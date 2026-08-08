Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Supreme Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPREME ENGINEERING

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Supreme Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.29 Closed
1.78₹ 0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Supreme Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.29₹2.29
₹2.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.68₹2.29
₹2.29
Open Price
₹2.29
Prev. Close
₹2.25
Volume
1,32,045

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supreme Engineering		9.5749.67114.0289.2680.3141.99-6.59
Thermax		-5.72-13.78-2.9340.3221.9817.3624.44
Indo-MIM		11.7516.9316.9316.9316.935.353.18
PTC Industries		7.559.5813.453.6227.5658.6144.10
Craftsman Automation		6.1715.2121.3733.7563.8230.9939.26
Sansera Engineering		15.4422.6051.63102.11203.7861.0236.39
Inox India		2.458.2125.7467.7972.6827.6415.77
Aequs		8.362.4322.5172.1764.1317.9610.42
Azad Engineering		8.579.3910.8958.9059.1954.3029.72
Engineers India		8.19-0.66-7.9433.0618.3817.1426.34
Ircon International		4.17-1.41-18.66-16.12-21.748.8424.40
Tega Industries		9.440.43-1.25-9.44-11.3616.8417.49
Kennametal India		17.3116.5216.8134.4434.445.6020.99
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.6410.6816.9842.24202.8933.7919.09
Skipper		-1.88-6.487.3727.170.6745.9542.66
Balu Forge Industries		6.523.52-15.89-3.56-23.8119.4111.23
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.67-8.38-12.87-2.89-18.84-7.8414.73
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.48-14.64-6.570.93-22.71-19.31-6.12
Pitti Engineering		1.671.15-5.773.675.8822.6336.28
Jash Engineering		-1.282.2218.3720.93-4.2922.4134.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Supreme Engineering has gained 80.31% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Supreme Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).

Supreme Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.052.13
101.972.05
201.821.9
501.441.61
1001.241.43
2001.261.44

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Supreme Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Supreme Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Supreme Engineering fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Supreme Engineering

Supreme Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC043205 and registration number is 043205. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Chowdhri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Sanjay Chowdhri
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Lalita Sanjay Chowdhri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prakash Vithalrao Deshmukh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Ishwari Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priya Dilipbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Supreme Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Supreme Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Engineering is ₹2.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Supreme Engineering?

The Supreme Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Engineering?

The market cap of Supreme Engineering is ₹57.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Supreme Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Engineering are ₹2.29 and ₹2.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supreme Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Engineering is ₹2.29 and 52-week low of Supreme Engineering is ₹0.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Supreme Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Supreme Engineering has shown returns of 1.78% over the past day, 49.67% for the past month, 114.02% over 3 months, 80.31% over 1 year, 41.99% across 3 years, and -6.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supreme Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Engineering are 0.00 and -0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Engineering News

More Supreme Engineering News
Market Pulse