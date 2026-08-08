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Sunshine Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNSHINE CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sunshine Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.23 Closed
-4.17₹ -0.01
As on Apr 28, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sunshine Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.22₹0.24
₹0.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.17₹0.57
₹0.23
Open Price
₹0.24
Prev. Close
₹0.24
Volume
2,29,49,842

Source: Dion Global

Sunshine Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sunshine Capital		4.5527.780-17.86-56.60-52.2927.30
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sunshine Capital has declined 56.60% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunshine Capital has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Sunshine Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sunshine Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.230.23
100.230.22
200.210.22
500.210.22
1000.230.24
2000.260.35

Source: Dion Global

Sunshine Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sunshine Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 80.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sunshine Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:54 AM IST ISTSunshine Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited (Standalone & Co
Jul 14, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTSunshine Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTSunshine Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
May 24, 2026, 02:28 AM IST ISTSunshine Capital - Submission Of Financial Results
May 24, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTSunshine Capital - Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) OfSecurities And Exchange Board O

Source: Dion Global

About Sunshine Capital

Sunshine Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1994PLC060154 and registration number is 060154. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 522.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Surender Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Priti Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Promila Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhupendra Kaushik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Tulsidas Bhanushali
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Luv Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sunshine Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Sunshine Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunshine Capital is ₹0.23 as on Apr 28, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sunshine Capital?

The Sunshine Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunshine Capital?

The market cap of Sunshine Capital is ₹120.27 Cr as on Apr 28, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunshine Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunshine Capital are ₹0.24 and ₹0.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunshine Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunshine Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunshine Capital is ₹0.57 and 52-week low of Sunshine Capital is ₹0.17 as on Apr 28, 2026.

How has the Sunshine Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sunshine Capital has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, 27.78% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -56.6% over 1 year, -52.29% across 3 years, and 27.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunshine Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunshine Capital are 3.95 and 0.16 on Apr 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sunshine Capital News

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