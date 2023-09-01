Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.25
|4.33
|-9.29
|-17.29
|-45.01
|310.80
|181.38
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100PN1982PLC173438 and registration number is 026924. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is ₹282.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is 25.08 and PB ratio of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is ₹79.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is ₹165.70 and 52-week low of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd. is ₹67.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.