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Super Crop Safe Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPER CROP SAFE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Super Crop Safe along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.15 Closed
-2.62₹ -0.38
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Super Crop Safe Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.71₹14.87
₹14.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.82₹14.90
₹14.15
Open Price
₹14.53
Prev. Close
₹14.53
Volume
70,735

Source: Dion Global

Super Crop Safe Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Super Crop Safe		-0.1434.3848.1751.9920.4317.6913.51
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Super Crop Safe has gained 20.43% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Super Crop Safe has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Super Crop Safe Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Super Crop Safe Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.2414.45
1013.8514.03
2012.4713.2
5011.211.79
1009.9110.84
2009.6510.74

Source: Dion Global

Super Crop Safe Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Super Crop Safe saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.19%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 67.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Super Crop Safe Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTSuper Crop Safe - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obl
Jul 18, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTSuper Crop Safe - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTSuper Crop Safe - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of 1,17,44,722 Equity Shares On Preferential Basis
Jun 16, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTSuper Crop Safe - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve The Allotment Of 1,17,44,722 Equity Shares At An Issue Price Of Rs
Jun 06, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTSuper Crop Safe - Reg 30 For Material Change

Source: Dion Global

About Super Crop Safe

Super Crop Safe Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1987PLC009392 and registration number is 009392. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ishwarbhai B Patel
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Nishant Nitinbhai Patel
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Narendrasinh M Zala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Brijesh Palsana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Babita Chandran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Super Crop Safe Share Price

What is the share price of Super Crop Safe?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Crop Safe is ₹14.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Super Crop Safe?

The Super Crop Safe is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Super Crop Safe?

The market cap of Super Crop Safe is ₹56.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Super Crop Safe?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Crop Safe are ₹14.87 and ₹13.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Crop Safe?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Crop Safe stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Crop Safe is ₹14.90 and 52-week low of Super Crop Safe is ₹6.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Super Crop Safe performed historically in terms of returns?

The Super Crop Safe has shown returns of -2.62% over the past day, 34.38% for the past month, 48.17% over 3 months, 20.43% over 1 year, 17.69% across 3 years, and 13.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Super Crop Safe?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Crop Safe are 39.90 and 1.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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