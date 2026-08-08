Here's the live share price of Suryaamba Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suryaamba Spinning Mills
|-1.56
|-3.23
|1.78
|-5.57
|-15.79
|-12.58
|-4.20
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suryaamba Spinning Mills has declined 15.79% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Suryaamba Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|124.21
|120.32
|10
|122.88
|121.13
|20
|121.6
|121.14
|50
|121.5
|120.92
|100
|119.83
|121.52
|200
|123.37
|125.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suryaamba Spinning Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Suryaamba Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financ
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:21 PM IST IST
|Suryaamba Spinning - Shareholder Meeting-19Th AGM To Be Held On Saturday,August 08, 2026 At 1:00 P.M. (IST) Through Video Con
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Suryaamba Spinning - Corporate Action- Fixes Record Date For Dividend For The FY 2025-26
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:59 PM IST IST
|Suryaamba Spinning - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Req
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:40 AM IST IST
|Suryaamba Spinning - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG2007PLC053831 and registration number is 053831. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryaamba Spinning Mills is ₹122.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suryaamba Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suryaamba Spinning Mills is ₹36.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryaamba Spinning Mills are ₹126.95 and ₹119.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryaamba Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryaamba Spinning Mills is ₹158.55 and 52-week low of Suryaamba Spinning Mills is ₹100.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suryaamba Spinning Mills has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, 1.78% over 3 months, -15.79% over 1 year, -12.58% across 3 years, and -4.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryaamba Spinning Mills are 11.85 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.
Source: Dion Global