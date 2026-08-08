Here's the live share price of Sunrise Efficient Marketing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sunrise Efficient Marketing
|-8.35
|-17.31
|-37.08
|-75.56
|-82.54
|-19.86
|-1.92
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sunrise Efficient Marketing has declined 82.54% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunrise Efficient Marketing has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.5
|40.77
|10
|43.09
|41.98
|20
|44.9
|44.22
|50
|49.67
|51.21
|100
|59.22
|73.96
|200
|154.14
|115.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sunrise Efficient Marketing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:25 PM IST IST
|Sunrise Efficient - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 03:58 PM IST IST
|Sunrise Efficient - Revised Consolidated Financials Submitted In Regards To BSE Query.
|Jun 19, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Sunrise Efficient - Revised Financial Statements For The Board Meeting Held On 25.05.2026.
|Jun 19, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Sunrise Efficient - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|Jun 01, 2026, 03:46 PM IST IST
|Sunrise Efficient - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 25Th May, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ2020PLC114489 and registration number is 114489. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 159.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunrise Efficient Marketing is ₹37.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sunrise Efficient Marketing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sunrise Efficient Marketing is ₹72.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunrise Efficient Marketing are ₹37.96 and ₹36.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunrise Efficient Marketing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunrise Efficient Marketing is ₹364.00 and 52-week low of Sunrise Efficient Marketing is ₹36.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sunrise Efficient Marketing has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -17.31% for the past month, -37.08% over 3 months, -82.54% over 1 year, -19.86% across 3 years, and -1.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunrise Efficient Marketing are 4.80 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global