Here's the live share price of Sunraj Diamond Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sunraj Diamond Exports
|0
|15.04
|-18.83
|-29.33
|7.39
|21.59
|22.43
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.76
|9.52
|16.11
|42.84
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|62.95
|43.65
|39.35
|15.61
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-22.6
|24.21
|42.24
|167.29
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|45.16
|62.7
|83.2
|50.37
|14.56
|8.5
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.4
|22.41
|32.66
|105.44
|160.57
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|1.45
|2.84
|-6.59
|-29.49
|52.7
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|12.22
|-11.84
|8.84
|16.17
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|17.25
|6.31
|9.13
|16.97
|25.4
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|16.85
|13.86
|21.95
|37.76
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|33.66
|30.73
|11.27
|-10.75
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-9.75
|-30.87
|-53.63
|-52.4
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|3.88
|3.28
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|35.38
|77.06
|62.57
|45.9
|43.59
|27.7
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.63
|10.26
|-4.79
|24.07
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|2.33
|-1.09
|1.66
|-6.37
|-0.66
|-0.4
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|24.88
|10.43
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-2.86
|5.05
|-10.46
|-26.23
|11.3
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|5.02
|6.86
|-3.54
|13.36
|6.9
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|0
|-4.93
|-20.54
|-8.37
|-22.67
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sunraj Diamond Exports has gained 7.39% compared to peers like Titan Company (42.84%), Kalyan Jewellers India (15.61%), Thangamayil Jewellery (167.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunraj Diamond Exports has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.89
|12.89
|10
|12.25
|12.55
|20
|12.09
|12.71
|50
|14.79
|14.26
|100
|17.28
|15.33
|200
|15.35
|14.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sunraj Diamond Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.17%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|Sunraj Diamonds - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors As Per Regulation 29 Of LO
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|Sunraj Diamonds - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:49 AM IST IST
|Sunraj Diamonds - Regulation 33 Under Integrated Filing (Financials) As On 31St March, 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Sunraj Diamonds - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 18, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Sunraj Diamonds - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors As Per Regulation 29 Of LO
Source: Dion Global
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1990PLC057803 and registration number is 057803. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunraj Diamond Exports is ₹13.23 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The Sunraj Diamond Exports is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sunraj Diamond Exports is ₹7.05 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunraj Diamond Exports are ₹13.23 and ₹13.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunraj Diamond Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunraj Diamond Exports is ₹23.48 and 52-week low of Sunraj Diamond Exports is ₹11.20 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The Sunraj Diamond Exports has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 15.04% for the past month, -18.83% over 3 months, 7.39% over 1 year, 21.59% across 3 years, and 22.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunraj Diamond Exports are -294.00 and 7.32 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global