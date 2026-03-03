Facebook Pixel Code
Suraj Estate Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

SURAJ ESTATE DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Suraj Estate Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹208.95 Closed
-4.83₹ -10.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Suraj Estate Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹184.50₹215.30
₹208.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹184.50₹398.00
₹208.95
Open Price
₹184.50
Prev. Close
₹219.55
Volume
3,012

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Suraj Estate Developers has declined 8.97% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.11%.

Suraj Estate Developers’s current P/E of 10.21x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Suraj Estate Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suraj Estate Developers		-1.25-11.05-26.52-31.18-30.18-14.50-8.97
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, Suraj Estate Developers has declined 30.18% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Suraj Estate Developers has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Suraj Estate Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Suraj Estate Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5216.27218.36
10218.66219.67
20225.62223.35
50234.5234.98
100256.27253.15
200287.39288.96

Suraj Estate Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suraj Estate Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.03%, FII holding rose to 1.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Suraj Estate Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 11:48 PM ISTSuraj Estate Develop - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Mar 02, 2026, 11:24 PM ISTSuraj Estate Develop - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 27, 2026, 9:41 PM ISTSuraj Estate Develop - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Feb 22, 2026, 1:10 AM ISTSuraj Estate Develop - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Management Committee Meeting
Feb 22, 2026, 12:53 AM ISTSuraj Estate Develop - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

About Suraj Estate Developers

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1986PLC040873 and registration number is 040873. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 506.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajan Meenathakonil Thomas
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Rajan Jesu Thomas
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sujatha R Thomas
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Elizabeth Lavanya Rajan Thomas
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mrutyunjay Mahapatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Pant
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Satyendra Shridhar Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra S Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Prabhudas Chithore
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suraj Estate Developers Share Price

What is the share price of Suraj Estate Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj Estate Developers is ₹208.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suraj Estate Developers?

The Suraj Estate Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suraj Estate Developers?

The market cap of Suraj Estate Developers is ₹998.22 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suraj Estate Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suraj Estate Developers are ₹215.30 and ₹184.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suraj Estate Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj Estate Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj Estate Developers is ₹398.00 and 52-week low of Suraj Estate Developers is ₹184.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Suraj Estate Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suraj Estate Developers has shown returns of -4.83% over the past day, -9.53% for the past month, -22.68% over 3 months, -30.11% over 1 year, -14.5% across 3 years, and -8.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suraj Estate Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suraj Estate Developers are 10.21 and 1.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Suraj Estate Developers News

