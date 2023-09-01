Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1989PLC289950 and registration number is 289950. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹113.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is 30.63 and PB ratio of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is 12.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹160.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹166.70 and 52-week low of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹53.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.