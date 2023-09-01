Follow Us

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SURYALAKSHMI COTTON MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹65.85 Closed
-1.94-1.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.80₹68.50
₹65.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.45₹77.95
₹65.85
Open Price
₹68.50
Prev. Close
₹67.15
Volume
43,849

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R167.82
  • R269.63
  • R370.77
  • Pivot
    66.68
  • S164.87
  • S263.73
  • S361.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.5564.62
  • 1059.4163.32
  • 2062.6361.77
  • 5066.9460.13
  • 10064.5559.17
  • 20071.9159.38

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.9914.529.5722.85-9.55278.4531.96
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120TG1962PLC000923 and registration number is 000923. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 778.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. L N Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Paritosh K Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Surender Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. Navrang Lal Tibrewa
    Director
  • Mr. R S Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Vijai Singh
    Director
  • Ms. Aruna Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. Rajan Ravindra Shukla
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹123.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. is 28.57 and PB ratio of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹65.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹77.95 and 52-week low of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹43.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

