Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Suncare Traders Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNCARE TRADERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Suncare Traders along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.47 Closed
-2.08₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Suncare Traders Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.47₹0.48
₹0.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.40₹0.98
₹0.47
Open Price
₹0.48
Prev. Close
₹0.48
Volume
3,76,898

Source: Dion Global

Suncare Traders Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suncare Traders		-2.08-6.00-12.96-29.85-45.98-15.54-6.85
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suncare Traders has declined 45.98% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Suncare Traders has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Suncare Traders Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suncare Traders Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.470.48
100.470.48
200.480.48
500.470.48
1000.510.52
2000.620.6

Source: Dion Global

Suncare Traders Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suncare Traders saw a rise in promoter holding to 4.69%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 95.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Suncare Traders Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTSuncare Traders - Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201
Aug 07, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTSuncare Traders - Regulation 33 Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Aug 07, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTSuncare Traders - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August 2026.
Jul 22, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTSuncare Traders - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation Of B
Jul 21, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTSuncare Traders - Reg 30 And Other Applicable Provisions Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regula

Source: Dion Global

About Suncare Traders

Suncare Traders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1997PLC031561 and registration number is 031561. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harshad Rathod
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Paresh Sengal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chhayaben Parmar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartik Raval
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narenda Vaniya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suncare Traders Share Price

What is the share price of Suncare Traders?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suncare Traders is ₹0.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suncare Traders?

The Suncare Traders is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suncare Traders?

The market cap of Suncare Traders is ₹11.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suncare Traders?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suncare Traders are ₹0.48 and ₹0.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suncare Traders?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suncare Traders stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suncare Traders is ₹0.98 and 52-week low of Suncare Traders is ₹0.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Suncare Traders performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suncare Traders has shown returns of -2.08% over the past day, -6.0% for the past month, -12.96% over 3 months, -45.98% over 1 year, -15.54% across 3 years, and -6.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suncare Traders?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suncare Traders are 213.64 and 0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Suncare Traders News

More Suncare Traders News
Market Pulse