Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|16 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of equity shares
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
Sunshine Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1994PLC060154 and registration number is 060154. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sunshine Capital Ltd. is ₹56.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sunshine Capital Ltd. is 30.12 and PB ratio of Sunshine Capital Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunshine Capital Ltd. is ₹43.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunshine Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunshine Capital Ltd. is ₹177.85 and 52-week low of Sunshine Capital Ltd. is ₹14.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.