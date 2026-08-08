What is the share price of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills is ₹61.32 as on .

What kind of stock is Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills? The Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills? The market cap of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills is ₹115.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are ₹66.60 and ₹52.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills is ₹73.00 and 52-week low of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills is ₹43.20 as on .

How has the Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills has shown returns of 1.04% over the past day, 9.27% for the past month, -1.41% over 3 months, -10.26% over 1 year, 1.73% across 3 years, and -1.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are 37.03 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global