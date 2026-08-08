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Supra Trends Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPRA TRENDS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Miscellaneous

Here's the live share price of Supra Trends along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.77 Closed
-4.95₹ -0.77
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Supra Trends Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.77₹16.30
₹14.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.37₹44.27
₹14.77
Open Price
₹16.30
Prev. Close
₹15.54
Volume
122

Source: Dion Global

Supra Trends Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supra Trends		-0.141.65-4.28-1.47-66.64-22.7610.96
Dredging Corporation Of India		-6.111.8711.042.6762.8442.2323.50
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols		7.8613.954.5053.0648.3030.4015.34
International Conveyors		0.57-6.10-9.14-6.40-12.490.012.66
Transchem		3.11-7.4675.0996.02665.81137.0664.55
Logica Infoway		2.67-4.50-16.76-25.26-18.0438.8726.66
Photon Capital Advisors		055.09152.34178.14204.1877.5370.61
Krishna Ventures		-7.73-12.6152.2738.44139.25-24.7229.36
Trans India House Impex		4.40-5.47-20.00-38.01-69.21-40.694.40
MPIL Corporation		-10.00-32.99-23.62-8.57-29.060.848.03
Natura Hue Chem		11.164.1577.36195.17245.8599.60100.91
FGP		4.104.2711.5231.8951.9329.6443.57
Suryo Foods & Industries		-4.660.56-12.66-21.44-0.3545.8721.04
CRP Risk Management		03.00-35.49-42.35-69.39-43.07-24.29
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)		00-5.29-19.54-1.5926.2622.88
Delta Industrial Resources		-0.74-2.46-22.05-30.18-28.55-9.2312.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Supra Trends has declined 66.64% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Supra Trends has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).

Supra Trends Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Supra Trends Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.7614.78
1014.3514.61
2014.214.48
5014.714.52
10014.4614.89
20014.5416.76

Source: Dion Global

Supra Trends Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Supra Trends remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Supra Trends Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTSupra Trends - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTSupra Trends - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement
May 30, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTSupra Trends - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 26, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTSupra Trends - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Apr 21, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTSupra Trends - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About Supra Trends

Supra Trends Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121TG1987PLC007120 and registration number is 007120. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Bhavani Ajjarapu
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Koppuravuri Naga Venkata Shyam Anirudh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Seshadri Gundavarapu
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Savithri Penumarthi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Raghavendra Kumar Koduganti
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Supra Trends Share Price

What is the share price of Supra Trends?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supra Trends is ₹14.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Supra Trends?

The Supra Trends is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supra Trends?

The market cap of Supra Trends is ₹34.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Supra Trends?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Supra Trends are ₹16.30 and ₹14.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supra Trends?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supra Trends stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supra Trends is ₹44.27 and 52-week low of Supra Trends is ₹11.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Supra Trends performed historically in terms of returns?

The Supra Trends has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, 1.65% for the past month, -4.28% over 3 months, -66.64% over 1 year, -22.76% across 3 years, and 10.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supra Trends?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supra Trends are -27.61 and 1.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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