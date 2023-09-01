What is the Market Cap of Super Tex Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Super Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹10.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Super Tex Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Super Tex Industries Ltd. is 70.62 and PB ratio of Super Tex Industries Ltd. is 0.34 as on .

What is the share price of Super Tex Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹9.04 as on .