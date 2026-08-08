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Surat Trade and Mercantile Share Price

NSE
BSE

SURAT TRADE AND MERCANTILE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Surat Trade and Mercantile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.76 Closed
-2.06₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Surat Trade and Mercantile Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.70₹4.91
₹4.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.16₹6.86
₹4.76
Open Price
₹4.90
Prev. Close
₹4.86
Volume
73,061

Source: Dion Global

Surat Trade and Mercantile Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Surat Trade and Mercantile		-1.455.08-0.63-2.66-24.32-16.31-16.42
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Surat Trade and Mercantile has declined 24.32% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Surat Trade and Mercantile has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Surat Trade and Mercantile Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Surat Trade and Mercantile Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.844.81
104.764.78
204.64.71
504.584.63
1004.464.64
2004.864.97

Source: Dion Global

Surat Trade and Mercantile Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Surat Trade and Mercantile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Surat Trade and Mercantile Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTSurat Trade and Merc - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disc
Jul 21, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTSurat Trade and Merc - Submission Of Corrigendum To The Notice Of The First Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) For The Fina
Jul 17, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTSurat Trade and Merc - Submission Of The Notice Of The First Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) For The Financial Year 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTSurat Trade and Merc - Compliance Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And
Jul 14, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTSurat Trade and Merc - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Surat Trade and Mercantile

Surat Trade and Mercantile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1945PLC000214 and registration number is 000214. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Alok P Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paresh V Chothani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suhail P Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Gandhi
    Director
  • Ms. Kruti Kothari
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak N Shah
    Director

FAQs on Surat Trade and Mercantile Share Price

What is the share price of Surat Trade and Mercantile?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surat Trade and Mercantile is ₹4.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Surat Trade and Mercantile?

The Surat Trade and Mercantile is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Surat Trade and Mercantile?

The market cap of Surat Trade and Mercantile is ₹105.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Surat Trade and Mercantile?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Surat Trade and Mercantile are ₹4.91 and ₹4.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surat Trade and Mercantile?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surat Trade and Mercantile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surat Trade and Mercantile is ₹6.86 and 52-week low of Surat Trade and Mercantile is ₹3.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Surat Trade and Mercantile performed historically in terms of returns?

The Surat Trade and Mercantile has shown returns of -2.06% over the past day, 5.08% for the past month, -0.63% over 3 months, -24.32% over 1 year, -16.31% across 3 years, and -16.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Surat Trade and Mercantile?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surat Trade and Mercantile are 0.00 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Surat Trade and Mercantile News

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