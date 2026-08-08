What is the share price of Surat Trade and Mercantile? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surat Trade and Mercantile is ₹4.76 as on .

What kind of stock is Surat Trade and Mercantile? The Surat Trade and Mercantile is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Surat Trade and Mercantile? The market cap of Surat Trade and Mercantile is ₹105.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Surat Trade and Mercantile? Today’s highest and lowest price of Surat Trade and Mercantile are ₹4.91 and ₹4.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surat Trade and Mercantile? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surat Trade and Mercantile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surat Trade and Mercantile is ₹6.86 and 52-week low of Surat Trade and Mercantile is ₹3.16 as on .

How has the Surat Trade and Mercantile performed historically in terms of returns? The Surat Trade and Mercantile has shown returns of -2.06% over the past day, 5.08% for the past month, -0.63% over 3 months, -24.32% over 1 year, -16.31% across 3 years, and -16.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Surat Trade and Mercantile? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surat Trade and Mercantile are 0.00 and 1.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global