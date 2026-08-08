Here's the live share price of Super Crop Safe along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Super Crop Safe
|-0.14
|34.38
|48.17
|51.99
|20.43
|17.69
|13.51
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Super Crop Safe has gained 20.43% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Super Crop Safe has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.24
|14.45
|10
|13.85
|14.03
|20
|12.47
|13.2
|50
|11.2
|11.79
|100
|9.91
|10.84
|200
|9.65
|10.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Super Crop Safe saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.19%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 67.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|Super Crop Safe - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obl
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Super Crop Safe - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Super Crop Safe - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of 1,17,44,722 Equity Shares On Preferential Basis
|Jun 16, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Super Crop Safe - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve The Allotment Of 1,17,44,722 Equity Shares At An Issue Price Of Rs
|Jun 06, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Super Crop Safe - Reg 30 For Material Change
Source: Dion Global
Super Crop Safe Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1987PLC009392 and registration number is 009392. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Crop Safe is ₹14.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Super Crop Safe is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Super Crop Safe is ₹56.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Crop Safe are ₹14.87 and ₹13.71.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Crop Safe stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Crop Safe is ₹14.90 and 52-week low of Super Crop Safe is ₹6.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Super Crop Safe has shown returns of -2.62% over the past day, 34.38% for the past month, 48.17% over 3 months, 20.43% over 1 year, 17.69% across 3 years, and 13.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Crop Safe are 39.90 and 1.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global