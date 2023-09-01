Follow Us

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUMUKA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹160.00 Closed
2.864.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹158.00₹163.30
₹160.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.85₹166.70
₹160.00
Open Price
₹162.60
Prev. Close
₹155.55
Volume
15,472

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1162.87
  • R2165.73
  • R3168.17
  • Pivot
    160.43
  • S1157.57
  • S2155.13
  • S3152.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 573.41154.25
  • 1070.43150.62
  • 2068.62143.42
  • 5061.81129.31
  • 10058.26115.41
  • 20046.5697.49

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.6628.1051.59112.20195.481,453.40433.33
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.89-6.91-3.142.3920.6618.8436.66
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.3826.7230.4930.4930.4930.4930.49
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.4210.0519.0419.7916.4455.79-17.92
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd.

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1989PLC289950 and registration number is 289950. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Paresh Harishkumar Thakker
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Shaili Vijaybhai Patel
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Rathi
    Director
  • Mr. Mehta Bhavin Harshadbhai
    Director
  • Mr. Jameelur Rahman
    Director
  • Ms. Muniswamy Ravirajendran Shilpa
    Director

FAQs on Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹113.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is 30.63 and PB ratio of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is 12.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹160.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹166.70 and 52-week low of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹53.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

