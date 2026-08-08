Here's the live share price of Surat Trade and Mercantile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Surat Trade and Mercantile
|-1.45
|5.08
|-0.63
|-2.66
|-24.32
|-16.31
|-16.42
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Surat Trade and Mercantile has declined 24.32% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Surat Trade and Mercantile has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.84
|4.81
|10
|4.76
|4.78
|20
|4.6
|4.71
|50
|4.58
|4.63
|100
|4.46
|4.64
|200
|4.86
|4.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Surat Trade and Mercantile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Surat Trade and Merc - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disc
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Surat Trade and Merc - Submission Of Corrigendum To The Notice Of The First Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) For The Fina
|Jul 17, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|Surat Trade and Merc - Submission Of The Notice Of The First Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) For The Financial Year 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Surat Trade and Merc - Compliance Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Surat Trade and Merc - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Surat Trade and Mercantile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1945PLC000214 and registration number is 000214. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surat Trade and Mercantile is ₹4.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Surat Trade and Mercantile is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Surat Trade and Mercantile is ₹105.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Surat Trade and Mercantile are ₹4.91 and ₹4.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surat Trade and Mercantile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surat Trade and Mercantile is ₹6.86 and 52-week low of Surat Trade and Mercantile is ₹3.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Surat Trade and Mercantile has shown returns of -2.06% over the past day, 5.08% for the past month, -0.63% over 3 months, -24.32% over 1 year, -16.31% across 3 years, and -16.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surat Trade and Mercantile are 0.00 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global