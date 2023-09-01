What is the Market Cap of Supra Trends Ltd.? The market cap of Supra Trends Ltd. is ₹1.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Supra Trends Ltd.? P/E ratio of Supra Trends Ltd. is -21.48 and PB ratio of Supra Trends Ltd. is -3.19 as on .

What is the share price of Supra Trends Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supra Trends Ltd. is ₹32.05 as on .