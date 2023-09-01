Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100PN1982PLC173438 and registration number is 026924. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.