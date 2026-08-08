What is the share price of Supreme Infrastructure India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Infrastructure India is ₹93.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Supreme Infrastructure India? The Supreme Infrastructure India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Infrastructure India? The market cap of Supreme Infrastructure India is ₹911.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Supreme Infrastructure India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Infrastructure India are ₹93.45 and ₹90.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supreme Infrastructure India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Infrastructure India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Infrastructure India is ₹125.85 and 52-week low of Supreme Infrastructure India is ₹56.50 as on .

How has the Supreme Infrastructure India performed historically in terms of returns? The Supreme Infrastructure India has shown returns of 1.32% over the past day, 14.2% for the past month, 9.3% over 3 months, -15.05% over 1 year, 60.51% across 3 years, and 35.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supreme Infrastructure India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Infrastructure India are 0.16 and 3.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global