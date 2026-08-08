Here's the live share price of Surani Steel Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Surani Steel Tubes
|-0.60
|-10.63
|-27.06
|65.33
|24.23
|-20.97
|28.88
|APL Apollo Tubes
|8.27
|8.25
|-0.19
|-11.84
|23.50
|10.07
|17.58
|Welspun Corp
|11.46
|19.39
|41.61
|121.25
|110.79
|78.37
|69.93
|Jindal Saw
|5.62
|3.77
|11.94
|43.31
|29.34
|18.93
|32.89
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-6.84
|-15.57
|-22.27
|9.68
|-5.67
|-5.60
|9.62
|Surya Roshni
|5.41
|-3.05
|-6.42
|-4.22
|-20.28
|7.17
|11.86
|Goodluck India
|-0.57
|1.80
|7.38
|31.45
|46.80
|46.61
|37.85
|Man Industries (India)
|4.27
|-1.32
|3.84
|44.77
|30.74
|56.05
|34.28
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-2.64
|3.54
|-9.39
|22.30
|-6.18
|6.20
|3.68
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.73
|-13.08
|12.86
|34.95
|21.95
|6.74
|35.26
|JTL Industries
|2.55
|-6.23
|-5.98
|17.90
|10.66
|-8.27
|5.94
|Rajratan Global Wire
|6.06
|9.51
|16.23
|10.31
|50.06
|-10.58
|4.17
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.86
|-6.34
|-8.61
|-1.40
|-4.58
|1.19
|5.29
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|5.83
|4.01
|13.57
|53.53
|31.26
|3.94
|16.20
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|2.15
|3.62
|21.93
|3.19
|-10.27
|-10.88
|11.55
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.52
|3.14
|3.03
|11.26
|21.18
|12.20
|12.57
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.77
|-5.54
|-3.97
|-1.21
|-21.90
|-1.07
|-0.64
|Rama Steel Tubes
|16.71
|3.88
|-17.18
|-39.60
|-55.37
|-29.58
|8.73
|Suraj
|1.13
|-3.59
|-9.09
|-1.03
|-33.98
|-10.81
|-6.63
|P S Raj Steels
|-9.06
|-6.16
|15.36
|34.45
|172.04
|37.18
|20.88
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Surani Steel Tubes has gained 24.23% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.50%), Welspun Corp (110.79%), Jindal Saw (29.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Surani Steel Tubes has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.58%) and Welspun Corp (69.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|98.16
|98.65
|10
|98.78
|99.12
|20
|101.36
|101.4
|50
|114.09
|106.69
|100
|105.92
|104.3
|200
|89.34
|105.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Surani Steel Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Surani Steel Tubes fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ2012PLC071373 and registration number is 071373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surani Steel Tubes is ₹99.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Surani Steel Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Surani Steel Tubes is ₹154.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Surani Steel Tubes are ₹99.20 and ₹99.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surani Steel Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surani Steel Tubes is ₹143.60 and 52-week low of Surani Steel Tubes is ₹47.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Surani Steel Tubes has shown returns of 0.2% over the past day, -10.63% for the past month, -27.06% over 3 months, 24.23% over 1 year, -20.97% across 3 years, and 28.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surani Steel Tubes are 66.62 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global