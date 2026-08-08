Here's the live share price of Supreme Infrastructure India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supreme Infrastructure India
|13.64
|14.20
|9.30
|11.41
|-15.05
|60.51
|35.18
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Supreme Infrastructure India has declined 15.05% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Supreme Infrastructure India has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|82.16
|86.95
|10
|84.01
|85.03
|20
|82.09
|83.37
|50
|80.19
|81.37
|100
|77.85
|81.41
|200
|84.75
|85.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Supreme Infrastructure India saw a rise in promoter holding to 47.33%, while DII stake increased to 6.20%, FII holding rose to 3.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Supreme Infra. India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligati
|Jul 21, 2026, 03:55 PM IST IST
|Supreme Infra. India - Final Milestone Achieved By Company For Payment Of Balance Settlement Dues To Lenders Of Company.
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Supreme Infra. India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Supreme Infra. India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 10, 2026, 02:13 AM IST IST
|Supreme Infra. India - Audited Financial Result For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1983PLC029752 and registration number is 029752. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 97.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Infrastructure India is ₹93.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Supreme Infrastructure India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Supreme Infrastructure India is ₹911.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Infrastructure India are ₹93.45 and ₹90.72.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Infrastructure India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Infrastructure India is ₹125.85 and 52-week low of Supreme Infrastructure India is ₹56.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Supreme Infrastructure India has shown returns of 1.32% over the past day, 14.2% for the past month, 9.3% over 3 months, -15.05% over 1 year, 60.51% across 3 years, and 35.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Infrastructure India are 0.16 and 3.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global