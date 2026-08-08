Here's the live share price of Sungold Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sungold Capital
|-10.39
|-17.49
|-28.16
|-15.82
|-35.9
|-1.43
|11.05
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sungold Capital has declined 35.90% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Sungold Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.75
|2.76
|10
|2.68
|2.75
|20
|2.79
|2.78
|50
|2.97
|2.9
|100
|3
|3.01
|200
|3.2
|3.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sungold Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 76.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Sungold Capital - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Sungold Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Sungold Capital - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Sungold Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Sungold Capital - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Sungold Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1993PLC018956 and registration number is 018956. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sungold Capital is ₹2.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sungold Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sungold Capital is ₹4.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sungold Capital are ₹2.65 and ₹2.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sungold Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sungold Capital is ₹4.14 and 52-week low of Sungold Capital is ₹2.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sungold Capital has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, -16.39% for the past month, -31.69% over 3 months, -35.9% over 1 year, -1.43% across 3 years, and 11.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sungold Capital are 312.50 and 0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global