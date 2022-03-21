BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading nearly half a per cent down on Monday, on the back of selling in ICICI Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and RIL, among others

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading nearly half a per cent down on Monday, on the back of selling in ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries (RIL), among others. During intraday deal, the 30-share index Sensex hit a day’s lows of 57,569, while Nifty 50 index fell to 17,209.05. On the S&P BSE Sensex, Sun Pharma and Titan Company hit their respective 52-week highs.

Sun Pharmaceuticals shares reached a fresh 52-week high of Rs 930.90 apiece, surpassing its previous high of 915 apiece (touched in previous session). Titan Company stock price, too, rose to fresh 52-week high of Rs 2.767.55 apiece, crossing the previous high of Rs 2,720. While, no stock fell to new 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex. In the afternoon deals on Monday, a total of 143 stocks rose to their fresh 52-week high levels on BSE Sensex. These include JK Paper, Lactose (India), Navkar Urbanstructure, Trent, Ugar Sugar Works, Usha Martin, Vedanta, Agri-Tech (India), A Infrastructure, Angel One, Balrampur Chini Mills, and Geetanjali Credit and Capital, among others,

On the flip side, 21 scrips fell to their fresh 52-week low levels on BSE Sensex. The marquee names include Eureka Forbes, Future Retail, Indo-Global Enterprises, JMT Auto, Janus Corporation, Natural Biocon (India), and Suvidhaa Infoserve, among others.

On the other hand, 58 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs and 14 new 52-week lows on NSE. The stocks that rose to hit new 52-week highs were Andhra Paper, Automotive Axles, Edelweiss Mutual Fund – BHARAT Bond ETF – April 2032 – Growth, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Cummins India, Ganesha Ecosphere, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Greenpanel Industries, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential 5 Year G-Sec ETF, Jindal Drilling And Industries, Mukand Engineers, SEL Manufacturing Company, Shankara Building Products, Shoppers Stop, Supreme Petrochem, Technocraft Industries (India), TTK Healthcare, and West Coast Paper Mills, among others.

On the contrary, Aarti Surfactants, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund – Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking ETF, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Retail, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Hinduja Global Solutions, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF, and Shriram Pistons & Rings, others fell to their new 52-week low levels on NSE