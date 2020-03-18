Sun Pharma approves Rs 1,700-crore share buyback

The buyback is at a premium of 15.2% based on the previous close.

The board of directors of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries approved a buyback of shares up to Rs 1,700 crore on Tuesday, representing 1.67% of the company’s equity. The buyback price is fixed at a maximum of Rs 425 apiece against the Tuesday’s close of Rs 370.55 on the BSE. The buyback is at a premium of 15.2% based on the previous close.

Based on the maximum buyback size and price, the drug maker can buy back up to 4 crore of equity shares. “However, the actual number of equity shares to be bought back during the buy-back will depend upon the actual price paid (excluding the Transaction Costs) for the Equity Shares bought back and the aggregate actual amount utilised in the buy-back,” the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. Post the buyback, the promoter holding could increase to 55.61% from the current holding of 54.69%, the release said. The company further said that timelines and other details will be released in due course in accordance with the buy-back regulations.

According to Bloomberg, the Sun Pharmaceutical had a cash & equivalents of Rs 10,320 crore on its balance sheet as of December 2019. The shareholders’ fund on standalone basis stood at Rs 22,844 crore at the end of March 2019. As per Sebi’s 2018 buyback regulations, the maximum limit of any buyback shall be 25% or less of the aggregate of paid-up capital and free reserves of the company. Promoters, members of the promoter group and persons acting in concert are not allowed to participate in the buyback.

The stock of Sun Pharma pared earlier gains on Tuesday to close the session at Rs 370.55 on BSE, up 0.47% after rallying as much as 7.1% in intra-day trade. The stock has lost about 70% of its value since its April 2015 peak.