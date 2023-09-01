What is the Market Cap of Surana Solar Ltd.? The market cap of Surana Solar Ltd. is ₹117.36 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Surana Solar Ltd.? P/E ratio of Surana Solar Ltd. is 188.54 and PB ratio of Surana Solar Ltd. is 2.04 as on .

What is the share price of Surana Solar Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surana Solar Ltd. is ₹23.85 as on .