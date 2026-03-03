Here's the live share price of Suntech Infra Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Suntech Infra Solutions has declined 18.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -63.39%.
Suntech Infra Solutions’s current P/E of 5.78x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suntech Infra Solutions
|0.80
|-3.43
|-7.32
|-40.95
|-63.39
|-28.46
|-18.21
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.52
|0.69
|1.97
|12.94
|27.19
|23.63
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.90
|-7.76
|-3.91
|-10.51
|-7.46
|65.72
|56.35
|NBCC (India)
|-5.48
|-11.02
|-21.07
|-13.49
|21.28
|55.57
|21.61
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.55
|-4.04
|-7.05
|-7.12
|-7.01
|10.82
|28.67
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-7.69
|-15.92
|-29.42
|-34.53
|-30.06
|-15.68
|-9.73
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.76
|-15.75
|-31.39
|-21.51
|8.31
|74.74
|46.06
|NCC
|0.25
|-2.29
|-11.59
|-29.83
|-15.43
|18.29
|10.03
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.15
|0.34
|-9.63
|-3.19
|12.18
|55.42
|37.38
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.77
|-14.61
|-19.29
|-29.06
|-16.96
|-3.16
|-4.87
|PNC Infratech
|-4.47
|-9.88
|-15.87
|-33.46
|-20.15
|-10.39
|-4.95
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-6.98
|-14.78
|-25.38
|-22.04
|13.23
|16.68
|21.18
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-8.04
|-14.70
|-24.83
|-29.41
|-14.91
|11.42
|18.10
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.45
|-7.34
|-23.91
|-37.08
|-29.12
|9.39
|32.24
|AGI Infra
|3.50
|17.89
|12.30
|29.53
|86.70
|50.95
|28.02
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-8.33
|-15.63
|-22.77
|-32.95
|-22.39
|19.13
|2.77
|KNR Constructions
|-5.18
|-18.23
|-14.88
|-34.77
|-40.45
|-21.74
|-9.25
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.87
|-18.89
|-36.91
|-46.80
|-46.27
|-10.35
|12.91
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.00
|-6.14
|-21.78
|-21.98
|5.77
|18.05
|37.93
|Hubtown
|2.64
|-2.44
|-30.95
|-38.53
|6.47
|76.22
|63.46
Over the last one year, Suntech Infra Solutions has declined 63.39% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Suntech Infra Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.61
|38.72
|10
|37.87
|38.32
|20
|38.09
|38.34
|50
|39.91
|40.5
|100
|45.02
|47.47
|200
|45.61
|0
In the latest quarter, Suntech Infra Solutions saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.38%, while DII stake decreased to 5.14%, FII holding fell to 1.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U42900DL2009PLC189765 and registration number is 189765. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suntech Infra Solutions is ₹38.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Suntech Infra Solutions is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Suntech Infra Solutions is ₹73.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suntech Infra Solutions are ₹38.05 and ₹38.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suntech Infra Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suntech Infra Solutions is ₹110.00 and 52-week low of Suntech Infra Solutions is ₹32.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Suntech Infra Solutions has shown returns of -4.28% over the past day, 5.56% for the past month, -13.64% over 3 months, -63.39% over 1 year, -28.46% across 3 years, and -18.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suntech Infra Solutions are 5.78 and 0.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.