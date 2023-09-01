Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.69
|16.67
|7.69
|-30.00
|-65.85
|-53.95
|-74.31
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|10 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Supreme Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC043205 and registration number is 043205. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Supreme Engineering Ltd. is ₹17.50 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Supreme Engineering Ltd. is -0.16 and PB ratio of Supreme Engineering Ltd. is -0.26 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Engineering Ltd. is ₹.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Engineering Ltd. is ₹2.30 and 52-week low of Supreme Engineering Ltd. is ₹.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.