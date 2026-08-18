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Sunshine Pictures Share Price

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Sunshine Pictures has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 18, 2026 and will close on Aug 20, 2026. The price band has been set at 342.00-360.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Sunshine Pictures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Sunshine Pictures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Affle 3I		1.5912.2217.0112.14-11.9415.9915.31
Prime Focus		-5.38-6.2313.19-6.4467.7343.9638.7
Sun TV Network		0.94-0.34-6.3-17.11-15.9-3.84-1.01
Amagi Media Labs		-11.9-2.0645.1848.966.8318.610.78
PVR INOX		2.7416.9518.2713.5612.92-11.37-3.19
Saregama India		-1.081.833.450.97.7510.679.21
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		14.54-2.32410.7-9.7-27.57-10.35
Tips Music		-1.92-7.642.418.7910.8230.9641.22
Latent View Analytics		-3.14-8.11-7.52-27.31-28.46-10.93-10.19
Network18 Media & Investments		-0.65-3.14-7.8-23.25-49.04-22.65-9.81
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-1.58-4.425.48-6.61-26.71-13.48-15.51
Media Matrix Worldwide		-4.646.517.5739.5439.5411.756.89
Signpost India		-1.18-16.36-0.8510.031.84-6.43-3.91
Den Networks		2.092.858.39-4.31-21.59-13.42-11.3
Balaji Telefilms		2.165.782.483.57-0.1213.518.07
New Delhi Television		-0.79-4.622.51-9.49-27-23.884.18
TV Today Network		-2.82-9.10.67-12.36-24.2-17.55-18.11
OnMobile Global		-7.741.815.8918.1115.61-16.28-12.73
Zee Media Corporation		37.5920.0526.47-1.22-23.14-7.1-1.29

Source: Dion Global

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About Sunshine Pictures

Sunshine Pictures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55100MH2007PLC172341 and registration number is 172341. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vipul Amrutlal Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Shefali Vipul Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aryaman Vipul Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Maurya Vipul Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Ramanna Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kapil Bagla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pawan S Bachani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paresh Ganatra
    Independent Director

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