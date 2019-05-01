Supreme Court rules against merger of NSEL and 63 Moons Tech

In a big relief to the Jignesh Shah-promoted 63 Moons Technologies, erstwhile Financial Technologies of India (FTIL), the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside its merger with scam-hit National Spot Exchange (NSEL). A bench led by justice RF Nariman allowed a batch of appeals filed against the Bombay High Court\u2019s December 2017 order that upheld the central government\u2019s merger order. The proposed merger did not satisfy the criteria of public interest, it said, adding that the amalgamation order contradicted itself by stating that \u201cNSEL is the alter ego of FTIL, and thus, the two companies are practically one entity. In any event, it does not indicate as to how the \u2018alter ego\u2019 argument impacts public interest\u201d. \u201cWe are of the view that it is the central government that has to be \u2018satisfied\u2019 that its order is in public interest and such \u2018satisfaction\u2019 must, therefore, be of the central government itself and must, therefore, appear from the order itself. it is clear that no reasonable body of persons properly instructed in law could possibly hold, on the facts of this case, that compulsory amalgamation between FTIL and NSEL would be in public interest,\u201d the apex court said. \u201cGiven the fact that the assessment order of April 1, 2015, did not provide any compensation to either the shareholders or creditors of FTIL for the economic loss caused by the amalgamation in breach of Section 396(3), it is clear that an important condition precedent to the passing of the final amalgamation order was not met. On this ground also, therefore, the final amalgamation order has to be held to be ultra vires Section 396 of the Companies Act, and, being arbitrary and unreasonable, violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India,\u201d the apex court said. According to it, Section 396(3) speaks of a shareholder\u2019s or a creditor\u2019s interest in or rights against the company resulting from an amalgamation order. \u201cSuch \u2018interest in\u2019 or \u2018rights against\u2019 obviously refers to real and substantive rights, as opposed to rights that are only in form. every shareholder or a creditor of a company is concerned only with the \u2018economic value\u2019 of his share or the loan granted to a company. The moment the share value, in real terms, is likely to dip, and\/or loans granted are likely not to be repaid in time or at all as a result of an amalgamation, such members or creditors of the amalgamating company are equally entitled to be compensated for this economic loss. A reasonable construction must be given to Section 396. It is clear that Section 396(3) refers to the economic loss that is to be borne by shareholders and members of both companies,\u201d justice Nariman said in a 133-page judgment.