What is the share price of Suryaamba Spinning Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryaamba Spinning Mills is ₹122.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Suryaamba Spinning Mills? The Suryaamba Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suryaamba Spinning Mills? The market cap of Suryaamba Spinning Mills is ₹36.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suryaamba Spinning Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryaamba Spinning Mills are ₹126.95 and ₹119.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryaamba Spinning Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryaamba Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryaamba Spinning Mills is ₹158.55 and 52-week low of Suryaamba Spinning Mills is ₹100.40 as on .

How has the Suryaamba Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Suryaamba Spinning Mills has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, 1.78% over 3 months, -15.79% over 1 year, -12.58% across 3 years, and -4.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suryaamba Spinning Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryaamba Spinning Mills are 11.85 and 0.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global