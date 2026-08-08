What is the share price of Super Bakers (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Bakers (India) is ₹30.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Super Bakers (India)? The Super Bakers (India) is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Super Bakers (India)? The market cap of Super Bakers (India) is ₹9.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Super Bakers (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Bakers (India) are ₹32.00 and ₹30.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Bakers (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Bakers (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Bakers (India) is ₹43.11 and 52-week low of Super Bakers (India) is ₹25.10 as on .

How has the Super Bakers (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Super Bakers (India) has shown returns of -1.67% over the past day, -10.66% for the past month, -3.29% over 3 months, 8.11% over 1 year, 15.6% across 3 years, and 26.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Super Bakers (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Bakers (India) are 19.17 and 1.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global