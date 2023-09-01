Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.15
|1.34
|-13.11
|6.40
|83.19
|82.45
|82.45
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.40
|-52.08
|13.28
|707.93
|1,552.19
|5,238.90
|12,410.68
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|21 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ2020PLC114489 and registration number is 114489. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. is ₹113.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. is 3.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. is ₹227.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. is ₹310.00 and 52-week low of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. is ₹109.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.