BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were dancing in between gains and losses on Friday

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were dancing in between gains and losses on Friday. Stocks of index heavyweights such as Sun Pharma, ITC, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Titan Company, among others capped the losses. So far in the day BSE Sensex hit a day’s high of 55,834 and a low of 55,050. While NSE Nifty 50 touched a day’s high of 16,694.40, and a low of 16,470.90. In today’s trade on Sun Pharmaceuticals stocks hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 902.55, surpassing its previous high of Rs 902.50 apiece. While no stock hit a new 52-week low of S&P BSE Sensex.

In the afternoon deals, 75 stocks rose to their respective 52-week high. These include Arihant Capital Markets, Balrampur Chini Mills, Birla Cable, Cipla, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Ratnabhumi Developers, Virat Industries, Containerway International, and Zuari Global, among others. On the flip side, 13 stocks fell to their respective 52-week low levels, such as Anjani Foods, Ballarpur Industries, Procter & Gamble Health, Sahara One Media & Entertainment, SM Auto Stamping, SMS Pharmaceuticals, and Tarini International, among others.

On NSE, 35 stocks touched their 52-week high, while 14 scrips plunged to their respective 52-week lows. Stocks of Arihant Capital Markets, Balrampur Chini Mills, Birla Cable, BSE, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Ganesha Ecosphere, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential 5 Year G-Sec ETF, Kernex Microsystems, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Mirza International, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Zydus Lifesciences, United Polycab Gujarat, others hit 52-week highs. On the contrary, Akash Infra-Projects, Axis Mutual Fund – Axis Healthcare ETF, HDFC Mutual Fund – HDFC SENSEX ETF, Megastar Foods, and Procter & Gamble, others touched their respective 52-week lows.