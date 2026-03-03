Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Supreme Facility Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.50 Closed
-14.49₹ -4.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Supreme Facility Management Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.00₹25.90
₹24.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.00₹43.50
₹24.50
Open Price
₹24.05
Prev. Close
₹28.65
Volume
40,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Supreme Facility Management has declined 19.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.44%.

Supreme Facility Management’s current P/E of 8.08x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Supreme Facility Management Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supreme Facility Management		-7.55-16.81-24.73-38.60-32.88-29.94-19.23
Crisil		-4.24-10.47-3.05-14.68-2.988.3617.56
Central Depository Services (India)		-7.28-8.54-20.78-19.1211.2434.9531.76
Urban Company		-5.66-16.85-20.90-38.24-38.24-14.84-9.19
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.30-2.50-0.58-6.41-11.07-11.58-7.12
Indegene		0.03-4.00-9.59-13.21-9.26-5.62-3.41
WeWork India Management		-6.90-17.41-19.79-23.69-23.69-8.62-5.26
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.37-15.28-27.34-32.401.194.82
SIS		3.64-10.88-7.34-18.12-3.35-5.56-6.66
PDS		-4.02-14.70-15.13-8.02-29.96-3.4018.07
Quess Corp		-4.06-9.29-7.54-28.98-67.16-19.26-23.58
TeamLease Services		-5.11-16.24-25.86-35.89-38.68-22.49-19.26
Updater Services		-0.791.97-14.16-39.34-47.64-18.62-11.63
Krystal Integrated Services		-3.88-1.6210.01-13.2741.58-5.54-3.36
Kapston Services		1.520.9632.2464.8987.6777.5048.29
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.90-16.93-26.95-36.28-40.41-15.85-9.84
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-5.365.94-13.6340.77103.663.962.36
Radiant Cash Management Services		-3.82-21.61-32.71-37.28-40.95-28.49-19.37
NDL Ventures		-4.2017.6912.4522.4326.11-3.30-25.06
Trident Techlabs		17.92-15.50-39.53-67.14-73.7724.4814.04

Over the last one year, Supreme Facility Management has declined 32.88% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Supreme Facility Management has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).

Supreme Facility Management Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Supreme Facility Management Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.9327.28
1026.8927.13
2027.1627.43
5028.9329.31
10033.6331.9
20034.4934.67

Supreme Facility Management Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Supreme Facility Management remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.70%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Supreme Facility Management Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Supreme Facility Management fact sheet for more information

About Supreme Facility Management

Supreme Facility Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63040PN2005PLC020759 and registration number is 020759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Housekeeping & maintenance service. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 329.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Lalasaheb Shinde
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lalasaheb Vitthalrao Shinde
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amol Sharad Shingate
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Manisha Rajendra Shinde
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Asha Kaul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sagar Shrirang Jadhav
    Independent Director
  • CA. Gautam Deendayal Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Supreme Facility Management Share Price

What is the share price of Supreme Facility Management?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Facility Management is ₹24.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Supreme Facility Management?

The Supreme Facility Management is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Facility Management?

The market cap of Supreme Facility Management is ₹60.83 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Supreme Facility Management?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Facility Management are ₹25.90 and ₹24.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supreme Facility Management?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Facility Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Facility Management is ₹43.50 and 52-week low of Supreme Facility Management is ₹24.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Supreme Facility Management performed historically in terms of returns?

The Supreme Facility Management has shown returns of -14.49% over the past day, -10.26% for the past month, -26.2% over 3 months, -35.44% over 1 year, -29.94% across 3 years, and -19.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supreme Facility Management?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Facility Management are 8.08 and 0.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

