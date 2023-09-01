What is the Market Cap of Sungold Capital Ltd.? The market cap of Sungold Capital Ltd. is ₹5.15 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sungold Capital Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sungold Capital Ltd. is 186.67 and PB ratio of Sungold Capital Ltd. is 0.23 as on .

What is the share price of Sungold Capital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sungold Capital Ltd. is ₹2.80 as on .