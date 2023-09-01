Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
Super Crop Safe Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1987PLC009392 and registration number is 009392. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Super Crop Safe Ltd. is ₹33.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Super Crop Safe Ltd. is 21.86 and PB ratio of Super Crop Safe Ltd. is 1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Crop Safe Ltd. is ₹8.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Crop Safe Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Crop Safe Ltd. is ₹9.91 and 52-week low of Super Crop Safe Ltd. is ₹4.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.