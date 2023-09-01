Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.15
|30.30
|95.45
|2.38
|-35.82
|1.18
|-53.09
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Suncare Traders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1997PLC031561 and registration number is 031561. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suncare Traders Ltd. is ₹14.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suncare Traders Ltd. is -0.77 and PB ratio of Suncare Traders Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suncare Traders Ltd. is ₹.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suncare Traders Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suncare Traders Ltd. is ₹1.60 and 52-week low of Suncare Traders Ltd. is ₹.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.