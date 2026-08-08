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Super Bakers (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPER BAKERS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Super Bakers (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.00 Closed
-1.67₹ -0.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Super Bakers (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.00₹32.00
₹30.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.10₹43.11
₹30.00
Open Price
₹32.00
Prev. Close
₹30.51
Volume
9

Source: Dion Global

Super Bakers (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Super Bakers (India)		3.23-10.66-3.29-0.032.9915.626.72
Nestle India		26.243.918.8940.3311.1611.1
Britannia Industries		1.873.72-0.08-5.542.445.788.7
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-4.723.2630.9337.6422.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.84-6.97-6.72-13.539.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-5.62-12.47-3.6-20.8-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.337.174.9512.867.050.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8234.210.97-1.12-22.615.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.572.12-17.39-7.72-22.39-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.234.4922.3413.8736.7912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.56-4.3115.9513.135.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.3710.6811.3823.08-12.59-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0519.2648.8811.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-20.6327.9621.7343.7317.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.211.66-10.46-19.88-27.82-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-2.825.4715.629.91-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5832.85119.48141.95189.2731.7265.7
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-1.31-13.69-18.09-44.3324.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-1.2328.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-3.06-8.41-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Super Bakers (India) has gained 2.99% compared to peers like Nestle India (40.33%), Britannia Industries (2.44%), Zydus Wellness (37.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Super Bakers (India) has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Super Bakers (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Super Bakers (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.829.62
1029.6630.19
2033.4331.35
5031.9932.16
10032.4432.13
20031.3131.54

Source: Dion Global

Super Bakers (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Super Bakers (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 77.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Super Bakers (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTSuper Bakers (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30T
Jul 25, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTSuper Bakers (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 25, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTSuper Bakers (India) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates
Jul 25, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTSuper Bakers (India) - Shareholder Meeting - 32Nd Annual General Meeting On 21St September, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTSuper Bakers (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Intimation Of Date Of Annual General Meeting, E-V

Source: Dion Global

About Super Bakers (India)

Super Bakers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ1994PLC021521 and registration number is 021521. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Flour milling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil S Ahuja
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil S Ahuja
    Director
  • Mr. Anal R Desai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Unnati S Bane
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hargovind H Parmar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Super Bakers (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Super Bakers (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Bakers (India) is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Super Bakers (India)?

The Super Bakers (India) is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Super Bakers (India)?

The market cap of Super Bakers (India) is ₹9.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Super Bakers (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Bakers (India) are ₹32.00 and ₹30.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Bakers (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Bakers (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Bakers (India) is ₹43.11 and 52-week low of Super Bakers (India) is ₹25.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Super Bakers (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Super Bakers (India) has shown returns of -1.67% over the past day, -10.66% for the past month, -3.29% over 3 months, 8.11% over 1 year, 15.6% across 3 years, and 26.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Super Bakers (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Bakers (India) are 19.17 and 1.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Super Bakers (India) News

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