Here's the live share price of Sun Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sun Retail
|-3.03
|0
|-17.95
|-13.51
|-31.91
|-13.24
|-28.37
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sun Retail has declined 31.91% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Sun Retail has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.31
|0.32
|10
|0.3
|0.31
|20
|0.3
|0.31
|50
|0.32
|0.32
|100
|0.35
|0.34
|200
|0.39
|0.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sun Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Sun Retail - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 22, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Sun Retail - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On March 31, 2026.
|May 22, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Sun Retail - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated May 21, 2026
|May 12, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|Sun Retail - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Half
|Apr 28, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Sun Retail - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Sun Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46305GJ2007PLC050974 and registration number is 050974. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun Retail is ₹0.32 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sun Retail is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sun Retail is ₹4.97 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sun Retail are ₹0.33 and ₹0.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun Retail is ₹0.51 and 52-week low of Sun Retail is ₹0.27 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sun Retail has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -17.95% over 3 months, -31.91% over 1 year, -13.24% across 3 years, and -28.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sun Retail are -30.77 and 0.30 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global