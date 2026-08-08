Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNRISE EFFICIENT MARKETING

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Sunrise Efficient Marketing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.75 Closed
-0.55₹ -0.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.10₹37.96
₹37.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.10₹364.00
₹37.75
Open Price
₹37.96
Prev. Close
₹37.96
Volume
11,625

Source: Dion Global

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sunrise Efficient Marketing		-8.35-17.31-37.08-75.56-82.54-19.86-1.92
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sunrise Efficient Marketing has declined 82.54% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunrise Efficient Marketing has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.540.77
1043.0941.98
2044.944.22
5049.6751.21
10059.2273.96
200154.14115.34

Source: Dion Global

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sunrise Efficient Marketing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 04:25 PM IST ISTSunrise Efficient - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 03:58 PM IST ISTSunrise Efficient - Revised Consolidated Financials Submitted In Regards To BSE Query.
Jun 19, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTSunrise Efficient - Revised Financial Statements For The Board Meeting Held On 25.05.2026.
Jun 19, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTSunrise Efficient - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
Jun 01, 2026, 03:46 PM IST ISTSunrise Efficient - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 25Th May, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Sunrise Efficient Marketing

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ2020PLC114489 and registration number is 114489. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 159.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hemantrai Thakorbhai Desai
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Lejas Hemantrai Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mitaliben Lejas Desai
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Jayantbhai Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pinkal Sureshbhai Pancholi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anurag Dindayal Harlalka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashantkumar Rameshchandra Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Krishna Pratik Lankapati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sunrise Efficient Marketing Share Price

What is the share price of Sunrise Efficient Marketing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunrise Efficient Marketing is ₹37.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sunrise Efficient Marketing?

The Sunrise Efficient Marketing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunrise Efficient Marketing?

The market cap of Sunrise Efficient Marketing is ₹72.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunrise Efficient Marketing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunrise Efficient Marketing are ₹37.96 and ₹36.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunrise Efficient Marketing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunrise Efficient Marketing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunrise Efficient Marketing is ₹364.00 and 52-week low of Sunrise Efficient Marketing is ₹36.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sunrise Efficient Marketing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sunrise Efficient Marketing has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -17.31% for the past month, -37.08% over 3 months, -82.54% over 1 year, -19.86% across 3 years, and -1.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunrise Efficient Marketing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunrise Efficient Marketing are 4.80 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sunrise Efficient Marketing News

More Sunrise Efficient Marketing News
Market Pulse