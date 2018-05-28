Sun Pharma shares lead BSE Sensex today; surge 8% on Q4 results; buy now and gain 20%

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical advanced 8.18% to a day’s high of Rs 504.7 on BSE on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of the Mumbai-headquartered drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical emerged as the top gainers on Monday surging as high as 8% after India’s largest pharmaceutical company by market capitalisation registered a growth of 7% in the quarterly net profit. Going ahead, a ramp-up of speciality products and resolution of the Halol plant will be the key growth drivers of Sun Pharma, said to Motilal Oswal Securities. “Over the last four quarters, we have been able to record a gradual improvement in performance despite a challenging US generic pricing environment,” said Dilip Sanghvi, MD, Sun Pharma.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals advanced 8.18% to a day’s high of Rs 504.7 on BSE while the stock jumped 8.25% to Rs 504.95 on NSE on Monday. The stock of Sun Pharma was among top three shares with the highest turnover on National Stock Exchange on Monday. Up until 12:15 pm, more than 1.23 crore equity shares exchanged counters on both NSE and BSE with about 1.18 crore equity shares being traded on NSE alone.

Check live share price | Sun Pharmaceutical

Following the Q4 results, the domestic research and brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has maintained buy on shares of Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 560 implying an upside of 20% from last closing price of Rs 467. “Maintain Buy with a TP of INR560 @ 22x FY20E (v/s INR675 @ 24x FY20E). We cut our FY19/20E by 11/9% on the back of slower margin improvement. We cut our target multiple to 22x from 24x due to the challenging US business,” Motilal Oswal Securities said in a research report.

As per global brokerages, further downside in Sun Pharma is unlikely and the company is well placed as compared to its peers. With signs of bottoming out of non-Taro (unit) US sales, a further material downside earnings risk seems unlikely, said Macquarie. While Sun is well placed among its peers to transition to specialty pharma co, in the medium term, risks of execution in specialty launches could weigh on the stock, said Deutsche Bank. Raise rating to “neutral” from “underperform”

Earlier on Friday last week, Sun Pharma reported a rise of 7% in the consolidated net profit to Rs 1,308.96 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 largely due to revenue growth in India and emerging markets even as the muted US sales. The total revenue from operations dropped to Rs 6,977.1 crore in the January-March period of the financial year 2017-2018 as against Rs 7,136.96 crore during the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Disclaimer: Views and recommendations given in this section are the brokerage firms’ own and do not represent those of www.financialexpress.com. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the stock/s mentioned.