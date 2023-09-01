Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Super Tex Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUPER TEX INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.04 Closed
0.780.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Super Tex Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.80₹9.72
₹9.04
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.66₹14.80
₹9.04
Open Price
₹8.85
Prev. Close
₹8.97
Volume
11,592

Super Tex Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.57
  • R210.11
  • R310.49
  • Pivot
    9.19
  • S18.65
  • S28.27
  • S37.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.429.07
  • 109.529.24
  • 209.379.47
  • 508.79.92
  • 1007.9910.33
  • 2008.6610.37

Super Tex Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.33-7.00-17.06-26.2020.69354.2790.32
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46

Super Tex Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Super Tex Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 Apr, 2023Board MeetingRight issue of Equity Shares
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Super Tex Industries Ltd.

Super Tex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999DN1986PLC000046 and registration number is 000046. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R K Mishra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S K Mishra
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. P R Kapadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M A Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meeta Shingala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H V Mishra
    Director
  • Mr. Y V Mishra
    Director

FAQs on Super Tex Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Super Tex Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Super Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹10.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Super Tex Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Super Tex Industries Ltd. is 70.62 and PB ratio of Super Tex Industries Ltd. is 0.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Super Tex Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹9.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Tex Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Tex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹14.80 and 52-week low of Super Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹6.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data