SUNSHINE CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹43.50 Closed
-0.98-0.43
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sunshine Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.74₹44.17
₹43.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.60₹177.85
₹43.50
Open Price
₹43.93
Prev. Close
₹43.93
Volume
5,123

Sunshine Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.53
  • R245.57
  • R346.96
  • Pivot
    43.14
  • S142.1
  • S240.71
  • S339.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.3241.85
  • 1014.6442.52
  • 2012.5747.08
  • 509.0458.9
  • 1006.4262.53
  • 2003.210

Sunshine Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.37-34.29-46.8939.02197.95664.50246.06
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sunshine Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Sunshine Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
16 Mar, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of equity shares
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital

About Sunshine Capital Ltd.

Sunshine Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1994PLC060154 and registration number is 060154. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surender Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sujan Mal Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Prakash
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajni Tanwar
    Woman Director
  • Ms. Rekha Bhandari
    Woman Director

FAQs on Sunshine Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sunshine Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Sunshine Capital Ltd. is ₹56.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sunshine Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sunshine Capital Ltd. is 30.12 and PB ratio of Sunshine Capital Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sunshine Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunshine Capital Ltd. is ₹43.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunshine Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunshine Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunshine Capital Ltd. is ₹177.85 and 52-week low of Sunshine Capital Ltd. is ₹14.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

