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Sunraj Diamond Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNRAJ DIAMOND EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Sunraj Diamond Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.23 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 29, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sunraj Diamond Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.23₹13.23
₹13.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.20₹23.48
₹13.23
Open Price
₹13.23
Prev. Close
₹13.23
Volume
410

Source: Dion Global

Sunraj Diamond Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sunraj Diamond Exports		015.04-18.83-29.337.3921.5922.43
Titan Company		1.397.769.5216.1142.8419.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4562.9543.6539.3515.6151.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-22.624.2142.24167.2967.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7945.1662.783.250.3714.568.5
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.422.4132.66105.44160.57201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.621.452.84-6.59-29.4952.732.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1112.22-11.848.8416.17-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7117.256.319.1316.9725.413.92
Goldiam International		-0.9116.8513.8621.9537.7655.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2633.6630.7311.27-10.759.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-9.75-30.87-53.63-52.4-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.273.883.28-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3935.3877.0662.5745.943.5927.7
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.6310.26-4.7924.0770.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.472.33-1.091.66-6.37-0.66-0.4
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2624.8810.4321.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-2.865.05-10.46-26.2311.36.63
Renaissance Global		3.015.026.86-3.5413.366.9-2.62
Asian Star Company		0-4.93-20.54-8.37-22.67-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sunraj Diamond Exports has gained 7.39% compared to peers like Titan Company (42.84%), Kalyan Jewellers India (15.61%), Thangamayil Jewellery (167.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunraj Diamond Exports has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Sunraj Diamond Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sunraj Diamond Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.8912.89
1012.2512.55
2012.0912.71
5014.7914.26
10017.2815.33
20015.3514.88

Source: Dion Global

Sunraj Diamond Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sunraj Diamond Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.17%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sunraj Diamond Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTSunraj Diamonds - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors As Per Regulation 29 Of LO
Jul 09, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTSunraj Diamonds - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:49 AM IST ISTSunraj Diamonds - Regulation 33 Under Integrated Filing (Financials) As On 31St March, 2026.
May 30, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTSunraj Diamonds - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 18, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTSunraj Diamonds - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors As Per Regulation 29 Of LO

Source: Dion Global

About Sunraj Diamond Exports

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1990PLC057803 and registration number is 057803. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunny Sunil Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Sunny Gandhi
    Director
  • Mr. Pravin Dahyabhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shivil Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sunraj Diamond Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Sunraj Diamond Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunraj Diamond Exports is ₹13.23 as on Jul 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sunraj Diamond Exports?

The Sunraj Diamond Exports is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunraj Diamond Exports?

The market cap of Sunraj Diamond Exports is ₹7.05 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunraj Diamond Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunraj Diamond Exports are ₹13.23 and ₹13.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunraj Diamond Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunraj Diamond Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunraj Diamond Exports is ₹23.48 and 52-week low of Sunraj Diamond Exports is ₹11.20 as on Jul 29, 2026.

How has the Sunraj Diamond Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sunraj Diamond Exports has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 15.04% for the past month, -18.83% over 3 months, 7.39% over 1 year, 21.59% across 3 years, and 22.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunraj Diamond Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunraj Diamond Exports are -294.00 and 7.32 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sunraj Diamond Exports News

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