What is the share price of Sunshine Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunshine Capital is ₹0.23 as on .

What kind of stock is Sunshine Capital? The Sunshine Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunshine Capital? The market cap of Sunshine Capital is ₹120.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunshine Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunshine Capital are ₹0.24 and ₹0.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunshine Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunshine Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunshine Capital is ₹0.57 and 52-week low of Sunshine Capital is ₹0.17 as on .

How has the Sunshine Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Sunshine Capital has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, 27.78% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -56.6% over 1 year, -52.29% across 3 years, and 27.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunshine Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunshine Capital are 3.95 and 0.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global