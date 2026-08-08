What is the share price of Supreme Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Engineering is ₹2.29 as on .

What kind of stock is Supreme Engineering? The Supreme Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Engineering? The market cap of Supreme Engineering is ₹57.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Supreme Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Engineering are ₹2.29 and ₹2.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supreme Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Engineering is ₹2.29 and 52-week low of Supreme Engineering is ₹0.68 as on .

How has the Supreme Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Supreme Engineering has shown returns of 1.78% over the past day, 49.67% for the past month, 114.02% over 3 months, 80.31% over 1 year, 41.99% across 3 years, and -6.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supreme Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Engineering are 0.00 and -0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global