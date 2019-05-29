Sun Pharma share price jumps after Q4 results; should you buy or sell stock?

By: |
Published: May 29, 2019 2:54:47 PM

Shares of India's major drug-maker Sun Pharma surged in trade on Wednesday, after the firm reported Q4 results. We take a look at what brokerages have to say.

sun pharma, sun pharma result, sun pharma market result, sun pharma dividend, sun pharma indutries, सन फॉर्माSun Pharma shares gained more than 2.8% to hit the day?s high at Rs 424.55.

Shares of India’s major drug-maker Sun Pharma surged in trade on Wednesday, after the firm reported Q4 results. Sun Pharma shares gained more than 2.8% to hit the day’s high at Rs 424.55. In the latest quarter, Sun Pharma has reported a 53% drop in profit to Rs 635.90 crore, after the firm took a Rs 1,085 crore one-time charge on account of restructuring of distribution business (transferred to subsidiary from Aditya Medisales). Sun Pharma had reported a net profit of  Rs 1,342 crore in the comparable quarter last year, India’s largest drug maker said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Also read: Modi’s return could boost these small-midcap stocks, Nifty may be headed for 13,500: Kotak Securities

Taking stock of the reported results, global brokerage firm Nomura said that it has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 536. “The adjusted Q4 sales were 2.5% below our estimate and FY20 guidance was below our current estimates,” noted the firm. Further, EBITDA in Q4 was supported by one-time generic sales opportunity and US revenues positively impacted by one-time generic revenue opportunity, said the report.

Sharing its take on Sun Pharma’s performance in the quarter, Reliance Securities said that it was a decent show as there was an improvement in the US business; and distribution transition in domestic business is on track. “Recently, Sun Pharma has addressed some corporate governance issues raised by the investors, which in our view is a very positive move. We view SEBI-related issues as event-specific risks for the stock in the near-term,” Reliance Securities said. The research firm noted that the current valuation (PE multiple of 16.6x FY21E earnings) offers favourable risk-reward, and accordingly maintained a buy recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 500 (from Rs535 earlier).

According to Jefferies, the fourth quarter was a weak one led by investment in Ilumya and FY20 guidance is mixed. FY20 topline target is in-line but guidance for R&D & promotional spend is higher, said the firm. “With valuations at 20% discount to 16x FY21 PE, we have a buy call on the stock but have slashed price target to Rs 520 from Rs 540 as EPS estimated for FY20/21 has been cut by 10/3 percent,” said the firm.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sun Pharma share price jumps after Q4 results; should you buy or sell stock?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition