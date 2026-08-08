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Supreme Infrastructure India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPREME INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Supreme Infrastructure India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹93.45 Closed
1.32₹ 1.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Supreme Infrastructure India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.72₹93.45
₹93.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.50₹125.85
₹93.45
Open Price
₹93.41
Prev. Close
₹92.23
Volume
793

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Infrastructure India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supreme Infrastructure India		13.6414.209.3011.41-15.0560.5135.18
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Supreme Infrastructure India has declined 15.05% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Supreme Infrastructure India has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Supreme Infrastructure India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Infrastructure India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
582.1686.95
1084.0185.03
2082.0983.37
5080.1981.37
10077.8581.41
20084.7585.22

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Infrastructure India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Supreme Infrastructure India saw a rise in promoter holding to 47.33%, while DII stake increased to 6.20%, FII holding rose to 3.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Supreme Infrastructure India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTSupreme Infra. India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligati
Jul 21, 2026, 03:55 PM IST ISTSupreme Infra. India - Final Milestone Achieved By Company For Payment Of Balance Settlement Dues To Lenders Of Company.
Jul 15, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTSupreme Infra. India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTSupreme Infra. India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 10, 2026, 02:13 AM IST ISTSupreme Infra. India - Audited Financial Result For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Supreme Infrastructure India

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1983PLC029752 and registration number is 029752. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 97.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhawanishankar Harishchandra Sharma
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Vikram Bhawanishankar Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Prakash Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Kaveri Ramchandra Deshmukh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dakshendra Brijballabh Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Supreme Infrastructure India Share Price

What is the share price of Supreme Infrastructure India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Infrastructure India is ₹93.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Supreme Infrastructure India?

The Supreme Infrastructure India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Infrastructure India?

The market cap of Supreme Infrastructure India is ₹911.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Supreme Infrastructure India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Infrastructure India are ₹93.45 and ₹90.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supreme Infrastructure India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Infrastructure India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Infrastructure India is ₹125.85 and 52-week low of Supreme Infrastructure India is ₹56.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Supreme Infrastructure India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Supreme Infrastructure India has shown returns of 1.32% over the past day, 14.2% for the past month, 9.3% over 3 months, -15.05% over 1 year, 60.51% across 3 years, and 35.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supreme Infrastructure India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Infrastructure India are 0.16 and 3.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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