What is the share price of Supra Trends? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supra Trends is ₹14.77 as on .

What kind of stock is Supra Trends? The Supra Trends is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supra Trends? The market cap of Supra Trends is ₹34.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Supra Trends? Today’s highest and lowest price of Supra Trends are ₹16.30 and ₹14.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supra Trends? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supra Trends stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supra Trends is ₹44.27 and 52-week low of Supra Trends is ₹11.37 as on .

How has the Supra Trends performed historically in terms of returns? The Supra Trends has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, 1.65% for the past month, -4.28% over 3 months, -66.64% over 1 year, -22.76% across 3 years, and 10.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supra Trends? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supra Trends are -27.61 and 1.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global