Here's the live share price of Sungarner Energies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sungarner Energies
|-1.97
|13.62
|13.01
|11.51
|-3.44
|-5.43
|-3.29
|Indosolar
|6.81
|-14.82
|-23.31
|-23.67
|-9.05
|23.64
|161.09
|GP Eco Solutions India
|-5.99
|-5.76
|7.14
|2.41
|-31.27
|0.72
|0.43
|Envirotech Systems
|-2.56
|-1.17
|-32.59
|-21.69
|-47.22
|-12.05
|-7.41
|Gensol Engineering
|-5.02
|-9.94
|-16.79
|-37.67
|-58.36
|-68.58
|-47.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sungarner Energies has declined 3.44% compared to peers like Indosolar (-9.05%), GP Eco Solutions India (-31.27%), Envirotech Systems (-47.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Sungarner Energies has underperformed peers relative to Indosolar (161.09%) and GP Eco Solutions India (0.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|246.81
|244.56
|10
|251.75
|244.51
|20
|234.1
|236.58
|50
|209.89
|217.81
|100
|192.85
|208.96
|200
|208.88
|222.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sungarner Energies saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.99%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sungarner Energies fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Sungarner Energies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U34100DL2015PLC279632 and registration number is 279632. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non Conventional Energy - Generation/Support Equip. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sungarner Energies is ₹221.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sungarner Energies is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sungarner Energies is ₹51.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sungarner Energies are ₹235.00 and ₹216.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sungarner Energies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sungarner Energies is ₹279.75 and 52-week low of Sungarner Energies is ₹115.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sungarner Energies has shown returns of -5.57% over the past day, 13.62% for the past month, 13.01% over 3 months, -3.44% over 1 year, -5.43% across 3 years, and -3.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sungarner Energies are 13.43 and 3.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global