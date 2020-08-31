Suprajit Engineering rating ‘buy’; resilient show by subsidiaries is the highlight

Despite near term weakness, growth story is intact; ‘Buy’ retained with TP of Rs 219.
We reiterate ‘BUY’ on Suprajit Engineering (SEL) with a revised target multiple of 20x (earlier 15x; close to historical peak, but at 20% discount to Motherson’s domestic business) and raise our FY22e EPS by 8%. The revision factors in tailwinds including: (i) Order book postponement in export automotive cables (delayed model launches) can lead to sharp revenue surge in FY22/23; (ii) market share gain in Wescon driven by competitors’ weakness as well as SEL’s ability to ramp up production; (iii) success of the survival of the fittest strategy in Phoenix.
As a No. 3 player, SEL has leveraged its low-cost manufacturing to convert the top-2 players from competition to customers; Osram is a case in point. Besides, a vast replacement market (~28-32 bn lamps) versus SEL’s capacity (~110 mn) provides huge addressable market.
Resilient performance by subsidiaries: SEL’s consolidated revenue contracted ~51% y-o-y (Rs 1.8 bn). Weakness in the domestic market (revenue fell ~65%) was offset by relatively resilient performance of Wescon (revenue fall of 24% y-o-y) and Phoenix (18%)–both of which gained market share. Consolidated gross margin improved 310bps q-o-q (to 44.4%) due to improved product mix, benign commodity prices and cost cutting efforts.
Profitable market share to drive growth: Across each of the businesses we are enthused by SEL’s focus on gaining profitable market share. Using its low cost of operations as well as value-oriented product proposition, it continues to deepen penetration among existing customers even as new order wins sustain.
Outlook: Story intact—For FY20–22, we estimate consolidated EPS CAGR of ~10%. Despite near-term weakness, we believe the franchise remains robust and well placed to leverage on revival. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of Rs 219, valuing it at 20x March 2022e EPS. The stock is trading at a FY21/22 PER of 26.2x/16.5x.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.