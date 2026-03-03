Here's the live share price of Sundrex Oil Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sundrex Oil Company has declined 15.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -57.42%.
Sundrex Oil Company’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sundrex Oil Company
|7.74
|-3.30
|-57.42
|-57.42
|-57.42
|-24.77
|-15.70
|Castrol India
|-0.60
|0.55
|-3.22
|-6.40
|-14.50
|17.11
|6.60
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|0.05
|-5.78
|-7.49
|-15.17
|-0.91
|37.33
|6.83
|Savita Oil Technologies
|-1.99
|2.83
|-1.39
|-10.57
|-0.98
|12.88
|11.03
|Veedol Corporation
|-4.34
|-8.02
|-17.43
|-18.18
|-2.95
|13.19
|7.04
|Panama Petrochem
|-1.68
|-10.29
|-7.00
|-10.16
|-23.11
|-5.98
|9.43
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|-2.39
|-5.53
|7.55
|-6.95
|4.59
|-23.03
|-14.53
|GP Petroleums
|-3.74
|-4.45
|-14.70
|-26.03
|-19.74
|-3.99
|-7.03
|Arabian Petroleum
|-1.17
|5.80
|-1.37
|-7.63
|2.20
|-1.89
|-1.14
Over the last one year, Sundrex Oil Company has declined 57.42% compared to peers like Castrol India (-14.50%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (-0.91%), Savita Oil Technologies (-0.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Sundrex Oil Company has underperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.60%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (6.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.73
|26.13
|10
|27.26
|26.82
|20
|28.11
|28.98
|50
|29.82
|0
|100
|14.91
|0
|200
|7.45
|0
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sundrex Oil Company fact sheet for more information
Sundrex Oil Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U23200WB2010PLC147053 and registration number is 147053. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Lubricants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundrex Oil Company is ₹27.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sundrex Oil Company is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sundrex Oil Company is ₹37.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sundrex Oil Company are ₹27.85 and ₹25.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundrex Oil Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundrex Oil Company is ₹68.80 and 52-week low of Sundrex Oil Company is ₹24.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sundrex Oil Company has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, -15.61% for the past month, -57.42% over 3 months, -57.42% over 1 year, -24.77% across 3 years, and -15.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sundrex Oil Company are 0.00 and 1.78 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.