Here's the live share price of Supreme Facility Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Supreme Facility Management has declined 19.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.44%.

Supreme Facility Management’s current P/E of 8.08x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.