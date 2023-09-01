Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.46
|5.90
|1.65
|12.39
|-23.58
|244.80
|157.31
|8.49
|20.51
|32.14
|30.21
|26.30
|600.55
|457.97
|8.11
|22.57
|23.22
|27.05
|7.44
|511.90
|485.22
|4.59
|8.37
|19.07
|26.00
|19.74
|140.13
|79.78
|0.49
|13.77
|29.25
|85.35
|51.34
|240.93
|210.40
|11.85
|30.46
|25.37
|49.55
|40.07
|701.15
|231.94
|3.60
|4.36
|14.57
|45.95
|7.79
|895.11
|633.92
|10.24
|3.88
|12.11
|11.26
|-8.90
|144.55
|27.75
|5.42
|-3.41
|10.06
|27.29
|-9.49
|29.60
|-13.02
|4.18
|9.55
|2.09
|15.90
|-28.91
|311.27
|425.34
|-0.94
|-3.27
|-15.99
|-9.13
|-45.57
|79.46
|50.21
|0.08
|-0.75
|-16.64
|-50.44
|-17.33
|791.53
|1,170.53
|7.99
|7.30
|50.20
|56.67
|34.94
|346.30
|110.30
|4.40
|19.42
|11.35
|31.83
|-11.60
|562.64
|236.40
|18.58
|13.07
|18.89
|22.90
|-6.98
|389.39
|111.96
|-4.23
|-1.45
|-8.13
|-11.83
|-15.92
|114.83
|-34.73
|5.83
|0.07
|28.58
|23.10
|-25.13
|123.01
|31.63
|8.08
|0.87
|27.72
|35.20
|-2.11
|70.97
|-49.77
|-1.81
|-4.05
|10.17
|1.81
|-35.21
|1,301.11
|154.36
|0.75
|1.23
|-22.74
|2.10
|58.97
|393.33
|163.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1945PLC000214 and registration number is 000214. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹191.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is 35.74 and PB ratio of Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹8.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surat Textile Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹12.44 and 52-week low of Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.