What is the share price of Super Tex Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Tex Industries is ₹6.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Super Tex Industries? The Super Tex Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Super Tex Industries? The market cap of Super Tex Industries is ₹6.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Super Tex Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Tex Industries are ₹6.20 and ₹5.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Tex Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Tex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Tex Industries is ₹8.29 and 52-week low of Super Tex Industries is ₹4.50 as on .

How has the Super Tex Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Super Tex Industries has shown returns of 15.38% over the past day, 1.69% for the past month, 7.14% over 3 months, -24.91% over 1 year, -16.48% across 3 years, and -10.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Super Tex Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Tex Industries are 45.11 and 0.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global