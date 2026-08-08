What is the share price of Sunil Agro Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunil Agro Foods is ₹88.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sunil Agro Foods? The Sunil Agro Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunil Agro Foods? The market cap of Sunil Agro Foods is ₹26.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunil Agro Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunil Agro Foods are ₹88.00 and ₹88.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunil Agro Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunil Agro Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunil Agro Foods is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of Sunil Agro Foods is ₹73.28 as on .

How has the Sunil Agro Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Sunil Agro Foods has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.79% for the past month, 10.66% over 3 months, -6.37% over 1 year, -23.52% across 3 years, and 11.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunil Agro Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunil Agro Foods are 66.57 and 1.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global