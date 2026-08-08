Here's the live share price of Super Tex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Super Tex Industries
|15.38
|-2.44
|7.14
|-7.55
|-23.37
|-16.48
|-10.21
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-1.48
|-0.19
|29.15
|-24.81
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-2.71
|-11.39
|-4.91
|-24.67
|1.4
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|4.28
|6.35
|32.79
|24.46
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-0.59
|3.24
|-0.27
|-18.98
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|15.03
|11.77
|54.01
|64.98
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|1.55
|9.04
|26.13
|-3.4
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-4.64
|-20.11
|-23.51
|-47.69
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|8.35
|13.23
|12.29
|102.66
|218.58
|100
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.1
|1.03
|-15.59
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|3.7
|0.64
|-16.71
|-12.22
|-28.47
|-4.5
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|24.75
|29.43
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|97.3
|44.21
|78.63
|471.43
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|107.95
|-3.81
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|0.72
|-4.31
|-5.91
|-34.67
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|19
|10.22
|10.31
|-12.67
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|9.4
|-8.58
|6.99
|-36.27
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|7.24
|-7.01
|6.1
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.74
|-7.48
|-6.17
|-33.27
|10.06
|0.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Super Tex Industries has declined 23.37% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-24.81%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-24.67%), AYM Syntex (24.46%). From a 5 year perspective, Super Tex Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.22
|5.23
|10
|5.18
|5.25
|20
|5.44
|5.35
|50
|5.59
|5.53
|100
|5.73
|5.76
|200
|6.28
|6.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Super Tex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 86.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Super Tex Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, 14Th August 2026.
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:01 PM IST IST
|Super Tex Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Super Tex Industries - Re-Appointment Of V.J. Talati & Co. As An Cost Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Year 2026-27
|May 31, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Super Tex Industries - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Sanjay Sarju Mishra As An Internal Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Year
|May 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Super Tex Industries - Results- Financial Results For 31-03-2026
Source: Dion Global
Super Tex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999DN1986PLC000046 and registration number is 000046. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Tex Industries is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Super Tex Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Super Tex Industries is ₹6.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Tex Industries are ₹6.20 and ₹5.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Tex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Tex Industries is ₹8.29 and 52-week low of Super Tex Industries is ₹4.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Super Tex Industries has shown returns of 15.38% over the past day, 1.69% for the past month, 7.14% over 3 months, -24.91% over 1 year, -16.48% across 3 years, and -10.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Tex Industries are 45.11 and 0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global