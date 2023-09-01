Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG2007PLC053831 and registration number is 053831. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 226.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹53.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. is 11.19 and PB ratio of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹182.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹350.00 and 52-week low of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹139.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.