MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120TG1962PLC000923 and registration number is 000923. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 778.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹123.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. is 28.57 and PB ratio of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹65.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹77.95 and 52-week low of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹43.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.