Suntech Infra Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNTECH INFRA SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Suntech Infra Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.00 Closed
-4.28₹ -1.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Suntech Infra Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.00₹38.05
₹38.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.20₹110.00
₹38.00
Open Price
₹38.00
Prev. Close
₹39.70
Volume
6,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Suntech Infra Solutions has declined 18.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -63.39%.

Suntech Infra Solutions’s current P/E of 5.78x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Suntech Infra Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suntech Infra Solutions		0.80-3.43-7.32-40.95-63.39-28.46-18.21
Larsen & Toubro		-4.520.691.9712.9427.1923.6322.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.90-7.76-3.91-10.51-7.4665.7256.35
NBCC (India)		-5.48-11.02-21.07-13.4921.2855.5721.61
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.55-4.04-7.05-7.12-7.0110.8228.67
Afcons Infrastructure		-7.69-15.92-29.42-34.53-30.06-15.68-9.73
Cemindia Projects		-3.76-15.75-31.39-21.518.3174.7446.06
NCC		0.25-2.29-11.59-29.83-15.4318.2910.03
Welspun Enterprises		-6.150.34-9.63-3.1912.1855.4237.38
Keystone Realtors		-0.77-14.61-19.29-29.06-16.96-3.16-4.87
PNC Infratech		-4.47-9.88-15.87-33.46-20.15-10.39-4.95
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-6.98-14.78-25.38-22.0413.2316.6821.18
Hindustan Construction Company		-8.04-14.70-24.83-29.41-14.9111.4218.10
Man Infraconstruction		-5.45-7.34-23.91-37.08-29.129.3932.24
AGI Infra		3.5017.8912.3029.5386.7050.9528.02
Ashoka Buildcon		-8.33-15.63-22.77-32.95-22.3919.132.77
KNR Constructions		-5.18-18.23-14.88-34.77-40.45-21.74-9.25
HG Infra Engineering		-6.87-18.89-36.91-46.80-46.27-10.3512.91
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.00-6.14-21.78-21.985.7718.0537.93
Hubtown		2.64-2.44-30.95-38.536.4776.2263.46

Over the last one year, Suntech Infra Solutions has declined 63.39% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Suntech Infra Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).

Suntech Infra Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suntech Infra Solutions saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.38%, while DII stake decreased to 5.14%, FII holding fell to 1.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Suntech Infra Solutions

Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U42900DL2009PLC189765 and registration number is 189765. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parveen Kumar Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Chugh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar Singhal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Suntech Infra Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Suntech Infra Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suntech Infra Solutions is ₹38.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suntech Infra Solutions?

The Suntech Infra Solutions is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suntech Infra Solutions?

The market cap of Suntech Infra Solutions is ₹73.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suntech Infra Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suntech Infra Solutions are ₹38.05 and ₹38.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suntech Infra Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suntech Infra Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suntech Infra Solutions is ₹110.00 and 52-week low of Suntech Infra Solutions is ₹32.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Suntech Infra Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suntech Infra Solutions has shown returns of -4.28% over the past day, 5.56% for the past month, -13.64% over 3 months, -63.39% over 1 year, -28.46% across 3 years, and -18.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suntech Infra Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suntech Infra Solutions are 5.78 and 0.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Suntech Infra Solutions News

