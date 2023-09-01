Follow Us

SUN RETAIL LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.56 Closed
-9.68-0.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sun Retail Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.56₹0.62
₹0.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.41₹0.97
₹0.56
Open Price
₹0.62
Prev. Close
₹0.62
Volume
12,00,000

Sun Retail Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.6
  • R20.64
  • R30.66
  • Pivot
    0.58
  • S10.54
  • S20.52
  • S30.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.740.56
  • 100.730.53
  • 200.730.51
  • 500.740.51
  • 1000.780.53
  • 20010.59

Sun Retail Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.0019.155.6624.44-20.00-63.58-76.30
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Sun Retail Ltd. Share Holdings

Sun Retail Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Mar, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Sun Retail Ltd.

Sun Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ2007PLC050974 and registration number is 050974. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dharamjit Bhupatsinh Mori
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ankur Dahyabhai Acharya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jalpaben Dilipbhai Dholakiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Nareshchandra Kapadia
    Addnl.Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajat Raja Kothari
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Sun Retail Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sun Retail Ltd.?

The market cap of Sun Retail Ltd. is ₹8.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sun Retail Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sun Retail Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sun Retail Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sun Retail Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun Retail Ltd. is ₹.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sun Retail Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun Retail Ltd. is ₹.97 and 52-week low of Sun Retail Ltd. is ₹.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

