Supreme Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUPREME ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.70 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Supreme Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.65₹0.70
₹0.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.50₹2.30
₹0.70
Open Price
₹0.65
Prev. Close
₹0.70
Volume
2,47,449

Supreme Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.72
  • R20.73
  • R30.77
  • Pivot
    0.68
  • S10.67
  • S20.63
  • S30.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.780.68
  • 101.770.68
  • 201.820.68
  • 5020.72
  • 1002.320.85
  • 2002.411.15

Supreme Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.6916.677.69-30.00-65.85-53.95-74.31
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

Supreme Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Supreme Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
10 May, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Supreme Engineering Ltd.

Supreme Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC043205 and registration number is 043205. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Chowdhri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Chowdhri
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Lalita Chowdhri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Deshmukh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Supreme Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Supreme Engineering Ltd. is ₹17.50 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Supreme Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Supreme Engineering Ltd. is -0.16 and PB ratio of Supreme Engineering Ltd. is -0.26 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Supreme Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Engineering Ltd. is ₹.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supreme Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Engineering Ltd. is ₹2.30 and 52-week low of Supreme Engineering Ltd. is ₹.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.

