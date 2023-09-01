Follow Us

SURAT TEXTILE MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.62 Closed
0.350.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Surat Textile Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.56₹8.76
₹8.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.80₹12.44
₹8.62
Open Price
₹8.70
Prev. Close
₹8.59
Volume
2,35,197

Surat Textile Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.75
  • R28.85
  • R38.95
  • Pivot
    8.65
  • S18.55
  • S28.45
  • S38.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.988.58
  • 109.998.53
  • 2010.228.43
  • 5010.958.31
  • 100118.3
  • 20014.378.77

Surat Textile Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36
0.751.23-22.742.1058.97393.33163.81

Surat Textile Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Surat Textile Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Surat Textile Mills Ltd.

Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1945PLC000214 and registration number is 000214. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Alok Praful Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paresh V Chothani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harishchandra Bharucha
    Director
  • Mr. Ketan Jariwala
    Director
  • Ms. Kruti Kothari
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak N Shah
    Director

FAQs on Surat Textile Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Surat Textile Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹191.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Surat Textile Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is 35.74 and PB ratio of Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Surat Textile Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹8.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surat Textile Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surat Textile Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹12.44 and 52-week low of Surat Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

