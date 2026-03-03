Here's the live share price of Supreme Facility Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Supreme Facility Management has declined 19.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.44%.
Supreme Facility Management’s current P/E of 8.08x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supreme Facility Management
|-7.55
|-16.81
|-24.73
|-38.60
|-32.88
|-29.94
|-19.23
|Crisil
|-4.24
|-10.47
|-3.05
|-14.68
|-2.98
|8.36
|17.56
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-7.28
|-8.54
|-20.78
|-19.12
|11.24
|34.95
|31.76
|Urban Company
|-5.66
|-16.85
|-20.90
|-38.24
|-38.24
|-14.84
|-9.19
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.30
|-2.50
|-0.58
|-6.41
|-11.07
|-11.58
|-7.12
|Indegene
|0.03
|-4.00
|-9.59
|-13.21
|-9.26
|-5.62
|-3.41
|WeWork India Management
|-6.90
|-17.41
|-19.79
|-23.69
|-23.69
|-8.62
|-5.26
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.37
|-15.28
|-27.34
|-32.40
|1.19
|4.82
|SIS
|3.64
|-10.88
|-7.34
|-18.12
|-3.35
|-5.56
|-6.66
|PDS
|-4.02
|-14.70
|-15.13
|-8.02
|-29.96
|-3.40
|18.07
|Quess Corp
|-4.06
|-9.29
|-7.54
|-28.98
|-67.16
|-19.26
|-23.58
|TeamLease Services
|-5.11
|-16.24
|-25.86
|-35.89
|-38.68
|-22.49
|-19.26
|Updater Services
|-0.79
|1.97
|-14.16
|-39.34
|-47.64
|-18.62
|-11.63
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-3.88
|-1.62
|10.01
|-13.27
|41.58
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Kapston Services
|1.52
|0.96
|32.24
|64.89
|87.67
|77.50
|48.29
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.90
|-16.93
|-26.95
|-36.28
|-40.41
|-15.85
|-9.84
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-5.36
|5.94
|-13.63
|40.77
|103.66
|3.96
|2.36
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-3.82
|-21.61
|-32.71
|-37.28
|-40.95
|-28.49
|-19.37
|NDL Ventures
|-4.20
|17.69
|12.45
|22.43
|26.11
|-3.30
|-25.06
|Trident Techlabs
|17.92
|-15.50
|-39.53
|-67.14
|-73.77
|24.48
|14.04
Over the last one year, Supreme Facility Management has declined 32.88% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Supreme Facility Management has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.93
|27.28
|10
|26.89
|27.13
|20
|27.16
|27.43
|50
|28.93
|29.31
|100
|33.63
|31.9
|200
|34.49
|34.67
In the latest quarter, Supreme Facility Management remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.70%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Supreme Facility Management fact sheet for more information
Supreme Facility Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63040PN2005PLC020759 and registration number is 020759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Housekeeping & maintenance service. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 329.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Facility Management is ₹24.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Supreme Facility Management is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Supreme Facility Management is ₹60.83 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Facility Management are ₹25.90 and ₹24.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Facility Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Facility Management is ₹43.50 and 52-week low of Supreme Facility Management is ₹24.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Supreme Facility Management has shown returns of -14.49% over the past day, -10.26% for the past month, -26.2% over 3 months, -35.44% over 1 year, -29.94% across 3 years, and -19.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Facility Management are 8.08 and 0.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.