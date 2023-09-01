What is the Market Cap of Super Bakers (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Super Bakers (India) Ltd. is ₹6.96 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Super Bakers (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Super Bakers (India) Ltd. is 25.84 and PB ratio of Super Bakers (India) Ltd. is 1.61 as on .

What is the share price of Super Bakers (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Bakers (India) Ltd. is ₹23.02 as on .