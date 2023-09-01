Follow Us

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. Share Price

SUNIL AGRO FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹232.00 Closed
-0.83-1.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹230.10₹241.90
₹232.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.80₹269.95
₹232.00
Open Price
₹235.00
Prev. Close
₹233.95
Volume
1,020

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1239.23
  • R2246.47
  • R3251.03
  • Pivot
    234.67
  • S1227.43
  • S2222.87
  • S3215.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5183.94234.88
  • 10190.59227.33
  • 20178.36215.62
  • 50146.88196.82
  • 100137.81182.96
  • 200140.33169.17

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.5917.4446.1051.7399.57401.08334.86
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sunil Agro Foods Ltd.

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111KA1988PLC008861 and registration number is 008861. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Flour milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 176.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. AVS Murthy
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. B Shantilal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Pramod Kumar
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Akshat Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pinky Jain
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sunil Agro Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. is ₹69.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. is 77.13 and PB ratio of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. is 4.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. is ₹232.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. is ₹269.95 and 52-week low of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. is ₹111.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

