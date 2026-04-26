Brokerage Consensus Picks: Dalal Street analysts are carefully sifting through quarterly data to find companies with the most promising trajectories. While opinions often diverge in the fast-moving financial markets, a select group of stocks has managed to convince multiple research teams of their potential for significant gains.

The following report details the specific stocks that have earned a consensus ‘Buy’ recommendation from at least two prominent brokerage houses, providing the logic and the price targets that support their confidence.

Infosys

Nomura

This brokerage identifies the stock as its top pick within the large-cap Indian technology space despite a cautious environment for discretionary spending. They argue that while revenue growth might be slower than in previous cycles, the current valuation remains attractive compared to historical averages.

The team has set a target price of Rs 1,640, slightly higher than their previous goal. At current market rates, this implies a potential upside of 32.2%.

Motilal Oswal

The research indicates that the demand environment remains guarded as clients prioritize operational efficiency over transformation projects. However, the brokerage believes that the company’s large deal pipeline and momentum in AI-led modernization will eventually overcome these temporary hurdles.

They maintain a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,450. This figure indicates a 17% potential gain for the stock as it works through the current industry-wide deflationary trends in AI services.

JM Financial

Management commentary during recent calls has suggested a “not bad” overall environment, with large deal ramp-ups providing a steady floor for revenue. The firm believes that while discretionary spend is constrained, the non-discretionary focus on AI will drive productivity savings for the company’s clients.

The brokerage has established a target price of Rs 1,500 for the shares. This provides a projected upside of 20.9% for the stock over the next twelve months.

Tech Mahindra

Nuvama

Tech Mahindra reported a solid quarter that beat previous estimates for both revenue and operational margins. The firm believes the firm is set to report a strong earnings growth rate of 23% over the next two years as its turnaround strategy takes hold.

The team has set a 12-month target price of Rs 1,750 for the stock. Given the current price, this indicates a potential upside of 19.6%.

Nomura

The logic for the ‘Buy’ rating rests on a 20x multiple applied to projected earnings for the 2028 fiscal year. The firm is betting that a recovery in margins and steady revenue growth will provide the primary catalysts for a higher valuation.

They have assigned a target price of Rs 1,760 for the shares. This provides a potential return of 20.3% for those looking at the current turnaround story.

Motilal Oswal

This brokerage remains positive on the restructuring efforts currently underway under the new leadership team. They believe that early signs of a recovery in the communications vertical, combined with improved operational efficiency, will lead to continued margin expansion.

The team has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,750. This represents a potential gain of 20% from current levels.

Sunteck Realty

JM Financial

Sunteck Realty is showing strong pre-sales figures with improving collections across its luxury and mid-income projects. The firm believe that the launch of new inventory and the release of legacy towers will provide a significant boost to revenue in the coming fiscal periods.

The brokerage has maintained a ‘Buy’ recommendation with a target price of Rs 560. This provides a significant upside potential of 56.4%.

Motilal Oswal

The research indicates that the company has significantly stepped up its business development activity, adding several new projects to its Mumbai portfolio. This healthy launch pipeline is expected to sustain pre-sales growth for the next several years.

The firm has set a target price of Rs 530 for the equity. This goal represents a potential return of 48% from current market rates.

Antique

The research team here is focusing on the strong launch pipeline and the company’s ability to achieve a 20% year-on-year growth in sales bookings. They believe the current portfolio is undervalued given the embedded earnings potential of its ongoing projects.

They have established a target price of Rs 562 for the shares. This indicates a projected upside of 28.9% for the real estate developer.

Trent

Motilal Oswal

After several quarters of slowing growth, the company’s revenue and operational earnings have started to accelerate again. The firm is particularly impressed by the performance of the Westside and Zudio brands, which continue to capture market share in the organized retail segment.

The brokerage has reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating with a revised target price of Rs 5,250. This figure represents an 18% potential upside for the retail giant.

Antique

The firm sees the company as one of the strongest players in the domestic retail sector with a highly scalable business model. They believe that the firm’s ability to maintain high margins while expanding its footprint justifies a premium valuation.

The firm has assigned an ambitious target price of Rs 7,031 for the stock. This projection suggests a potential return of 47% for those tracking the company’s growth.

HCL Technologies

Antique

The company continues to be viewed as a strong contender in the IT services space with attractive valuations compared to its larger peers. The firm suggest that the firm’s diversified portfolio provides a good buffer against sector-specific slowdowns.

The team has established a target price of Rs 1,775 for the equity. This projection suggests a potential return of 19%.

Motilal Oswal

While the recent guidance was considered soft due to specific client situations, the company’s diversified and infrastructure-heavy portfolio remains a positive factor. The firm have trimmed their estimates but maintain a positive outlook on the company’s long-term potential.

The firm has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,650. This goal represents a potential upside of 15%.

Nomura

These researchers believe that the achievement of their target price will be driven by the company’s ability to manage its revenue despite unexpected ramp-downs. They have assigned a 20x multiple to future earnings to arrive at their current valuation.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,600 for the shares. This indicates a projected upside of 11% from recent prices.

Fujiyama Power Systems

Motilal Oswal

This company is viewed as an integrated play on India’s booming rooftop solar market, offering everything from panels to batteries. Motilal Oswal expects the firm to post a massive 65% growth in earnings as it expands its distribution network and scales its manufacturing capacity.

The research team has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 340. This suggests a potential return of 31%.

Antique

The company’s twin-brand strategy is allowing it to double its distributor presence in key cities, significantly improving its reach in the retail market. Motilal Oswal believes the firm is well-positioned to capitalize on government schemes that support the adoption of solar energy.

The brokerage has assigned a target price of Rs 340 for the stock. This provides a projected gain of 19% based on recent market prices.

Conclusion

The alignment of these professional research teams suggests that the current market environment still offers clear opportunities for growth. While individual brokerages may differ slightly on exact price targets or the timeframe for gains, the consensus on these specific companies indicates a high degree of confidence in their underlying business models. Investors may find these stocks particularly interesting as the widespread agreement among brokerage often precedes sustained upward movement in share prices.

Disclaimer: This report contains market analysis, specific stock mentions, and price targets based on findings from various brokerage houses. These projections and ‘Buy’ ratings are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer, solicitation, or personal investment advice. Investors are advised that equity investments carry market risks, and past performance or target prices are not guaranteed indicators of future results. It is highly recommended to consult with a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions based on these consensus reports.

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