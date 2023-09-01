Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ2012PLC071373 and registration number is 071373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹171.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. is 7.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹196.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹266.90 and 52-week low of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹19.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.