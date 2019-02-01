Sundaram Finance Q3 net profit at Rs 157 crore

Total income increased by 17% to Rs860 crore from Rs733 crore registered in the same period last fiscal.

Asset under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2018, increased by 14% to Rs28,102 crore against Rs24,355 crore. The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs5 per share (50%).

Sundaram Finance (SFL) has reported a net profit of Rs157 crore for the third quarter compared with Rs161 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a 2.48% decrease in bottomline.

SFL informed the stock exchanges that the board of directors has approved the postal ballot notice seeking approval of the shareholders for raising funds through non-convertible debentures on private placement basis for a sum not exceeding Rs12,000 crore.

Sundaram Finance group’s services include financing for the entire range of commercial vehicles, passenger cars and construction equipment as well as specially designed working capital products such as fuel finance and tyre finance.

