Sunshine Pictures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55100MH2007PLC172341 and registration number is 172341. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.