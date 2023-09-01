Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUPREME HOLDINGS & HOSPITALITY (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹79.49 Closed
2.812.17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.25₹81.95
₹79.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.20₹165.70
₹79.49
Open Price
₹80.81
Prev. Close
₹77.32
Volume
7,816

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R181.54
  • R283.6
  • R385.24
  • Pivot
    79.9
  • S177.84
  • S276.2
  • S374.14

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5152.379.43
  • 10152.9681.22
  • 20151.7782.49
  • 50139.0884.11
  • 100109.6587.85
  • 20070.9891.55

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.254.33-9.29-17.29-45.01310.80181.38
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd.

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100PN1982PLC173438 and registration number is 026924. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vidip Jatia
    Chairman & M.D & CFO
  • Mrs. Namita Jatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S N Atreya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Jatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghav Agarwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Romie Halan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is ₹282.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is 25.08 and PB ratio of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is ₹79.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is ₹165.70 and 52-week low of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is ₹67.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data