Appointment Of Cost Auditors

Source: Dion Global

About Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120TG1962PLC000923 and registration number is 000923. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 794.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. L N Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Paritosh Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Surender Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Vijai Singh
    Director
  • Ms. Aruna Prasad
    Director
  • Dr. Malapally Chowda Reddy Balaji
    Director

FAQs on Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills is ₹61.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills?

The Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills?

The market cap of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills is ₹115.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are ₹66.60 and ₹52.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills is ₹73.00 and 52-week low of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills is ₹43.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills has shown returns of 1.04% over the past day, 9.27% for the past month, -1.41% over 3 months, -10.26% over 1 year, 1.73% across 3 years, and -1.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are 37.03 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills News

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