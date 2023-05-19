scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Supreme Court panel on Adani-Hindenburg investigation: Not possible to conclude if there was regulatory failure

The Supreme Court had appointed the committee after US short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report alleged fraud, stock market manipulation and improper use of offshore entities by Adani Group.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Supreme court on adani
The panel made the same observation in relation to disclosures of related party transactions. (Photo source: IE)

An expert committee appointed by the Supreme Court to investigate allegations around Adani Group said it was not possible to conclude if there has been regulatory failure on stock price manipulation allegations.

Also Read

The panel made the same observation in relation to disclosures of related party transactions. The Supreme Court had appointed the committee after US short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report alleged fraud, stock market manipulation and improper use of offshore entities by Adani Group.

Also Read

The expert committee in a report said the Indian stock market as a whole was not unduly volatile post January 24, when Hindenburg came out with its damning report.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-05-2023 at 14:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market