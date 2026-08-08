Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Super Tex Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPER TEX INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Super Tex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.00 Closed
15.38₹ 0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Super Tex Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.90₹6.20
₹6.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.50₹8.29
₹6.00
Open Price
₹6.20
Prev. Close
₹5.20
Volume
28,100

Source: Dion Global

Super Tex Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Super Tex Industries		15.38-2.447.14-7.55-23.37-16.48-10.21
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-1.48-0.1929.15-24.81-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-2.71-11.39-4.91-24.671.44.14
AYM Syntex		-1.484.286.3532.7924.4652.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-0.593.24-0.27-18.98-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8515.0311.7754.0164.98145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.491.559.0426.13-3.427.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-4.64-20.11-23.51-47.694.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.438.3513.2312.29102.66218.58100
Shree Ram Twistex		0.11.03-15.59-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		3.70.64-16.71-12.22-28.47-4.58.25
Arex Industries		15.0624.7529.43-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5697.344.2178.63471.4388.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.42107.95-3.81340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.580.72-4.31-5.91-34.6736.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.361910.2210.31-12.6725.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.949.4-8.586.99-36.27-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.717.24-7.016.138.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.74-7.48-6.17-33.2710.060.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Super Tex Industries has declined 23.37% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-24.81%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-24.67%), AYM Syntex (24.46%). From a 5 year perspective, Super Tex Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Super Tex Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Super Tex Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.225.23
105.185.25
205.445.35
505.595.53
1005.735.76
2006.286.27

Source: Dion Global

Super Tex Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Super Tex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 86.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Super Tex Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTSuper Tex Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, 14Th August 2026.
Jul 15, 2026, 07:01 PM IST ISTSuper Tex Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTSuper Tex Industries - Re-Appointment Of V.J. Talati & Co. As An Cost Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Year 2026-27
May 31, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTSuper Tex Industries - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Sanjay Sarju Mishra As An Internal Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Year
May 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTSuper Tex Industries - Results- Financial Results For 31-03-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Super Tex Industries

Super Tex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999DN1986PLC000046 and registration number is 000046. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R K Mishra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S K Mishra
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Piyush Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arti Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnikant Manilal Mody
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H V Mishra
    Director

FAQs on Super Tex Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Super Tex Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Tex Industries is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Super Tex Industries?

The Super Tex Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Super Tex Industries?

The market cap of Super Tex Industries is ₹6.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Super Tex Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Tex Industries are ₹6.20 and ₹5.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Tex Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Tex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Tex Industries is ₹8.29 and 52-week low of Super Tex Industries is ₹4.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Super Tex Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Super Tex Industries has shown returns of 15.38% over the past day, 1.69% for the past month, 7.14% over 3 months, -24.91% over 1 year, -16.48% across 3 years, and -10.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Super Tex Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Tex Industries are 45.11 and 0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Super Tex Industries News

More Super Tex Industries News
Market Pulse