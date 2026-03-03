Here's the live share price of Suraj Estate Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Suraj Estate Developers has declined 8.97% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.11%.
Suraj Estate Developers’s current P/E of 10.21x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suraj Estate Developers
|-1.25
|-11.05
|-26.52
|-31.18
|-30.18
|-14.50
|-8.97
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, Suraj Estate Developers has declined 30.18% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Suraj Estate Developers has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|216.27
|218.36
|10
|218.66
|219.67
|20
|225.62
|223.35
|50
|234.5
|234.98
|100
|256.27
|253.15
|200
|287.39
|288.96
In the latest quarter, Suraj Estate Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.03%, FII holding rose to 1.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
|Suraj Estate Develop - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Mar 02, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
|Suraj Estate Develop - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 27, 2026, 9:41 PM IST
|Suraj Estate Develop - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Feb 22, 2026, 1:10 AM IST
|Suraj Estate Develop - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Management Committee Meeting
|Feb 22, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
|Suraj Estate Develop - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Suraj Estate Developers Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1986PLC040873 and registration number is 040873. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 506.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj Estate Developers is ₹208.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Suraj Estate Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suraj Estate Developers is ₹998.22 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suraj Estate Developers are ₹215.30 and ₹184.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj Estate Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj Estate Developers is ₹398.00 and 52-week low of Suraj Estate Developers is ₹184.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Suraj Estate Developers has shown returns of -4.83% over the past day, -9.53% for the past month, -22.68% over 3 months, -30.11% over 1 year, -14.5% across 3 years, and -8.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suraj Estate Developers are 10.21 and 1.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.