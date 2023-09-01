Follow Us

SUPER BAKERS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.02 Closed
4.971.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Super Bakers (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.02₹23.02
₹23.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.42₹33.45
₹23.02
Open Price
₹23.02
Prev. Close
₹21.93
Volume
3,118

Super Bakers (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.02
  • R223.02
  • R323.02
  • Pivot
    23.02
  • S123.02
  • S223.02
  • S323.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.4221.11
  • 1013.2720.65
  • 2013.7620.21
  • 5014.519.85
  • 10013.0219.71
  • 20012.2618.69

Super Bakers (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.4120.5221.4111.7545.05280.50100.17
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.89-6.91-3.142.3920.6618.8436.66
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.3826.7230.4930.4930.4930.4930.49
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Super Bakers (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Super Bakers (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Super Bakers (India) Ltd.

Super Bakers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ1994PLC021521 and registration number is 021521. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Flour milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shankar T Ahuja
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anil S Ahuja
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Unnati S Bane
    Director
  • Mr. Hargovind H Parmar
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil S Ahuja
    Director
  • Mr. Arvindkumar P Thakkar
    Director

FAQs on Super Bakers (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Super Bakers (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Super Bakers (India) Ltd. is ₹6.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Super Bakers (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Super Bakers (India) Ltd. is 25.84 and PB ratio of Super Bakers (India) Ltd. is 1.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Super Bakers (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Bakers (India) Ltd. is ₹23.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Bakers (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Bakers (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Bakers (India) Ltd. is ₹33.45 and 52-week low of Super Bakers (India) Ltd. is ₹11.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

