What is the share price of Sunrise Efficient Marketing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunrise Efficient Marketing is ₹37.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Sunrise Efficient Marketing? The Sunrise Efficient Marketing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunrise Efficient Marketing? The market cap of Sunrise Efficient Marketing is ₹72.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunrise Efficient Marketing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunrise Efficient Marketing are ₹37.96 and ₹36.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunrise Efficient Marketing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunrise Efficient Marketing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunrise Efficient Marketing is ₹364.00 and 52-week low of Sunrise Efficient Marketing is ₹36.10 as on .

How has the Sunrise Efficient Marketing performed historically in terms of returns? The Sunrise Efficient Marketing has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -17.31% for the past month, -37.08% over 3 months, -82.54% over 1 year, -19.86% across 3 years, and -1.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunrise Efficient Marketing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunrise Efficient Marketing are 4.80 and 0.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global