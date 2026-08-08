Here's the live share price of Supra Trends along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supra Trends
|-0.14
|1.65
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-66.64
|-22.76
|10.96
|Dredging Corporation Of India
|-6.11
|1.87
|11.04
|2.67
|62.84
|42.23
|23.50
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|7.86
|13.95
|4.50
|53.06
|48.30
|30.40
|15.34
|International Conveyors
|0.57
|-6.10
|-9.14
|-6.40
|-12.49
|0.01
|2.66
|Transchem
|3.11
|-7.46
|75.09
|96.02
|665.81
|137.06
|64.55
|Logica Infoway
|2.67
|-4.50
|-16.76
|-25.26
|-18.04
|38.87
|26.66
|Photon Capital Advisors
|0
|55.09
|152.34
|178.14
|204.18
|77.53
|70.61
|Krishna Ventures
|-7.73
|-12.61
|52.27
|38.44
|139.25
|-24.72
|29.36
|Trans India House Impex
|4.40
|-5.47
|-20.00
|-38.01
|-69.21
|-40.69
|4.40
|MPIL Corporation
|-10.00
|-32.99
|-23.62
|-8.57
|-29.06
|0.84
|8.03
|Natura Hue Chem
|11.16
|4.15
|77.36
|195.17
|245.85
|99.60
|100.91
|FGP
|4.10
|4.27
|11.52
|31.89
|51.93
|29.64
|43.57
|Suryo Foods & Industries
|-4.66
|0.56
|-12.66
|-21.44
|-0.35
|45.87
|21.04
|CRP Risk Management
|0
|3.00
|-35.49
|-42.35
|-69.39
|-43.07
|-24.29
|Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)
|0
|0
|-5.29
|-19.54
|-1.59
|26.26
|22.88
|Delta Industrial Resources
|-0.74
|-2.46
|-22.05
|-30.18
|-28.55
|-9.23
|12.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Supra Trends has declined 66.64% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Supra Trends has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.76
|14.78
|10
|14.35
|14.61
|20
|14.2
|14.48
|50
|14.7
|14.52
|100
|14.46
|14.89
|200
|14.54
|16.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Supra Trends remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Supra Trends - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Supra Trends - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement
|May 30, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Supra Trends - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Supra Trends - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Apr 21, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Supra Trends - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
Supra Trends Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121TG1987PLC007120 and registration number is 007120. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supra Trends is ₹14.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Supra Trends is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Supra Trends is ₹34.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Supra Trends are ₹16.30 and ₹14.77.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supra Trends stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supra Trends is ₹44.27 and 52-week low of Supra Trends is ₹11.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Supra Trends has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, 1.65% for the past month, -4.28% over 3 months, -66.64% over 1 year, -22.76% across 3 years, and 10.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supra Trends are -27.61 and 1.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global