What is the share price of Suncare Traders? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suncare Traders is ₹0.47 as on .

What kind of stock is Suncare Traders? The Suncare Traders is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suncare Traders? The market cap of Suncare Traders is ₹11.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suncare Traders? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suncare Traders are ₹0.48 and ₹0.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suncare Traders? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suncare Traders stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suncare Traders is ₹0.98 and 52-week low of Suncare Traders is ₹0.40 as on .

How has the Suncare Traders performed historically in terms of returns? The Suncare Traders has shown returns of -2.08% over the past day, -6.0% for the past month, -12.96% over 3 months, -45.98% over 1 year, -15.54% across 3 years, and -6.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suncare Traders? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suncare Traders are 213.64 and 0.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global