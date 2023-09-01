What is the Market Cap of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹113.71 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is 30.63 and PB ratio of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is 12.41 as on .

What is the share price of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹160.00 as on .