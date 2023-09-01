Follow Us

SUNGOLD CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.80 Closed
-2.44-0.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sungold Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.73₹3.00
₹2.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.72₹3.11
₹2.80
Open Price
₹2.93
Prev. Close
₹2.87
Volume
8,083

Sungold Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.96
  • R23.11
  • R33.23
  • Pivot
    2.84
  • S12.69
  • S22.57
  • S32.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.82.79
  • 102.582.76
  • 202.272.7
  • 502.352.61
  • 1002.182.5
  • 2002.172.36

Sungold Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.087.6934.624.489.80263.64108.96
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sungold Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Sungold Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sungold Capital Ltd.

Sungold Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1993PLC018956 and registration number is 018956. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Kotia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Uma Maheswararao Sikhinam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Karishma Kaku
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Pillai
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sungold Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sungold Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Sungold Capital Ltd. is ₹5.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sungold Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sungold Capital Ltd. is 186.67 and PB ratio of Sungold Capital Ltd. is 0.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sungold Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sungold Capital Ltd. is ₹2.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sungold Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sungold Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sungold Capital Ltd. is ₹3.11 and 52-week low of Sungold Capital Ltd. is ₹1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

