What is the share price of Surana Solar? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surana Solar is ₹26.73 as on .

What kind of stock is Surana Solar? The Surana Solar is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Surana Solar? The market cap of Surana Solar is ₹131.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Surana Solar? Today’s highest and lowest price of Surana Solar are ₹28.15 and ₹26.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surana Solar? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surana Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surana Solar is ₹38.90 and 52-week low of Surana Solar is ₹18.32 as on .

How has the Surana Solar performed historically in terms of returns? The Surana Solar has shown returns of -3.57% over the past day, 3.2% for the past month, -3.19% over 3 months, -13.47% over 1 year, -0.27% across 3 years, and 14.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Surana Solar? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surana Solar are 0.00 and 2.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global