Super Crop Safe Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUPER CROP SAFE LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.21 Closed
-1.2-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Super Crop Safe Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.15₹8.48
₹8.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.55₹9.91
₹8.21
Open Price
₹8.48
Prev. Close
₹8.31
Volume
36,945

Super Crop Safe Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.41
  • R28.61
  • R38.74
  • Pivot
    8.28
  • S18.08
  • S27.95
  • S37.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.968.25
  • 106.028.25
  • 206.238.09
  • 506.397.5
  • 1006.226.96
  • 2006.926.65

Super Crop Safe Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.5618.1323.2741.8014.99-2.26-68.78
-0.25-1.033.0315.545.9794.83372.65
3.27-3.79-11.20-15.57-20.4319.0625.64
8.177.319.48-1.75-10.9861.69114.04
1.356.2511.2611.90-11.41-16.605.84
3.537.4723.3618.313.85-21.2715.01
14.002.058.16-0.52-29.14148.96148.96
6.071.89-8.27-5.64-13.6659.6411.54
4.333.77-3.109.11-24.941.3121.07
0.853.8310.8717.817.142.5544.62
38.8036.3934.8934.461.85-14.15-14.15
-1.50-8.6129.005.44-8.2766.6016,980.58
8.1210.212.001.79-26.9830.65127.50
3.550.751.99-10.70-32.53-11.64-11.64
3.37-3.60-18.89-2.219.1393.09137.95
-2.5916.9914.5513.56-24.2352.6517.79
3.01-2.4510.9911.36-34.69-54.94-54.94
-1.8128.9147.5728.46-14.35109.0371.42
0.66-8.06-26.9714.62-7.79239.64156.63
4.033.4313.392.59-33.6512.69-43.57

Super Crop Safe Ltd. Share Holdings

Super Crop Safe Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.

About Super Crop Safe Ltd.

Super Crop Safe Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1987PLC009392 and registration number is 009392. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ishwarbhai B Patel
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Nishant Nitinbhai Patel
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ambalal B Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kalpanaben J Pandya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. N R Krishna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendrasingh S Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Super Crop Safe Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Super Crop Safe Ltd.?

The market cap of Super Crop Safe Ltd. is ₹33.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Super Crop Safe Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Super Crop Safe Ltd. is 21.86 and PB ratio of Super Crop Safe Ltd. is 1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Super Crop Safe Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Crop Safe Ltd. is ₹8.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Crop Safe Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Crop Safe Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Crop Safe Ltd. is ₹9.91 and 52-week low of Super Crop Safe Ltd. is ₹4.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

