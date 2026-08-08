What is the share price of Sunraj Diamond Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunraj Diamond Exports is ₹13.23 as on .

What kind of stock is Sunraj Diamond Exports? The Sunraj Diamond Exports is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunraj Diamond Exports? The market cap of Sunraj Diamond Exports is ₹7.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunraj Diamond Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunraj Diamond Exports are ₹13.23 and ₹13.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunraj Diamond Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunraj Diamond Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunraj Diamond Exports is ₹23.48 and 52-week low of Sunraj Diamond Exports is ₹11.20 as on .

How has the Sunraj Diamond Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Sunraj Diamond Exports has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 15.04% for the past month, -18.83% over 3 months, 7.39% over 1 year, 21.59% across 3 years, and 22.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunraj Diamond Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunraj Diamond Exports are -294.00 and 7.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global