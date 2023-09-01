Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.33
|-7.00
|-17.06
|-26.20
|20.69
|354.27
|90.32
|1.44
|20.31
|64.27
|104.95
|39.95
|103.03
|-48.35
|-9.55
|-7.31
|-22.05
|-49.23
|115.68
|21,978.95
|21,978.95
|0.99
|0.75
|7.91
|20.57
|64.62
|298.31
|200.14
|4.59
|-2.00
|21.71
|25.86
|-17.27
|177.03
|23.13
|4.15
|1.69
|-10.19
|15.92
|-20.70
|165.04
|81.70
|8.73
|1.11
|-3.46
|-10.91
|-31.41
|-71.60
|-84.95
|14.95
|23.17
|44.72
|34.89
|27.08
|1,721.67
|3,282.79
|-5.17
|-4.09
|-11.16
|-6.72
|18.27
|166.47
|55.19
|-9.51
|-28.96
|-50.29
|-55.40
|-58.28
|2,100.18
|450.78
|-1.54
|0.44
|41.63
|54.00
|104.42
|431.91
|241.06
|2.66
|-4.59
|4.97
|-14.55
|-7.48
|-42.17
|-53.62
|6.95
|-0.83
|7.48
|30.43
|-46.91
|18.05
|37.69
|-2.75
|-5.50
|7.30
|3.60
|-10.02
|133.17
|47.27
|3.98
|8.81
|31.89
|18.46
|-15.52
|224.07
|67.53
|-7.79
|-15.23
|65.30
|55.87
|117.66
|504.00
|422.94
|0.45
|2.89
|6.19
|8.72
|12.32
|71.59
|-21.84
|-4.09
|1.56
|8.50
|21.47
|12.31
|-20.90
|-58.10
|0
|0.95
|3.86
|20.07
|63.22
|507.99
|507.99
|21.18
|28.04
|44.03
|18.71
|-2.76
|85.60
|-15.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|22 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Right issue of Equity Shares
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Super Tex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999DN1986PLC000046 and registration number is 000046. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Super Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹10.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Super Tex Industries Ltd. is 70.62 and PB ratio of Super Tex Industries Ltd. is 0.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹9.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Tex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹14.80 and 52-week low of Super Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹6.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.