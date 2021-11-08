Sun Pharma rating – Add: Performance in second quarter was strong

Ramp-up in specialty biz bodes well; FY22-24e EPS up 6%; TP revised to Rs 915; ‘Add’ rating maintained
SUNP’s Q2FY22 revenue, Ebitda and profit were 2%, 12% and 22% ahead of our estimates led by strong performance in India and continued specialty scale-up. The domestic business reported strong 26% y-o-y growth (15% two-year CAGR excluding Covid benefits). Specialty ramp-up remains on track with continuing traction in Ilumya/Cequa. We expect ramp-up in the specialty segment to continue over FY2022-23e, driving strong earnings growth. We increase our earnings estimates by 6% each over FY2022-24e. Add with revised FV of Rs 915.
Domestic continues to shine; specialty grows sequentially
Domestic formulations grew 26% y-o-y; US sales at $361 mn (-$19 mn q-o-q), were 7% below our estimates, mainly due to weak Taro numbers. EMs and ROW also reported healthy growth on a low base, well ahead of our estimates. API sales declined 15% y-o-y and q-o-q. Gross margins improved 110 bps q-o-q to 73.8% reflecting better product mix in domestic/EM. Staff costs (+6% y-o-y) remained under control as expected. A sharp decline in R&D, and decline in other expenses reflect normalisation of promotional costs in the US (+16% y-o-y), and led to Ebitda exceeding our estimates by 12%. Ebitda margin at 28.1% was 390 bps ahead of our estimate. Lower R&D cost is due to spillover of certain clinical studies into subsequent quarters. Higher other income and lower tax rate further boosted profit which exceeded our estimates by 22%.
Specialty ramp-up on track
Sun continued to execute on its specialty ramp-up which grew $9 mn q-o-q despite impact of Absorica genericisation. This indicates steady ramp-up in Ilumya which we believe is now annualising $200 mn sales. Strong growth in Ilumya despite optimisation of DTC spends bodes well for profitability profile. We now expect Ilumya sales to reach $275 mn/$300 mn in FY2023/24 with ex-US Ilumya sales (Europe) also witnessing strong traction. Sun has recently launched Ilumya in Canada. Among other products, Cequa is scaling up gradually in a growing market while recent launch of Winlevi in US will boost dermatology offerings.
Post expansion of field force and renewed focus, we expect domestic segment to remain on a strong footing and deliver healthy growth over the coming years. Specialty scale-up and operating leverage benefits will help drive strong earnings growth over FY2023-24e. Sun has repaid debt of $209 mn in H1FY22 and has net cash of about $200 mn (Ex-Taro basis).
ADD with revised Fair Value of Rs 915
With risks to specialty business ramp-up receding, we value the stock at 25X and revise Fair Value to Rs 915. Continued execution in specialty provides further re-rating potential. ADD.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.