A CareEdge Ratings report has identified a set of Indian pharmaceutical companies that are preparing to enter the semaglutide market following the patent expiry on March 20, 2026. The development is expected to bring down prices sharply and expand access, while setting off competition among domestic drugmakers.

The report estimates that India’s glucagon-like peptide-1 market will grow nearly five times by 2030, driven by rising diabetes and obesity cases and wider availability of lower-cost generics.

Here is how the key companies stack up.

Sun Pharma leads early with regulatory progress and scale

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is among the most advanced players, having secured Subject Expert Committee clearance for semaglutide injection in late 2025. The company is expected to be among the first to launch in FY27.

Its Q3 FY26 revenue stands at Rs 15,469 crore, up 15%, while net profit rises 16% to Rs 3,369 crore. Market capitalisation is around Rs 4,30,000 crore.

CareEdge Ratings says early entry matters in this category. “Early entrants are likely to benefit from a loyal patient base, thereby strengthening long-term market share and sustaining pricing power.”

With scale and distribution strength, Sun Pharma remains well placed in the first wave of launches.

Dr Reddy’s builds dual strategy with oral and injectable formats

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has secured key approvals and is awaiting final regulatory clearance. The company is also developing oral semaglutide to improve patient access.

Q3 FY26 revenue stands at Rs 8,727 crore, while net profit is at Rs 1,190 crore. Market capitalisation is close to Rs 1,09,000 crore.

The report notes the importance of alternative formats. “An oral formulation alleviates cold-chain storage challenges, reduces production costs, and expands access for patients with injection aversion.”

This could support wider adoption beyond metro markets.

Zydus gains momentum with approvals and strong growth

Zydus Lifesciences has received regulatory recommendation for its semaglutide injection and enters the segment with strong growth.

The company reports Q3 FY26 revenue of Rs 6,865 crore, up 30%, and net profit of Rs 1,042 crore. Market capitalisation stands at around Rs 78,000 crore.

Demand remains strong due to India’s disease burden. CareEdge Ratings notes, “over 101 million people in India are living with type 2 diabetes.”

Zydus is positioned to benefit from both domestic and export demand.

Alkem prepares for early launch as prices decline

Alkem Laboratories is preparing for a near-term launch around March 2026, placing it among early entrants.

It reports Q3 FY26 revenue of Rs 3,737 crore, up 10.7%, with EBITDA of Rs 828 crore. Market capitalisation is about Rs 65,000 crore.

CareEdge Ratings expects prices to decline meaningfully after generic entry. “Post patent expiry, drug prices are expected to decline by around 40% to 50% in FY27.”

Lower prices are expected to drive higher adoption across patient segments.

Torrent aligns semaglutide with chronic therapy portfolio

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has secured approval for semaglutide, although the exact launch timeline is not specified.

The company reports Q3 FY26 net profit of Rs 635 crore, up 26.2%. Market capitalisation is around Rs 1,43,000 crore.

CareEdge Ratings indicates diabetes will remain the primary demand driver. “Nearly 60% to 70% of demand is estimated to be driven by type 2 diabetes treatment.”

Torrent’s focus on chronic therapies supports its positioning in this segment.

Natco emerges as niche player with strong growth

Natco Pharma has received approval for semaglutide and reports steady growth.

Q3 FY26 revenue stands at Rs 647 crore, up 36%, while net profit rises to Rs 151 crore, up 14%. Market capitalisation is about Rs 16,800 crore.

The report points to manufacturing complexity as a barrier. “Production requires high precision, advanced purification techniques, and typically results in low overall yields.”

Natco’s experience in complex generics may support its participation despite competition.

Cipla balances partnerships and pipeline development

Cipla markets tirzepatide through a partnership while continuing work on its semaglutide pipeline.

The company reports Q3 FY26 net profit of Rs 675 crore, down 57%. Market capitalisation is estimated between Rs 1,20,000 crore and Rs 1,50,000 crore.

CareEdge Ratings highlights India’s manufacturing strength. “The Indian pharmaceutical sector’s established track record of manufacturing quality generics cost-effectively positions it as a potential global supplier hub.”

Cipla’s presence across markets supports its longer-term play.

How semaglutide works and why demand continues to build

Semaglutide mimics a hormone released after meals that regulates blood sugar and appetite. It improves insulin response, slows digestion, and reduces hunger.

CareEdge Ratings explains, “GLP-1 is a naturally occurring hormone that gets released after eating food. In simple terms, the hormone acts as a controlling mechanism for sugar and appetite.”

The report adds, “in addition to weight loss and making the stomach feel full, they also have multiple other impacts, such as lowering blood pressure, reducing the workload on the kidneys, and regulating blood sugar.”

These combined effects support sustained medical demand.

Growth visibility remains strong even as competition increases

The opportunity is large, but competition is expected to intensify as more companies launch products.

CareEdge Ratings estimates, “India’s potential GLP-1 market is set to expand nearly fivefold, from Rs 1,000–Rs 1,200 crore in 2025 to approximately Rs 4,500–5,000 crore by 2030.”

At the same time, challenges remain. “While the opportunity is substantial, challenges remain, including probable patent litigations, complex manufacturing processes and expansion, lack of long-term empirical data to assuage safety concerns and increasing competition.”

Conclusion

CareEdge Ratings sees the semaglutide opportunity gaining momentum as patent expiry allows wider access and lower prices. Multiple Indian companies are preparing to launch through FY27, setting up a competitive phase in the domestic market.

Execution, pricing, and speed to market will determine how the opportunity plays out in the coming years.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.