BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading over 1 per cent higher on Monday, on the back of buying in index heavyweights such as Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), among others. So far in the day, BSE Sensex has rallied over 650 points or 1 per cent to day’s high of 56,203, while Nifty 50 index rose to 16,786.45, up over 150 points or 1%. On S&P BSE Sensex, only Sun Pharma stock price hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 911.50 apiece, surpassing its previous high of Rs 907 apiece, hit in the previous session. While no stock touched a fresh 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex.

In the afternoon deals, 106 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs on BSE Sensex. These include Avadh Sugar & Energy, Balrampur Chini Mills, Cipla, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Geetanjali Credit and Capital, Balgopal Commercial, Containerway International, Sejal Glass, Speciality Restaurants, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Ugar Sugar Works, VB Industries, and Usha Martin, among others. On the flip side, 26 stocks fell to their new 52-week low levels on BSE Sensex on 14 March 2022, Monday. The stocks were Go Fashion (India), Indo-Global Enterprises, JMT Auto, Jubilant FoodWorks, Omega Interactive Technologies, One97 Communications (Paytm), Procter & Gamble Health, and Whirpool of India, among others.

On NSE, 48 stocks hit new 52-week highs and 19 52-week low levels on Monday. Some marquee names include Avadh Sugar & Energy, BSE, Cyber Media (India), Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Ingersoll Rand (India), Jindal Drilling And Industries, Kernex Microsystems (India), Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mawana Sugars, Mukand Engineers, Oriental Hotels, Royal Orchid Hotels, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund – Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF, International Constructions, Triveni Engineering & Industries, others peaked to new 52-week highs.

On the contrary, Akash Infra-Projects, Future Supply Chain Solutions, GE Power India, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential 5 Year G-Sec ETF, Infibeam Avenues, Ramkrishna Forgings, and Vishal Fabrics among others, fell to fresh 52-week low levels.