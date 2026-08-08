Here's the live share price of Super Bakers (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Super Bakers (India)
|3.23
|-10.66
|-3.29
|-0.03
|2.99
|15.6
|26.72
|Nestle India
|2
|6.24
|3.9
|18.89
|40.33
|11.16
|11.1
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|3.72
|-0.08
|-5.54
|2.44
|5.78
|8.7
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-4.72
|3.26
|30.93
|37.64
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.84
|-6.97
|-6.72
|-13.53
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-5.62
|-12.47
|-3.6
|-20.8
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|7.17
|4.95
|12.86
|7.05
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|34.2
|10.97
|-1.12
|-22.61
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|2.12
|-17.39
|-7.72
|-22.39
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|4.49
|22.34
|13.87
|36.79
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.56
|-4.31
|15.95
|13.13
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|10.68
|11.38
|23.08
|-12.59
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|19.26
|48.88
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-20.63
|27.96
|21.73
|43.73
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|1.66
|-10.46
|-19.88
|-27.82
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-2.82
|5.47
|15.62
|9.91
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|32.85
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.7
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-1.31
|-13.69
|-18.09
|-44.33
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-1.23
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-3.06
|-8.41
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Super Bakers (India) has gained 2.99% compared to peers like Nestle India (40.33%), Britannia Industries (2.44%), Zydus Wellness (37.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Super Bakers (India) has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.8
|29.62
|10
|29.66
|30.19
|20
|33.43
|31.35
|50
|31.99
|32.16
|100
|32.44
|32.13
|200
|31.31
|31.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Super Bakers (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 77.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Super Bakers (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30T
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Super Bakers (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Super Bakers (India) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Super Bakers (India) - Shareholder Meeting - 32Nd Annual General Meeting On 21St September, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Super Bakers (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Intimation Of Date Of Annual General Meeting, E-V
Source: Dion Global
Super Bakers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ1994PLC021521 and registration number is 021521. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Flour milling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Bakers (India) is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Super Bakers (India) is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Super Bakers (India) is ₹9.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Bakers (India) are ₹32.00 and ₹30.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Bakers (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Bakers (India) is ₹43.11 and 52-week low of Super Bakers (India) is ₹25.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Super Bakers (India) has shown returns of -1.67% over the past day, -10.66% for the past month, -3.29% over 3 months, 8.11% over 1 year, 15.6% across 3 years, and 26.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Bakers (India) are 19.17 and 1.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global