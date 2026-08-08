Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sungarner Energies Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNGARNER ENERGIES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Sungarner Energies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹221.90 Closed
-5.57₹ -13.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sungarner Energies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹216.10₹235.00
₹221.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹115.25₹279.75
₹221.90
Open Price
₹235.00
Prev. Close
₹235.00
Volume
5,000

Source: Dion Global

Sungarner Energies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sungarner Energies		-1.9713.6213.0111.51-3.44-5.43-3.29
Indosolar		6.81-14.82-23.31-23.67-9.0523.64161.09
GP Eco Solutions India		-5.99-5.767.142.41-31.270.720.43
Envirotech Systems		-2.56-1.17-32.59-21.69-47.22-12.05-7.41
Gensol Engineering		-5.02-9.94-16.79-37.67-58.36-68.58-47.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sungarner Energies has declined 3.44% compared to peers like Indosolar (-9.05%), GP Eco Solutions India (-31.27%), Envirotech Systems (-47.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Sungarner Energies has underperformed peers relative to Indosolar (161.09%) and GP Eco Solutions India (0.43%).

Sungarner Energies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sungarner Energies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5246.81244.56
10251.75244.51
20234.1236.58
50209.89217.81
100192.85208.96
200208.88222.65

Source: Dion Global

Sungarner Energies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sungarner Energies saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.99%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sungarner Energies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sungarner Energies fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Sungarner Energies

Sungarner Energies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U34100DL2015PLC279632 and registration number is 279632. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non Conventional Energy - Generation/Support Equip. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Non Conventional Energy - Generation/Support Equip
  • Address
    Innov8 CP2 44, Backary Portion, 2nd Floor, Regal Building, New Delhi Delhi 110001
  • Contact
    info@sungarner.com
    www.sungarner.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sumit Tiwari
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Snigdha Tiwari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Tiwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Gaur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sudha Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hargovind Sachdeva
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sungarner Energies Share Price

What is the share price of Sungarner Energies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sungarner Energies is ₹221.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sungarner Energies?

The Sungarner Energies is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sungarner Energies?

The market cap of Sungarner Energies is ₹51.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sungarner Energies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sungarner Energies are ₹235.00 and ₹216.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sungarner Energies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sungarner Energies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sungarner Energies is ₹279.75 and 52-week low of Sungarner Energies is ₹115.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sungarner Energies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sungarner Energies has shown returns of -5.57% over the past day, 13.62% for the past month, 13.01% over 3 months, -3.44% over 1 year, -5.43% across 3 years, and -3.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sungarner Energies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sungarner Energies are 13.43 and 3.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sungarner Energies News

More Sungarner Energies News
Market Pulse