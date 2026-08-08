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Sun Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUN RETAIL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Sun Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.32 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sun Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.30₹0.33
₹0.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.27₹0.51
₹0.32
Open Price
₹0.33
Prev. Close
₹0.32
Volume
10,56,000

Source: Dion Global

Sun Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sun Retail		-3.030-17.95-13.51-31.91-13.24-28.37
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sun Retail has declined 31.91% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Sun Retail has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Sun Retail Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sun Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.310.32
100.30.31
200.30.31
500.320.32
1000.350.34
2000.390.39

Source: Dion Global

Sun Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sun Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sun Retail Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTSun Retail - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 22, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTSun Retail - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On March 31, 2026.
May 22, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTSun Retail - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated May 21, 2026
May 12, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTSun Retail - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Half
Apr 28, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTSun Retail - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Sun Retail

Sun Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46305GJ2007PLC050974 and registration number is 050974. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharamjit Bhupatsinh Mori
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rakesh Nareshchandra Kapadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nisha Sukhdevbhai Parmar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajat Raja Kothari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sun Retail Share Price

What is the share price of Sun Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun Retail is ₹0.32 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sun Retail?

The Sun Retail is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sun Retail?

The market cap of Sun Retail is ₹4.97 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sun Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sun Retail are ₹0.33 and ₹0.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sun Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun Retail is ₹0.51 and 52-week low of Sun Retail is ₹0.27 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Sun Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sun Retail has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -17.95% over 3 months, -31.91% over 1 year, -13.24% across 3 years, and -28.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sun Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sun Retail are -30.77 and 0.30 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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