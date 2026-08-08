What is the share price of Sungarner Energies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sungarner Energies is ₹221.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Sungarner Energies? The Sungarner Energies is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sungarner Energies? The market cap of Sungarner Energies is ₹51.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sungarner Energies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sungarner Energies are ₹235.00 and ₹216.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sungarner Energies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sungarner Energies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sungarner Energies is ₹279.75 and 52-week low of Sungarner Energies is ₹115.25 as on .

How has the Sungarner Energies performed historically in terms of returns? The Sungarner Energies has shown returns of -5.57% over the past day, 13.62% for the past month, 13.01% over 3 months, -3.44% over 1 year, -5.43% across 3 years, and -3.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sungarner Energies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sungarner Energies are 13.43 and 3.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global