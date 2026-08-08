Here's the live share price of Sunil Agro Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sunil Agro Foods
|1.66
|3.79
|10.66
|-7.37
|-6.37
|-23.52
|11.35
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sunil Agro Foods has declined 6.37% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunil Agro Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|83.7
|85.14
|10
|82.75
|84.06
|20
|83.11
|83.46
|50
|82.55
|83.37
|100
|84.67
|84.62
|200
|88
|89.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sunil Agro Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.33%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|Sunil Agro Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors On 13Th August, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 03:32 PM IST IST
|Sunil Agro Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 03:00 AM IST IST
|Sunil Agro Foods - Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualifications
|May 28, 2026, 01:55 AM IST IST
|Sunil Agro Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
|May 28, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|Sunil Agro Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111KA1988PLC008861 and registration number is 008861. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Flour milling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 197.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunil Agro Foods is ₹88.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sunil Agro Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sunil Agro Foods is ₹26.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunil Agro Foods are ₹88.00 and ₹88.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunil Agro Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunil Agro Foods is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of Sunil Agro Foods is ₹73.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sunil Agro Foods has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.79% for the past month, 10.66% over 3 months, -6.37% over 1 year, -23.52% across 3 years, and 11.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunil Agro Foods are 66.57 and 1.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global