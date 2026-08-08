Here's the live share price of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)
|0.82
|-4.03
|-12.62
|-25.72
|-38.33
|-17.25
|17.16
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) has declined 38.33% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.28
|45.92
|10
|45
|45.71
|20
|45.96
|45.9
|50
|46.55
|47.13
|100
|49.39
|50.7
|200
|61.78
|58.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Supreme Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Supreme Holdings - General Updates
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Supreme Holdings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 15, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Supreme Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 15, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Supreme Holdings - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100PN1982PLC173438 and registration number is 026924. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) is ₹45.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) is ₹176.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) are ₹45.78 and ₹45.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) is ₹97.88 and 52-week low of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) is ₹43.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, -4.03% for the past month, -12.62% over 3 months, -38.33% over 1 year, -17.25% across 3 years, and 17.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) are 452.48 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global