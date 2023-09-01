Follow Us

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUPREME INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹26.45 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.25₹26.75
₹26.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.65₹39.80
₹26.45
Open Price
₹26.65
Prev. Close
₹26.45
Volume
22,389

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.72
  • R226.98
  • R327.22
  • Pivot
    26.48
  • S126.22
  • S225.98
  • S325.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.4925.3
  • 1028.0424.25
  • 2026.5223.48
  • 5028.6923.04
  • 10021.223.03
  • 20019.2922.69

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.0314.5010.6728.71-24.21151.90-27.43
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. Share Holdings

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Dec, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Jun, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd.

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1983PLC029752 and registration number is 029752. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B H Sharma
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vikram Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. V P Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Agarwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S K Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dakshendra Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Payal Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kaveri Ramchandra Deshmukh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Sharma
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd.?

The market cap of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. is ₹67.97 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. is -0.08 and PB ratio of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. is -0.02 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. is ₹26.45 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. is ₹39.80 and 52-week low of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. is ₹19.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

