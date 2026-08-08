Here's the live share price of Sunshine Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sunshine Capital
|4.55
|27.78
|0
|-17.86
|-56.60
|-52.29
|27.30
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sunshine Capital has declined 56.60% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunshine Capital has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.23
|0.23
|10
|0.23
|0.22
|20
|0.21
|0.22
|50
|0.21
|0.22
|100
|0.23
|0.24
|200
|0.26
|0.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sunshine Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 80.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:54 AM IST IST
|Sunshine Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited (Standalone & Co
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Sunshine Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Sunshine Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|May 24, 2026, 02:28 AM IST IST
|Sunshine Capital - Submission Of Financial Results
|May 24, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|Sunshine Capital - Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) OfSecurities And Exchange Board O
Source: Dion Global
Sunshine Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1994PLC060154 and registration number is 060154. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 522.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunshine Capital is ₹0.23 as on Apr 28, 2026.
The Sunshine Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sunshine Capital is ₹120.27 Cr as on Apr 28, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunshine Capital are ₹0.24 and ₹0.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunshine Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunshine Capital is ₹0.57 and 52-week low of Sunshine Capital is ₹0.17 as on Apr 28, 2026.
The Sunshine Capital has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, 27.78% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -56.6% over 1 year, -52.29% across 3 years, and 27.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunshine Capital are 3.95 and 0.16 on Apr 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global