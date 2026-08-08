Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Surani Steel Tubes Share Price

NSE
BSE

SURANI STEEL TUBES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Surani Steel Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹99.20 Closed
0.20₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Surani Steel Tubes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.05₹99.20
₹99.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.30₹143.60
₹99.20
Open Price
₹99.05
Prev. Close
₹99.00
Volume
600

Source: Dion Global

Surani Steel Tubes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Surani Steel Tubes		-0.60-10.63-27.0665.3324.23-20.9728.88
APL Apollo Tubes		8.278.25-0.19-11.8423.5010.0717.58
Welspun Corp		11.4619.3941.61121.25110.7978.3769.93
Jindal Saw		5.623.7711.9443.3129.3418.9332.89
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-6.84-15.57-22.279.68-5.67-5.609.62
Surya Roshni		5.41-3.05-6.42-4.22-20.287.1711.86
Goodluck India		-0.571.807.3831.4546.8046.6137.85
Man Industries (India)		4.27-1.323.8444.7730.7456.0534.28
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-2.643.54-9.3922.30-6.186.203.68
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.73-13.0812.8634.9521.956.7435.26
JTL Industries		2.55-6.23-5.9817.9010.66-8.275.94
Rajratan Global Wire		6.069.5116.2310.3150.06-10.584.17
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.86-6.34-8.61-1.40-4.581.195.29
Aeroflex Enterprises		5.834.0113.5753.5331.263.9416.20
Hariom Pipe Industries		2.153.6221.933.19-10.27-10.8811.55
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.523.143.0311.2621.1812.2012.57
Scoda Tubes		-2.77-5.54-3.97-1.21-21.90-1.07-0.64
Rama Steel Tubes		16.713.88-17.18-39.60-55.37-29.588.73
Suraj		1.13-3.59-9.09-1.03-33.98-10.81-6.63
P S Raj Steels		-9.06-6.1615.3634.45172.0437.1820.88

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Surani Steel Tubes has gained 24.23% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.50%), Welspun Corp (110.79%), Jindal Saw (29.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Surani Steel Tubes has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.58%) and Welspun Corp (69.93%).

Surani Steel Tubes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Surani Steel Tubes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
598.1698.65
1098.7899.12
20101.36101.4
50114.09106.69
100105.92104.3
20089.34105.94

Source: Dion Global

Surani Steel Tubes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Surani Steel Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Surani Steel Tubes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Surani Steel Tubes fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Surani Steel Tubes

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ2012PLC071373 and registration number is 071373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Singla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan Singla
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Pavni Singla
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Gurpreet Singh Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Mehtani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kailash Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Surani Steel Tubes Share Price

What is the share price of Surani Steel Tubes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surani Steel Tubes is ₹99.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Surani Steel Tubes?

The Surani Steel Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Surani Steel Tubes?

The market cap of Surani Steel Tubes is ₹154.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Surani Steel Tubes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Surani Steel Tubes are ₹99.20 and ₹99.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surani Steel Tubes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surani Steel Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surani Steel Tubes is ₹143.60 and 52-week low of Surani Steel Tubes is ₹47.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Surani Steel Tubes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Surani Steel Tubes has shown returns of 0.2% over the past day, -10.63% for the past month, -27.06% over 3 months, 24.23% over 1 year, -20.97% across 3 years, and 28.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Surani Steel Tubes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surani Steel Tubes are 66.62 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Surani Steel Tubes News

More Surani Steel Tubes News
Market Pulse