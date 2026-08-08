What is the share price of Super Crop Safe? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Crop Safe is ₹14.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Super Crop Safe? The Super Crop Safe is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Super Crop Safe? The market cap of Super Crop Safe is ₹56.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Super Crop Safe? Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Crop Safe are ₹14.87 and ₹13.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Crop Safe? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Crop Safe stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Crop Safe is ₹14.90 and 52-week low of Super Crop Safe is ₹6.82 as on .

How has the Super Crop Safe performed historically in terms of returns? The Super Crop Safe has shown returns of -2.62% over the past day, 34.38% for the past month, 48.17% over 3 months, 20.43% over 1 year, 17.69% across 3 years, and 13.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Super Crop Safe? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Crop Safe are 39.90 and 1.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global