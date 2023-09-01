Follow Us

Supra Trends Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUPRA TRENDS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹32.05 Closed
00
As on Aug 14, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Supra Trends Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.05₹32.05
₹32.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.10₹32.05
₹32.05
Open Price
₹32.05
Prev. Close
₹32.05
Volume
0

Supra Trends Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.05
  • R232.05
  • R332.05
  • Pivot
    32.05
  • S132.05
  • S232.05
  • S332.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.7130.36
  • 1025.1128.84
  • 2020.8727.17
  • 5018.5624.9
  • 10017.622.46
  • 20014.4319.15

Supra Trends Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0032.8245.0299.07286.14162.70
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Supra Trends Ltd. Share Holdings

Supra Trends Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Supra Trends Ltd.

Supra Trends Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121TG1987PLC007120 and registration number is 007120. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M V K Sunil Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Chivukula Surya Prabha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Udayabhanu Gadiyaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghava Gupta Garre
    Independent Director

FAQs on Supra Trends Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Supra Trends Ltd.?

The market cap of Supra Trends Ltd. is ₹1.60 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Supra Trends Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Supra Trends Ltd. is -21.48 and PB ratio of Supra Trends Ltd. is -3.19 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Supra Trends Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supra Trends Ltd. is ₹32.05 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supra Trends Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supra Trends Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supra Trends Ltd. is ₹32.05 and 52-week low of Supra Trends Ltd. is ₹16.10 as on Aug 14, 2023.

