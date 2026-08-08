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Surana Solar Share Price

NSE
BSE

SURANA SOLAR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Surana Solar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.73 Closed
-3.57₹ -0.99
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Surana Solar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.42₹28.15
₹26.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.32₹38.90
₹26.73
Open Price
₹28.15
Prev. Close
₹27.72
Volume
8,923

Source: Dion Global

Surana Solar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Surana Solar		2.373.20-3.197.39-13.47-0.2714.67
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Surana Solar has declined 13.47% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Surana Solar has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Surana Solar Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Surana Solar Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.3226.15
1026.4826.25
2026.1626.31
5026.6726.33
10025.5326.24
20026.4527.3

Source: Dion Global

Surana Solar Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Surana Solar saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.75%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding rose to 0.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Surana Solar Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTSurana Solar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 25, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTSurana Solar - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 25.07.2026
Jul 25, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTSurana Solar - OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 27.07.2026
Jul 25, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTSurana Solar - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FY 2025-26
Jul 25, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTSurana Solar - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENEDED ON 30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Surana Solar

Surana Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG2006PLC051566 and registration number is 051566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mangilal Narender Surana
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Baunakar Shekarnath
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Surana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sanjana Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Krupakar Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Sanghi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Surana Solar Share Price

What is the share price of Surana Solar?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surana Solar is ₹26.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Surana Solar?

The Surana Solar is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Surana Solar?

The market cap of Surana Solar is ₹131.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Surana Solar?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Surana Solar are ₹28.15 and ₹26.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surana Solar?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surana Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surana Solar is ₹38.90 and 52-week low of Surana Solar is ₹18.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Surana Solar performed historically in terms of returns?

The Surana Solar has shown returns of -3.57% over the past day, 3.2% for the past month, -3.19% over 3 months, -13.47% over 1 year, -0.27% across 3 years, and 14.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Surana Solar?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surana Solar are 0.00 and 2.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Surana Solar News

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