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Sunil Agro Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNIL AGRO FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Sunil Agro Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹88.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sunil Agro Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.00₹88.00
₹88.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.28₹103.00
₹88.00
Open Price
₹88.00
Prev. Close
₹88.00
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Sunil Agro Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sunil Agro Foods		1.663.7910.66-7.37-6.37-23.5211.35
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sunil Agro Foods has declined 6.37% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunil Agro Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Sunil Agro Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sunil Agro Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
583.785.14
1082.7584.06
2083.1183.46
5082.5583.37
10084.6784.62
2008889.2

Source: Dion Global

Sunil Agro Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sunil Agro Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.33%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sunil Agro Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTSunil Agro Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors On 13Th August, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 03:32 PM IST ISTSunil Agro Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 03:00 AM IST ISTSunil Agro Foods - Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualifications
May 28, 2026, 01:55 AM IST ISTSunil Agro Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
May 28, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTSunil Agro Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Sunil Agro Foods

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111KA1988PLC008861 and registration number is 008861. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Flour milling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 197.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nikhil Murthy
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. B Shantilal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Pramod Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Akshat Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Manvi Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Bhandari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sunil Agro Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Sunil Agro Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunil Agro Foods is ₹88.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sunil Agro Foods?

The Sunil Agro Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunil Agro Foods?

The market cap of Sunil Agro Foods is ₹26.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunil Agro Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunil Agro Foods are ₹88.00 and ₹88.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunil Agro Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunil Agro Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunil Agro Foods is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of Sunil Agro Foods is ₹73.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sunil Agro Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sunil Agro Foods has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.79% for the past month, 10.66% over 3 months, -6.37% over 1 year, -23.52% across 3 years, and 11.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunil Agro Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunil Agro Foods are 66.57 and 1.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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