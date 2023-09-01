Follow Us

SUNRISE EFFICIENT MARKETING LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹227.70 Closed
0.641.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹227.00₹239.50
₹227.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹109.00₹310.00
₹227.70
Open Price
₹232.00
Prev. Close
₹226.25
Volume
81,500

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1235.8
  • R2243.9
  • R3248.3
  • Pivot
    231.4
  • S1223.3
  • S2218.9
  • S3210.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5116.73226.98
  • 10116.41224.2
  • 20120.3224.29
  • 50111.47231.89
  • 100101.84230.12
  • 20050.92199.36

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.151.34-13.116.4083.1982.4582.45
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. Share Holdings

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
21 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd.

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ2020PLC114489 and registration number is 114489. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hemantrai Desai
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Lejas Desai
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Mitali Desai
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Hiren Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pinkal Pancholi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anurag Harlalka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Krishna Lankapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashantkumar Patil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd.?

The market cap of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. is ₹113.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. is 3.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. is ₹227.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. is ₹310.00 and 52-week low of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. is ₹109.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

