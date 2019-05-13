Sun Pharma shares sees biggest intra-day fall, pares losses in last-hour trade

Published: May 13, 2019 5:16:03 PM

Shares of India's largest drug maker Sun Pharma saw its biggest intra-day plunge since listing, after the stock fell more than 20%. Sun Pharma share price tanked 20% to hit the day's low at Rs 350.40.

The intra-day low of Rs 350.40 also represents a fresh 52-week low for Sun Pharma. (Reuters File photo)

Shares of India’s largest drug maker Sun Pharma saw its biggest intra-day plunge since listing, after the stock fell more than 20%. Sun Pharma share price tanked 20% to hit the day’s low at Rs 350.40. However, the shares recovered in the afternoon trade, and the shares closed 9.4% lower at Rs 396.85. The intra-day low of Rs 350.40 also represents a fresh 52-week low for the firm. The fall in the shares comes just days after more than 40 states in the United States filed a lawsuit alleging that drug manufacturers including Sun Pharma conspired to inflate prices of medications. Intra-day, the trading volume was more than double its 20-day average, Bloomberg data showed.

According to a CNBC TV18 report, the complaint names 20 pharmaceutical companies, including seven Indian companies. The Indian firms named are Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddys, Glenmark, Lupin, Wockhardt, Zydus and Sun Pharma’s US arm Taro. “We believe the allegations made in these lawsuits are without merit and we will continue to vigorously defend against them,” a Sun Pharma spokesperson told CNBC TV18.

Meanwhile, the Nifty recorded its biggest losing streak in more than 8 years, as the decline continued for the eighth consecutive session on Monday. The Nifty ended below the crucial 11,150-mark, while the Sensex closed 372 points down to 37,090.82. Taking stock of the volatile session, Siddharth Sedani, Vice President – Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said that there is a sell-off in the equity market as the Lok Sabha elections are about to get over on May 19. 

Meanwhile,  index majors HDFC and ITC reported Q4 results today. HDFC posted a 26.87% jump in net profit to Rs 2,861.1 crore for the March quarter, beating the street estimates. Meanwhile FMCG giant ITC reported a 18.73% on-year jump in net profit to Rs 3,481.90 crore. ITC had reported a net profit of Rs 2,932.71 crore in the comparable period previous year.

