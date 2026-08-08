Here's the live share price of Surana Solar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Surana Solar
|2.37
|3.20
|-3.19
|7.39
|-13.47
|-0.27
|14.67
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Surana Solar has declined 13.47% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Surana Solar has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.32
|26.15
|10
|26.48
|26.25
|20
|26.16
|26.31
|50
|26.67
|26.33
|100
|25.53
|26.24
|200
|26.45
|27.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Surana Solar saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.75%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding rose to 0.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Surana Solar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|Surana Solar - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 25.07.2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Surana Solar - OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 27.07.2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|Surana Solar - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FY 2025-26
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|Surana Solar - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENEDED ON 30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
Surana Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG2006PLC051566 and registration number is 051566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surana Solar is ₹26.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Surana Solar is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Surana Solar is ₹131.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Surana Solar are ₹28.15 and ₹26.42.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surana Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surana Solar is ₹38.90 and 52-week low of Surana Solar is ₹18.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Surana Solar has shown returns of -3.57% over the past day, 3.2% for the past month, -3.19% over 3 months, -13.47% over 1 year, -0.27% across 3 years, and 14.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surana Solar are 0.00 and 2.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global