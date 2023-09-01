Follow Us

SURANA SOLAR LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹23.85 Closed
-0.21-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Surana Solar Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.65₹24.15
₹23.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.70₹31.65
₹23.85
Open Price
₹23.90
Prev. Close
₹23.90
Volume
64,732

Surana Solar Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.15
  • R224.4
  • R324.65
  • Pivot
    23.9
  • S123.65
  • S223.4
  • S323.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.924.04
  • 1023.0924.32
  • 2023.5424.62
  • 5024.2723.97
  • 10022.7522.84
  • 20024.622.13

Surana Solar Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.05-9.1421.0727.544.15207.74130.43
1.11-5.058.7929.5926.08353.83228.71
5.314.303.4413.44-0.52121.9992.32
1.443.919.1138.1886.931,890.38625.94
0.633.7310.64-2.08-24.9513.6721.03
0.2711.0024.4126.2937.0486.2143.13
4.7825.2541.47116.61144.63314.52228.51
1.221.70-2.12-14.28-7.9817.3538.44
4.725.1430.3761.3057.4592.85-10.48
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.04-3.0976.73207.361,353.311,419.921,292.29
2.18-0.8336.9484.35441.823,433.031,581.05
-5.381.3430.9274.8094.98176.03381.61
-2.68-3.4461.8787.3470.25310.16158.85
-1.85-1.11-1.1561.22154.92828.33391.83
1.0617.1819.9556.6469.62305.56148.22
-0.50-5.7126.9215.12-18.85283.04233.61
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08

Surana Solar Ltd. Share Holdings

Surana Solar Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Surana Solar Ltd.

Surana Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG2006PLC051566 and registration number is 051566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Krupakar Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Surana
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Narender Surana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra Surana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R Surender Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sanjana Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Surana Solar Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Surana Solar Ltd.?

The market cap of Surana Solar Ltd. is ₹117.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Surana Solar Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Surana Solar Ltd. is 188.54 and PB ratio of Surana Solar Ltd. is 2.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Surana Solar Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surana Solar Ltd. is ₹23.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surana Solar Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surana Solar Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surana Solar Ltd. is ₹31.65 and 52-week low of Surana Solar Ltd. is ₹14.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

