Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|93,93,640
|0.34
|117.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100TN1993PLC025996 and registration number is 025996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. is ₹2,690.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. is 17.82 and PB ratio of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. is ₹121.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. is ₹134.00 and 52-week low of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. is ₹74.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.