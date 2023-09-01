Follow Us

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUNRAJ DIAMOND EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.39 Closed
4.880.39
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.25₹8.40
₹8.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.15₹8.64
₹8.39
Open Price
₹8.40
Prev. Close
₹8.00
Volume
8,343

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.44
  • R28.5
  • R38.59
  • Pivot
    8.35
  • S18.29
  • S28.2
  • S38.14

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 577.74
  • 106.817.62
  • 206.857.53
  • 506.667.37
  • 1007.077.14
  • 2007.276.96

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.4013.9931.0949.5525.4165.8171.22
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd.

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1990PLC057803 and registration number is 057803. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunny S Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Gandhi
    Director
  • Mr. Pravin Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shivil Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd. is ₹4.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd. is 7.61 and PB ratio of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd. is 1.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd. is ₹8.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd. is ₹8.64 and 52-week low of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

