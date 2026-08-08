Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPREME HOLDINGS & HOSPITALITY (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.70 Closed
0.68₹ 0.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.10₹45.78
₹45.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.25₹97.88
₹45.70
Open Price
₹45.10
Prev. Close
₹45.39
Volume
14

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)		0.82-4.03-12.62-25.72-38.33-17.2517.16
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) has declined 38.33% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.2845.92
104545.71
2045.9645.9
5046.5547.13
10049.3950.7
20061.7858.36

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTSupreme Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
Jul 27, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTSupreme Holdings - General Updates
Jul 10, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTSupreme Holdings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 15, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTSupreme Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 15, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTSupreme Holdings - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100PN1982PLC173438 and registration number is 026924. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vidip Jatia
    Chairman & M.D & CFO
  • Mrs. Namita Jatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raghav Agarwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S N Atreya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Romie Halan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) is ₹45.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)?

The Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)?

The market cap of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) is ₹176.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) are ₹45.78 and ₹45.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) is ₹97.88 and 52-week low of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) is ₹43.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, -4.03% for the past month, -12.62% over 3 months, -38.33% over 1 year, -17.25% across 3 years, and 17.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) are 452.48 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) News

More Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) News
Market Pulse