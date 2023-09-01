Follow Us

SUNDARAM FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹121.15 Closed
-2.3-2.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.65₹125.95
₹121.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.00₹134.00
₹121.15
Open Price
₹125.95
Prev. Close
₹124.00
Volume
1,44,362

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1124.72
  • R2127.98
  • R3130.02
  • Pivot
    122.68
  • S1119.42
  • S2117.38
  • S3114.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 590.87121.47
  • 1092.38121.34
  • 2095.19119.91
  • 5086.74112
  • 10079.44103.56
  • 2007896.09

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.68-3.2331.5347.7854.26142.3911.82
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund93,93,6400.34117.09

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd.

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100TN1993PLC025996 and registration number is 025996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T T Srinivasaraghavan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Harsha Viji
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Srivats Ram
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Venkatraman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shobhana Ramachandhran
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. is ₹2,690.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. is 17.82 and PB ratio of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. is ₹121.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. is ₹134.00 and 52-week low of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. is ₹74.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

