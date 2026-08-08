What is the share price of Sun Retail? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun Retail is ₹0.32 as on .

What kind of stock is Sun Retail? The Sun Retail is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sun Retail? The market cap of Sun Retail is ₹4.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sun Retail? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sun Retail are ₹0.33 and ₹0.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sun Retail? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun Retail is ₹0.51 and 52-week low of Sun Retail is ₹0.27 as on .

How has the Sun Retail performed historically in terms of returns? The Sun Retail has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -17.95% over 3 months, -31.91% over 1 year, -13.24% across 3 years, and -28.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sun Retail? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sun Retail are -30.77 and 0.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global