Sundrex Oil Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNDREX OIL COMPANY

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Sundrex Oil Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.85 Closed
4.90₹ 1.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sundrex Oil Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.80₹27.85
₹27.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.30₹68.80
₹27.85
Open Price
₹25.80
Prev. Close
₹26.55
Volume
46,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sundrex Oil Company has declined 15.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -57.42%.

Sundrex Oil Company’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sundrex Oil Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sundrex Oil Company		7.74-3.30-57.42-57.42-57.42-24.77-15.70
Castrol India		-0.600.55-3.22-6.40-14.5017.116.60
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		0.05-5.78-7.49-15.17-0.9137.336.83
Savita Oil Technologies		-1.992.83-1.39-10.57-0.9812.8811.03
Veedol Corporation		-4.34-8.02-17.43-18.18-2.9513.197.04
Panama Petrochem		-1.68-10.29-7.00-10.16-23.11-5.989.43
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		-2.39-5.537.55-6.954.59-23.03-14.53
GP Petroleums		-3.74-4.45-14.70-26.03-19.74-3.99-7.03
Arabian Petroleum		-1.175.80-1.37-7.632.20-1.89-1.14

Over the last one year, Sundrex Oil Company has declined 57.42% compared to peers like Castrol India (-14.50%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (-0.91%), Savita Oil Technologies (-0.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Sundrex Oil Company has underperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.60%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (6.83%).

Sundrex Oil Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sundrex Oil Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.7326.13
1027.2626.82
2028.1128.98
5029.820
10014.910
2007.450

Sundrex Oil Company Share Holding Pattern

Sundrex Oil Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sundrex Oil Company fact sheet for more information

About Sundrex Oil Company

Sundrex Oil Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U23200WB2010PLC147053 and registration number is 147053. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Lubricants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Sonthalia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shashank Sonthalia
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Radhagobinda Chowdhury
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shaheryaar Ali Mirza
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ruchika Shyamsukha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Karma Sonam Bhutia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sundrex Oil Company Share Price

What is the share price of Sundrex Oil Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundrex Oil Company is ₹27.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sundrex Oil Company?

The Sundrex Oil Company is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sundrex Oil Company?

The market cap of Sundrex Oil Company is ₹37.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sundrex Oil Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sundrex Oil Company are ₹27.85 and ₹25.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sundrex Oil Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundrex Oil Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundrex Oil Company is ₹68.80 and 52-week low of Sundrex Oil Company is ₹24.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sundrex Oil Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sundrex Oil Company has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, -15.61% for the past month, -57.42% over 3 months, -57.42% over 1 year, -24.77% across 3 years, and -15.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sundrex Oil Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sundrex Oil Company are 0.00 and 1.78 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sundrex Oil Company News

