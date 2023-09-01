Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.05
|-9.14
|21.07
|27.54
|4.15
|207.74
|130.43
|1.11
|-5.05
|8.79
|29.59
|26.08
|353.83
|228.71
|5.31
|4.30
|3.44
|13.44
|-0.52
|121.99
|92.32
|1.44
|3.91
|9.11
|38.18
|86.93
|1,890.38
|625.94
|0.63
|3.73
|10.64
|-2.08
|-24.95
|13.67
|21.03
|0.27
|11.00
|24.41
|26.29
|37.04
|86.21
|43.13
|4.78
|25.25
|41.47
|116.61
|144.63
|314.52
|228.51
|1.22
|1.70
|-2.12
|-14.28
|-7.98
|17.35
|38.44
|4.72
|5.14
|30.37
|61.30
|57.45
|92.85
|-10.48
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|-3.04
|-3.09
|76.73
|207.36
|1,353.31
|1,419.92
|1,292.29
|2.18
|-0.83
|36.94
|84.35
|441.82
|3,433.03
|1,581.05
|-5.38
|1.34
|30.92
|74.80
|94.98
|176.03
|381.61
|-2.68
|-3.44
|61.87
|87.34
|70.25
|310.16
|158.85
|-1.85
|-1.11
|-1.15
|61.22
|154.92
|828.33
|391.83
|1.06
|17.18
|19.95
|56.64
|69.62
|305.56
|148.22
|-0.50
|-5.71
|26.92
|15.12
|-18.85
|283.04
|233.61
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Surana Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG2006PLC051566 and registration number is 051566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Surana Solar Ltd. is ₹117.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Surana Solar Ltd. is 188.54 and PB ratio of Surana Solar Ltd. is 2.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surana Solar Ltd. is ₹23.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surana Solar Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surana Solar Ltd. is ₹31.65 and 52-week low of Surana Solar Ltd. is ₹14.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.