What is the share price of Surani Steel Tubes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surani Steel Tubes is ₹99.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Surani Steel Tubes? The Surani Steel Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Surani Steel Tubes? The market cap of Surani Steel Tubes is ₹154.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Surani Steel Tubes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Surani Steel Tubes are ₹99.20 and ₹99.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surani Steel Tubes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surani Steel Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surani Steel Tubes is ₹143.60 and 52-week low of Surani Steel Tubes is ₹47.30 as on .

How has the Surani Steel Tubes performed historically in terms of returns? The Surani Steel Tubes has shown returns of 0.2% over the past day, -10.63% for the past month, -27.06% over 3 months, 24.23% over 1 year, -20.97% across 3 years, and 28.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Surani Steel Tubes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surani Steel Tubes are 66.62 and 1.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global