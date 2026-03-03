Here's the live share price of Sunrest Lifescience along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sunrest Lifescience has declined 10.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.87%.
Sunrest Lifescience’s current P/E of 9.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sunrest Lifescience
|0
|28.57
|7.02
|-8.54
|-24.87
|-17.38
|-10.83
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.20
|2.96
|-3.00
|11.01
|10.56
|21.92
|22.93
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.37
|3.13
|-0.80
|3.89
|15.58
|30.97
|12.43
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.65
|8.00
|17.42
|21.14
|47.65
|43.03
|28.47
|Cipla
|1.88
|2.18
|-10.37
|-14.37
|-3.97
|15.44
|10.71
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.45
|4.78
|1.07
|2.55
|15.61
|13.40
|7.53
|Lupin
|2.71
|5.73
|11.11
|18.45
|18.34
|51.64
|16.85
|Mankind Pharma
|9.29
|3.83
|1.81
|-12.25
|-3.57
|16.44
|9.56
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.34
|0.44
|-3.00
|-10.05
|4.19
|24.24
|15.27
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.95
|-1.28
|0.12
|16.96
|13.92
|38.06
|6.57
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.28
|-2.39
|-1.44
|5.18
|20.99
|20.78
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.72
|4.20
|-5.38
|7.30
|27.18
|19.81
|-0.74
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|3.14
|8.65
|8.01
|5.93
|61.69
|72.11
|34.70
|Laurus Labs
|3.55
|9.16
|4.77
|21.76
|101.40
|50.58
|23.90
|Abbott India
|1.67
|-0.28
|-7.22
|-17.71
|-14.04
|9.96
|12.90
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-3.27
|4.00
|0.54
|-8.80
|0.50
|24.11
|10.69
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.45
|13.17
|3.57
|-16.54
|-5.88
|-2.00
|-1.20
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.15
|5.41
|4.79
|11.91
|11.65
|23.61
|9.05
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.64
|3.05
|13.85
|16.04
|21.43
|36.19
|20.58
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.34
|9.58
|17.80
|20.16
|29.94
|28.67
|28.12
Over the last one year, Sunrest Lifescience has declined 24.87% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunrest Lifescience has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|43.9
|44.21
|10
|39.41
|41.72
|20
|35.92
|39.71
|50
|40.85
|41.23
|100
|46.74
|45.34
|200
|52.46
|51.59
In the latest quarter, Sunrest Lifescience saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.51%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sunrest Lifescience fact sheet for more information
Sunrest Lifescience Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999GJ2017PLC099606 and registration number is 099606. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunrest Lifescience is ₹45.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sunrest Lifescience is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sunrest Lifescience is ₹19.31 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunrest Lifescience are ₹46.20 and ₹45.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunrest Lifescience stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunrest Lifescience is ₹61.00 and 52-week low of Sunrest Lifescience is ₹29.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sunrest Lifescience has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 38.46% for the past month, 4.65% over 3 months, -24.87% over 1 year, -17.38% across 3 years, and -10.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunrest Lifescience are 9.27 and 1.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.