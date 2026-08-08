What is the share price of Sungold Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sungold Capital is ₹2.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Sungold Capital? The Sungold Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sungold Capital? The market cap of Sungold Capital is ₹4.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sungold Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sungold Capital are ₹2.65 and ₹2.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sungold Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sungold Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sungold Capital is ₹4.14 and 52-week low of Sungold Capital is ₹2.30 as on .

How has the Sungold Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Sungold Capital has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, -16.39% for the past month, -31.69% over 3 months, -35.9% over 1 year, -1.43% across 3 years, and 11.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sungold Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sungold Capital are 312.50 and 0.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global