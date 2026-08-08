What is the share price of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) is ₹45.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)? The Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)? The market cap of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) is ₹176.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) are ₹45.78 and ₹45.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) is ₹97.88 and 52-week low of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) is ₹43.25 as on .

How has the Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, -4.03% for the past month, -12.62% over 3 months, -38.33% over 1 year, -17.25% across 3 years, and 17.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) are 452.48 and 0.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global