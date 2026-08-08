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Suryaamba Spinning Mills Share Price

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BSE

SURYAAMBA SPINNING MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Suryaamba Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹122.95 Closed
-2.42₹ -3.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Suryaamba Spinning Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.00₹126.95
₹122.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.40₹158.55
₹122.95
Open Price
₹119.00
Prev. Close
₹126.00
Volume
824

Source: Dion Global

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suryaamba Spinning Mills		-1.56-3.231.78-5.57-15.79-12.58-4.20
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suryaamba Spinning Mills has declined 15.79% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Suryaamba Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5124.21120.32
10122.88121.13
20121.6121.14
50121.5120.92
100119.83121.52
200123.37125.46

Source: Dion Global

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suryaamba Spinning Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Suryaamba Spinning Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTSuryaamba Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financ
Jul 16, 2026, 05:21 PM IST ISTSuryaamba Spinning - Shareholder Meeting-19Th AGM To Be Held On Saturday,August 08, 2026 At 1:00 P.M. (IST) Through Video Con
Jul 16, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTSuryaamba Spinning - Corporate Action- Fixes Record Date For Dividend For The FY 2025-26
Jul 16, 2026, 04:59 PM IST ISTSuryaamba Spinning - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Req
Jul 16, 2026, 05:40 AM IST ISTSuryaamba Spinning - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Suryaamba Spinning Mills

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG2007PLC053831 and registration number is 053831. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Virender Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Seema Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayank Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neeraja Karthik
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Neena Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Panpaliya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suryaamba Spinning Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Suryaamba Spinning Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suryaamba Spinning Mills is ₹122.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suryaamba Spinning Mills?

The Suryaamba Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suryaamba Spinning Mills?

The market cap of Suryaamba Spinning Mills is ₹36.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suryaamba Spinning Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suryaamba Spinning Mills are ₹126.95 and ₹119.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suryaamba Spinning Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suryaamba Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suryaamba Spinning Mills is ₹158.55 and 52-week low of Suryaamba Spinning Mills is ₹100.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Suryaamba Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suryaamba Spinning Mills has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, 1.78% over 3 months, -15.79% over 1 year, -12.58% across 3 years, and -4.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suryaamba Spinning Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suryaamba Spinning Mills are 11.85 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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