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Sungold Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNGOLD CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sungold Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.50 Closed
-5.66₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sungold Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.50₹2.65
₹2.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.30₹4.14
₹2.50
Open Price
₹2.65
Prev. Close
₹2.65
Volume
1,306

Source: Dion Global

Sungold Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sungold Capital		-10.39-17.49-28.16-15.82-35.9-1.4311.05
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sungold Capital has declined 35.90% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Sungold Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Sungold Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sungold Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.752.76
102.682.75
202.792.78
502.972.9
10033.01
2003.23.12

Source: Dion Global

Sungold Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sungold Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 76.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sungold Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTSungold Capital - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Jul 23, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTSungold Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 23, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTSungold Capital - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 23, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTSungold Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 23, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTSungold Capital - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sungold Capital

Sungold Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1993PLC018956 and registration number is 018956. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Kotia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bakulesh Oza
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Moksha Shah
    Independent Woman Director
  • Dr. Subodh Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sungold Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Sungold Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sungold Capital is ₹2.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sungold Capital?

The Sungold Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sungold Capital?

The market cap of Sungold Capital is ₹4.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sungold Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sungold Capital are ₹2.65 and ₹2.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sungold Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sungold Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sungold Capital is ₹4.14 and 52-week low of Sungold Capital is ₹2.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sungold Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sungold Capital has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, -16.39% for the past month, -31.69% over 3 months, -35.9% over 1 year, -1.43% across 3 years, and 11.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sungold Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sungold Capital are 312.50 and 0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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