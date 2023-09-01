Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Suncare Traders Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUNCARE TRADERS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.86 Closed
1.180.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suncare Traders Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.84₹0.86
₹0.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.42₹1.60
₹0.86
Open Price
₹0.84
Prev. Close
₹0.85
Volume
3,65,248

Suncare Traders Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.87
  • R20.87
  • R30.89
  • Pivot
    0.85
  • S10.85
  • S20.83
  • S30.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.20.86
  • 101.220.85
  • 201.250.82
  • 501.310.76
  • 1001.320.77
  • 2001.710.89

Suncare Traders Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.1530.3095.452.38-35.821.18-53.09
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Suncare Traders Ltd. Share Holdings

Suncare Traders Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Mar, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Suncare Traders Ltd.

Suncare Traders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1997PLC031561 and registration number is 031561. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harshad Rathod
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Falguni Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kartik Raval
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narenda Vaniya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Manjula Parmar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suncare Traders Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suncare Traders Ltd.?

The market cap of Suncare Traders Ltd. is ₹14.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suncare Traders Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suncare Traders Ltd. is -0.77 and PB ratio of Suncare Traders Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suncare Traders Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suncare Traders Ltd. is ₹.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suncare Traders Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suncare Traders Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suncare Traders Ltd. is ₹1.60 and 52-week low of Suncare Traders Ltd. is ₹.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data