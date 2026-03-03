Facebook Pixel Code
Sunrest Lifescience Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNREST LIFESCIENCE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Sunrest Lifescience along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sunrest Lifescience Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.00₹46.20
₹45.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.55₹61.00
₹45.00
Open Price
₹46.20
Prev. Close
₹45.00
Volume
3,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sunrest Lifescience has declined 10.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.87%.

Sunrest Lifescience’s current P/E of 9.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sunrest Lifescience Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sunrest Lifescience		028.577.02-8.54-24.87-17.38-10.83
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.202.96-3.0011.0110.5621.9222.93
Divi's Laboratories		2.373.13-0.803.8915.5830.9712.43
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.658.0017.4221.1447.6543.0328.47
Cipla		1.882.18-10.37-14.37-3.9715.4410.71
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.454.781.072.5515.6113.407.53
Lupin		2.715.7311.1118.4518.3451.6416.85
Mankind Pharma		9.293.831.81-12.25-3.5716.449.56
Zydus Lifesciences		0.340.44-3.00-10.054.1924.2415.27
Aurobindo Pharma		3.95-1.280.1216.9613.9238.066.57
Alkem Laboratories		1.28-2.39-1.445.1820.9920.7814.39
Biocon		-0.724.20-5.387.3027.1819.81-0.74
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		3.148.658.015.9361.6972.1134.70
Laurus Labs		3.559.164.7721.76101.4050.5823.90
Abbott India		1.67-0.28-7.22-17.71-14.049.9612.90
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-3.274.000.54-8.800.5024.1110.69
Anthem Biosciences		-1.4513.173.57-16.54-5.88-2.00-1.20
Ipca Laboratories		-0.155.414.7911.9111.6523.619.05
Ajanta Pharma		0.643.0513.8516.0421.4336.1920.58
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.349.5817.8020.1629.9428.6728.12

Over the last one year, Sunrest Lifescience has declined 24.87% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunrest Lifescience has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).

Sunrest Lifescience Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sunrest Lifescience Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
543.944.21
1039.4141.72
2035.9239.71
5040.8541.23
10046.7445.34
20052.4651.59

Sunrest Lifescience Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sunrest Lifescience saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.51%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sunrest Lifescience Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sunrest Lifescience fact sheet for more information

About Sunrest Lifescience

Sunrest Lifescience Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999GJ2017PLC099606 and registration number is 099606. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Juhi Sawajani
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Nikhilkumar Yashvntlal Thakkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amitbhai Shambhulal Thakkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bharatkumar Vardhilal Thakkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhagyesh Kiritbhai Parekh
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Avani Ashwinkumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sunrest Lifescience Share Price

What is the share price of Sunrest Lifescience?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunrest Lifescience is ₹45.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sunrest Lifescience?

The Sunrest Lifescience is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunrest Lifescience?

The market cap of Sunrest Lifescience is ₹19.31 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunrest Lifescience?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunrest Lifescience are ₹46.20 and ₹45.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunrest Lifescience?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunrest Lifescience stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunrest Lifescience is ₹61.00 and 52-week low of Sunrest Lifescience is ₹29.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sunrest Lifescience performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sunrest Lifescience has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 38.46% for the past month, 4.65% over 3 months, -24.87% over 1 year, -17.38% across 3 years, and -10.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunrest Lifescience?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunrest Lifescience are 9.27 and 1.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

