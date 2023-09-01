Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1983PLC029752 and registration number is 029752. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. is ₹67.97 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. is -0.08 and PB ratio of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. is -0.02 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. is ₹26.45 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. is ₹39.80 and 52-week low of Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. is ₹19.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.