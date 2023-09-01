Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.00
|19.15
|5.66
|24.44
|-20.00
|-63.58
|-76.30
|-1.76
|-1.21
|-1.66
|56.66
|-24.18
|769.30
|1,065.76
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.40
|-52.08
|13.28
|707.93
|1,552.19
|5,238.90
|12,410.68
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Sun Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ2007PLC050974 and registration number is 050974. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sun Retail Ltd. is ₹8.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sun Retail Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sun Retail Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun Retail Ltd. is ₹.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun Retail Ltd. is ₹.97 and 52-week low of Sun Retail Ltd. is ₹.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.