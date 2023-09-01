Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SURYAAMBA SPINNING MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹182.50 Closed
1.192.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹176.10₹184.00
₹182.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹139.00₹350.00
₹182.50
Open Price
₹184.00
Prev. Close
₹180.35
Volume
1,542

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1185.63
  • R2188.77
  • R3193.53
  • Pivot
    180.87
  • S1177.73
  • S2172.97
  • S3169.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5196.24183.58
  • 10197.3184.76
  • 20197.03186.31
  • 50198.24191.98
  • 100197.85196.3
  • 200203.94196.5

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.69-4.38-19.053.93-5.05237.96103.23
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd.

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG2007PLC053831 and registration number is 053831. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 226.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Virender Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Seema Rani Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayank Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Goela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kapadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Panpaliya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹53.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. is 11.19 and PB ratio of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹182.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹350.00 and 52-week low of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹139.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data