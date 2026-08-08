Here's the live share price of Suncare Traders along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suncare Traders
|-2.08
|-6.00
|-12.96
|-29.85
|-45.98
|-15.54
|-6.85
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suncare Traders has declined 45.98% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Suncare Traders has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.47
|0.48
|10
|0.47
|0.48
|20
|0.48
|0.48
|50
|0.47
|0.48
|100
|0.51
|0.52
|200
|0.62
|0.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suncare Traders saw a rise in promoter holding to 4.69%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 95.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Suncare Traders - Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Suncare Traders - Regulation 33 Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Suncare Traders - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August 2026.
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Suncare Traders - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation Of B
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Suncare Traders - Reg 30 And Other Applicable Provisions Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regula
Source: Dion Global
Suncare Traders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1997PLC031561 and registration number is 031561. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suncare Traders is ₹0.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suncare Traders is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suncare Traders is ₹11.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suncare Traders are ₹0.48 and ₹0.47.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suncare Traders stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suncare Traders is ₹0.98 and 52-week low of Suncare Traders is ₹0.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suncare Traders has shown returns of -2.08% over the past day, -6.0% for the past month, -12.96% over 3 months, -45.98% over 1 year, -15.54% across 3 years, and -6.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suncare Traders are 213.64 and 0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global