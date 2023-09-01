Follow Us

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. Share Price

SURANI STEEL TUBES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹196.00 Closed
-2-4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹196.00₹200.00
₹196.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.00₹266.90
₹196.00
Open Price
₹200.00
Prev. Close
₹200.00
Volume
6,000

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1198.67
  • R2201.33
  • R3202.67
  • Pivot
    197.33
  • S1194.67
  • S2193.33
  • S3190.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.7200.17
  • 1027.79200.5
  • 2030.25200.89
  • 5034.7195.19
  • 10039.62170.06
  • 20039.48129.68

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. Share Holdings

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Feb, 2022Board MeetingOthers
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Surani Steel Tubes Ltd.

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ2012PLC071373 and registration number is 071373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Karshan Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Karshanbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Hetika Dipak Kinger
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dineshbhai Dhanjibhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Surani Steel Tubes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd.?

The market cap of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹171.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. is 7.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹196.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹266.90 and 52-week low of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹19.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

