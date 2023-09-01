What is the Market Cap of Surat Textile Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹191.42 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Surat Textile Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is 35.74 and PB ratio of Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is 0.98 as on .

What is the share price of Surat Textile Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹8.62 as on .